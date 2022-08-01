ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

Brush up on Cheatham County's Election Day ballot, contested races

By Katie Nixon, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZ5X2_0h0SzJLv00

Election Day is nearly here - do you know who to expect on the ballot?

Polls are set to open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. across Cheatham County on Thursday, Aug. 4. Voters who are unsure of their polling locations are asked to visit the Cheatham County Election Commission.

Here's a look at the Cheatham County General Election contested races:

County Commission

District 3

REP Chris Gilmore

REP BJ Hudspeth

IND Lisa E Walker

District 4

REP Drew Spencer

REP Walter Weakley

IND Anna DiCarlo

IND Sandra (Red) Gregory

IND Bill Powers

District 5

REP Eugene Evans, Sr.

REP Derrick Hamilton

IND Diana Pike Lovell

IND Jody Vann

District 6

REP James "Jimmy" Hedgepath

IND Michael A. Breedlove

IND Ed Greer

IND Shanon Pickard

County Trustee

REP Cindy Binkley Perry

IND Margie Jarrell

General Sessions Judge

REP Dan Cook

IND Phillip A. Maxey

Register of Deeds

REP Chrissy Duke Henderson

IND Adam Proffitt

School Board

District 5

REP Robert Epps

IND Elena Roser

Constable

District 2

REP Jack H. Sanders, Jr.

IND Joe W. Biggs

District 4

REP Danny Evan Shank

IND Larry E. Armstrong

IND Darryl Lee Shearon

Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com or (615) 517-1285.

See Election results in real time

The Ashland City Times will be posting all Election results online as they become available Thursday. Results will also publish in next week's edition.

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Lookout

Increased threats to poll workers across country haven’t dampened enthusiasm in Tennessee

At Belle Meade City Hall, Victor Nelson took a quick break from his work as a poll worker, a job he says is as rewarding as it is challenging. Nationwide, poll workers have reported feeling threatened since the 2020 presidential election cycle after former President Donald Trump propagated false claims about the election. The threats […] The post Increased threats to poll workers across country haven’t dampened enthusiasm in Tennessee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Sumner County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Sumner County. You can also check out full results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and county general elections from across Middle Tennessee. 📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cheatham County, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
Cheatham County, TN
Government
Tennessee Lookout

Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention

Tennessee’s courtship of the Republican National Convention is over after the Metro Nashville Council rejected a move Tuesday to bring the 2024 event to town, a vote likely to elicit retribution from the Legislature. Lt. Gov. Randy McNally appeared especially irritated, putting the lion’s share of the blame on Mayor John Cooper – who negotiated […] The post Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Cook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#County Commission#Trustee#Politics Local#School Board Election#Election Local#Hudspeth Ind#Spencer Rep#Binkley Perry Ind#Knixon Gannett Com#The Ashland City Times
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County has Opened a New Veterans Service Office in Murfreesboro to Assist Veterans with Benefits

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Military Veterans living in Rutherford County now have additional help navigating the sometimes overwhelming and complex services they earned, thanks to a brand-new Veteran Services Office that is operated by Rutherford County. Veterans Service Officer Dominick Grimaldi stated…. WGNS took a look at two of the larger...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WBBJ

Nine months to REAL ID deadline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In nine months a REAL ID will be required to get into certain areas of the country. Starting May, 3 of 2023, the REAL ID will be required to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights, according to a news release. To get...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Teen Wins Tennessee Cattlemen's Assoc. Scholarship

Murfreesboro, TN— The Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Tennessee CattleWomen’s (TNCW) Association awarded five educational scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. These scholarships are awarded on an application basis. The application includes 4-H and FFA involvement, a letter of reference from a teacher or industry leader, and...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history

On December 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy