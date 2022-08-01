Brush up on Cheatham County's Election Day ballot, contested races

Election Day is nearly here - do you know who to expect on the ballot?

Polls are set to open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. across Cheatham County on Thursday, Aug. 4. Voters who are unsure of their polling locations are asked to visit the Cheatham County Election Commission.

Here's a look at the Cheatham County General Election contested races:

County Commission

District 3

REP Chris Gilmore

REP BJ Hudspeth

IND Lisa E Walker

District 4

REP Drew Spencer

REP Walter Weakley

IND Anna DiCarlo

IND Sandra (Red) Gregory

IND Bill Powers

District 5

REP Eugene Evans, Sr.

REP Derrick Hamilton

IND Diana Pike Lovell

IND Jody Vann

District 6

REP James "Jimmy" Hedgepath

IND Michael A. Breedlove

IND Ed Greer

IND Shanon Pickard

County Trustee

REP Cindy Binkley Perry

IND Margie Jarrell

General Sessions Judge

REP Dan Cook

IND Phillip A. Maxey

Register of Deeds

REP Chrissy Duke Henderson

IND Adam Proffitt

School Board

District 5

REP Robert Epps

IND Elena Roser

Constable

District 2

REP Jack H. Sanders, Jr.

IND Joe W. Biggs

District 4

REP Danny Evan Shank

IND Larry E. Armstrong

IND Darryl Lee Shearon

Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com or (615) 517-1285.

See Election results in real time

The Ashland City Times will be posting all Election results online as they become available Thursday. Results will also publish in next week's edition.