Fort Pierce, FL

Fort Pierce Police Welcome New Police Officer, Markeis Washington

By WQCS
 3 days ago
WPBF News 25

Former interim police chief of Boynton Beach now deputy chief of school police in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County congratulated Vanessa Snow via social media Wednesday for her new role as deputy chief of school police. The district said this comes after Snow served as the manager of personnel compliance for the Palm Beach Schools Police Department, but did not specify how long Snow was in that role.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Second suspect arrested, three wanted in two-state double murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An additional suspect has been arrested and charged in a two-state double murder investigation. Dothan Police Department has now charged 37-year-old, David Allen Bastian, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida with one count of capital murder, one count of kidnapping first degree, and one count of abuse of a corpse.
DOTHAN, AL
Sebastian woman found dead in New York

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — A Sebastian woman was found dead in her car in Wappingers Falls, New York, on August 3. Emergency responders discovered Victoria Barnes, 43, after being called to a residential neighborhood for an unresponsive female. New York State Police arrested Sebastian resident David Osterhoudt, 56, for...
SEBASTIAN, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
Washington State
Florida Crime & Safety
Sebastian police investigating several check washing cases

SEBASTIAN — Police are investigating several check washing cases that recently occurred in the city. Sebastian police warned residents to use caution when placing a check in residential or commercial mailboxes to be sent out by the U.S. Postal Service. It was not immediately clear how many victims there were or how much money was stolen from them.
SEBASTIAN, FL
WPBF News 25

Port St. Lucie hosting panel on opioid epidemic Wednesday

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Thecity of Port St. Lucie will host a panel Wednesday night discussing the dangers of opioids in the community. The panel is expected to start tonight around 6:30 and run through 8 o’clock. Be Prepared: 911 center urging residents to upload life-saving information...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Drone video of crews working to contain brush fire

Man, woman wanted in $900 candle theft at Bath & Body Works in Port St. Lucie. Police are searching for a man and woman caught on surveillance stealing candles from a Bath & Body Works in Port St. Lucie. Man run over, gets up, opens fire on speeding car, authorities...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Female-run firearms group in Florida boosting confidence between women, guns

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Tara Dustin is locked and loaded. The 24-year-old joined Black Hawk Security a few weeks ago, hoping to get her armed security license for work. "I am a girly girl. I get my nails done. I like makeup. I like dancing. I like being girly, but I will still carry a gun. There is nothing wrong with being a girl who carries a weapon," Dustin said. "I always told myself, no I am not interested. I will just stick with being unarmed security, then my managers came to me about being armed," she added.
MELBOURNE, FL
Raccoon Rescue: Deputies encounter a different kind of masked bandit

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies for the Martin County Sheriff's office encountered a different kind of masked bandit on Thursday morning. A baby raccoon was found trapped in an attic and was recused by deputies. Before wildlife officials picked up the raccoon, the masked bandit was in the custody of deputies.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
One-on-one with Okeechobee County Superintendent Ken Kenworthy

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The summer is almost over for teachers and students, but for administrators the work has never stopped. Morning News Anchor and Eye on Education reporter Matt Lincoln sat down with superintendents from our local school districts to talk about what they’ve been working on all summer.
OKEECHOBEE, FL
Deputies find man suffering from multiple stab wounds outside their station

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County Sheriff's deputies were shocked to see a man outside their station suffering from multiple stab wounds on July 22. According to deputies, the 32-year-old victim was bleeding heavily from his right arm. The wound was so deep and severe, deputies had to apply a tourniquet to control the bleeding.
VERO BEACH, FL
Reckless driving leads to 8 criminal charges for threats, trying to bite, deputies say

GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — The call was about a reckless driver causing a disturbance, but it turned into a lot more and took three deputies to make the arrest. First, a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy was dispatched to the Colonial Estates neighborhood in Greenacres in the afternoon of June 3 after someone called to report a man “almost hit her with his truck. Then did donuts in the parking lot and left.”
GREENACRES, FL
Schedule of Brightline Construction Closures in Stuart and Port Salerno

Martin County - Wednesday August 4, 2022: The City of Stuart has released the following construction advisory issued by Brightline on Wednesday, August 3. The following railroad crossings in Martin County will be impacted by the ongoing construction work:. Stuart – Alice St.: Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5...
STUART, FL
Sebastian Police Department Warns Residents of Check Washing Scams

Detectives at Sebastian Police Department are investigating several “check washing” cases within the city. They warn residents to be extra cautious when placing checks in residential or commercial mailboxes sent out by the U.S. Postal Service. Check Washing. Check-washing scams are committed by criminals who snatch victims’ mail...
SEBASTIAN, FL

