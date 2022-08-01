Fort Pierce Police Welcome New Police Officer, Markeis Washington

www.wqcs.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
David Webb named as Co-Emcee for DDS4Vets Annual GalaK2 Photo MarketingJensen Beach, FL
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
Treasure Coast real estate broker shares insights on how to navigate current real estate marketEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
WPBF News 25
Former interim police chief of Boynton Beach now deputy chief of school police in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County congratulated Vanessa Snow via social media Wednesday for her new role as deputy chief of school police. The district said this comes after Snow served as the manager of personnel compliance for the Palm Beach Schools Police Department, but did not specify how long Snow was in that role.
wqcs.org
Martin County Sheriff Charges Pedro Yovannie Valdez With Video Voyeurism
Martin County - Thursday August 4, 2022: The Martin County Sheriff's office has arrested 27-year old Pedro Yovannie Valdez on a charge of video voyeurism. Valdez is accused of videotaping young girls in public areas. He is currently being held at the Martin County Jail on a $750,000 bond. According...
wtvy.com
Second suspect arrested, three wanted in two-state double murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An additional suspect has been arrested and charged in a two-state double murder investigation. Dothan Police Department has now charged 37-year-old, David Allen Bastian, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida with one count of capital murder, one count of kidnapping first degree, and one count of abuse of a corpse.
cw34.com
Sebastian woman found dead in New York
SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — A Sebastian woman was found dead in her car in Wappingers Falls, New York, on August 3. Emergency responders discovered Victoria Barnes, 43, after being called to a residential neighborhood for an unresponsive female. New York State Police arrested Sebastian resident David Osterhoudt, 56, for...
veronews.com
Sebastian police investigating several check washing cases
SEBASTIAN — Police are investigating several check washing cases that recently occurred in the city. Sebastian police warned residents to use caution when placing a check in residential or commercial mailboxes to be sent out by the U.S. Postal Service. It was not immediately clear how many victims there were or how much money was stolen from them.
WPBF News 25
Port St. Lucie hosting panel on opioid epidemic Wednesday
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Thecity of Port St. Lucie will host a panel Wednesday night discussing the dangers of opioids in the community. The panel is expected to start tonight around 6:30 and run through 8 o’clock. Be Prepared: 911 center urging residents to upload life-saving information...
wflx.com
Drone video of crews working to contain brush fire
Man, woman wanted in $900 candle theft at Bath & Body Works in Port St. Lucie. Police are searching for a man and woman caught on surveillance stealing candles from a Bath & Body Works in Port St. Lucie. Man run over, gets up, opens fire on speeding car, authorities...
fox35orlando.com
Female-run firearms group in Florida boosting confidence between women, guns
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Tara Dustin is locked and loaded. The 24-year-old joined Black Hawk Security a few weeks ago, hoping to get her armed security license for work. "I am a girly girl. I get my nails done. I like makeup. I like dancing. I like being girly, but I will still carry a gun. There is nothing wrong with being a girl who carries a weapon," Dustin said. "I always told myself, no I am not interested. I will just stick with being unarmed security, then my managers came to me about being armed," she added.
cw34.com
Raccoon Rescue: Deputies encounter a different kind of masked bandit
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies for the Martin County Sheriff's office encountered a different kind of masked bandit on Thursday morning. A baby raccoon was found trapped in an attic and was recused by deputies. Before wildlife officials picked up the raccoon, the masked bandit was in the custody of deputies.
cbs12.com
One-on-one with Okeechobee County Superintendent Ken Kenworthy
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The summer is almost over for teachers and students, but for administrators the work has never stopped. Morning News Anchor and Eye on Education reporter Matt Lincoln sat down with superintendents from our local school districts to talk about what they’ve been working on all summer.
WPBF News 25
Fort Pierce police search for 30-year-old woman who suffers from cognitive difficulties
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Video above: Latest headlines from WPBF 25 News. Officers with the Fort Pierce Police Department are searching for Brenda Dyer. According to her family, the 30-year-old may suffer from cognitive difficulties. Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. She was last seen on Monday,...
cw34.com
Deputies find man suffering from multiple stab wounds outside their station
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County Sheriff's deputies were shocked to see a man outside their station suffering from multiple stab wounds on July 22. According to deputies, the 32-year-old victim was bleeding heavily from his right arm. The wound was so deep and severe, deputies had to apply a tourniquet to control the bleeding.
cw34.com
Reckless driving leads to 8 criminal charges for threats, trying to bite, deputies say
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — The call was about a reckless driver causing a disturbance, but it turned into a lot more and took three deputies to make the arrest. First, a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy was dispatched to the Colonial Estates neighborhood in Greenacres in the afternoon of June 3 after someone called to report a man “almost hit her with his truck. Then did donuts in the parking lot and left.”
Distracted Lyft driver hits, kills utility worker, sheriff's office says
A distracted Lyft driver with two passengers inside his vehicle hit and killed a utility worker Tuesday near West Palm Beach, authorities confirm to WPTV.
wqcs.org
PSL: Disgruntled Employee Wanted for "Intentionally Damaging" $225,000 Worth of Water Pipes
Port St. Lucie - Thursday August 4, 2022: The Port St. Lucie Police Department has issued a wanted notice for 53 year-old Richard Terrazas. He is accused of intentionally damaging $225,000 worth of water pipes owned by his former employer and he now faces a felony criminal mischief charge. According...
cw34.com
Utility worker struck and killed by distracted driver on Southern Blvd.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A utility worker was killed after a car jumped a curb and struck him on Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened on Southern Blvd and Australian Ave, all westbound lanes were closed off as deputies investigated the scene. According to investigators, workers were marking...
Utility Worker Killed By Distracted Lyft Driver In West Palm Beach
Julio Angel Flores Figueroa was marking utilities in the center median along Southern Boulevard, near Australian Avenue when the Chevy Malibu drifted to the left and hit the man.
wqcs.org
Schedule of Brightline Construction Closures in Stuart and Port Salerno
Martin County - Wednesday August 4, 2022: The City of Stuart has released the following construction advisory issued by Brightline on Wednesday, August 3. The following railroad crossings in Martin County will be impacted by the ongoing construction work:. Stuart – Alice St.: Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian Police Department Warns Residents of Check Washing Scams
Detectives at Sebastian Police Department are investigating several “check washing” cases within the city. They warn residents to be extra cautious when placing checks in residential or commercial mailboxes sent out by the U.S. Postal Service. Check Washing. Check-washing scams are committed by criminals who snatch victims’ mail...
cw34.com
Woman caught shoplifting computer equipment and groceries from Costco
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for help identifying a woman who walked off with more than $3,000 worth of items from Costco without paying for them. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shared images of the woman. She wore a black facemask and pushed a...
