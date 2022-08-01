Did you feel this small earthquake that struck near Bellingham in the San Juan Islands?

A 2.0-magnitude earthquake struck Sunday, July 31, just west of Whatcom County waters near the San Juan Islands Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake occurred at approximately 11:27 a.m. Sunday, according to the USGS , and was centered just off the southwest edge of Orcas Island. That placed the epicenter approximately 25 miles south-southwest of Fairhaven and less than 20 miles from the western edge of Lummi Island.

As of Monday’s report, nobody had reported feeling the shaking to the USGS on its “Did You Feel It?” page .

The quake was measured 14.5 kilometers beneath the earth’s surface, according to the USGS, and there were no reports of damage from the shaking.

Quakes of less than magnitude 3.0 are common, and tens of thousands are reported worldwide every year, according to the USGS. A quake of magnitude 1.0 to 3.0 is not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions, according to the USGS.