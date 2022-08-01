Robyn Lively Had 'the Best Time' Working with Husband Bart Johnson on Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters

people.com
Related
Tyler Perry on Why He Keeps Son Aman, 7, Out of the Spotlight: 'to Have as Normal a Life as He Can'
Tyler Perry is opening up about why he keeps his 7-year-old son, Aman, out of the limelight. In the August/September cover story of AARP The Magazine, the 52-year-old filmmaker revealed why he believes his personal relationships should remain private. "Because these people are not famous. My son's not famous," he...
Gina Neely Is a Grandmother! Daughter Gives Birth to First Baby: 'My Heart Is About to Explode'
The former Food Network star's daughter Spenser Lewis-Neely gave birth to her first child, a son named Noah, Neely revealed on Instagram Tuesday. "Noah is HERE!!!!! 6 lbs. 4 oz. My heart is about to explode! 💙💙💙💙," the proud grandmother, 57, captioned a celebratory selfie from the hospital, in which she is holding a blue balloon.
Michael Bublé and Kids Help Wife Luisana in Baby Bump Art Tradition Ahead of Baby No. 4
Michael Bublé's family is sharing a sweet tradition in the weeks before they become a family of six. On Monday, Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, 34, shared photos from an art project with her whole family. The group worked together to make a cast of her pregnant belly, which she revealed is an ongoing tradition in a caption written in both English and Spanish.
People
Heather Rae El Moussa Has 'Separation Anxiety' from Husband Tarek: 'The Longest We've Been Apart'
Heather Rae El Moussa is missing her family. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the Selling Sunset star, 34, admitted to having some "separation anxiety" as her husband Tarek El Moussa vacations in Mexico with his family and kids. "Missing my best friend while he's away in Cabo with the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Church lady gives friend's 13-year-old daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Watch Princess Charlotte Mimic Mom Kate Middleton on Her First Solo Royal Outing with Her Parents
Princess Charlotte looked like a royal pro during her first solo outing with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought along their 7-year-old daughter to a busy day at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. After watching a swim meet, the trio headed to SportsAid House to visit a charity of which Kate has been patron since 2013.
RELATED PEOPLE
Brad Pitt Shares His Reaction to Daughter Zahara Attending Spelman College: 'Really Beautiful'
Speaking with PEOPLE at the premiere of Bullet Train in Los Angeles on Monday, the actor, 58, opened up about the joyful news that 17-year-old daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt will be attending Spelman College this fall. "Yeah that's beautiful," the actor tells PEOPLE exclusively, appearing to get emotional. "Really beautiful." Pitt...
People
'Beloved' Cheer Coach and Her 4 Kids Among 7 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash: 'A Very Loving Family'
A mom and her four children were among the seven people who were killed Sunday morning after a wrong-way driver caused a head-on collision in Northern Illinois. Lauren Dobosz, 31, was going on vacation in Minnesota with her husband, 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz, and her four children — who ranged in age from 5 to 13 — when their vehicle was hit, friends and family said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times and WLS-TV. Joining the family on the trip was a 13-year-old family friend, who also died, the outlets reported.
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
Elisabeth Hasselbeck Literally Threw in the Towel During Her Return to 'The View'
Elisabeth Hasselbeck was armed with, of all things, a dish towel during her much-anticipated return to The View on Wednesday. Fans always expect the conversation to get heated during the long-running panel show's signature "Hot Topics" segment, and the latest episode was no exception. Amid a back-and-forth about abortion, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jon Bon Jovi's Son Jesse Bongiovi Engaged to Girlfriend Jesse Light
Congratulations are in order for Jon Bon Jovi's eldest son Jesse Bongiovi, who popped the question to his girlfriend of four years, Jesse Light, over the weekend. Hampton Water co-founder, 27, revealed the happy news in an Instagram post on Monday, sharing a gallery of photos of him proposing to Light, a reality TV producer.
People
Twins Who Married Twins and Gave Birth to Genetic Siblings Say Their 'Quaternary Marriage' Is 'Magical'
On a recent summer evening, identical twin sisters Brittany and Briana Deane Salyers had a realization as they drove up the road leading to the Virginia manor they share with their identical twin husbands and two young sons: "We did it!" Approaching the father-son pairs waiting for them on the...
People
Teen Left Close to Death After Bison Throws Her 15 Feet Into the Air Severing Her Femoral Artery
A woman who was thrown 15 feet into the air while being attacked by a bison is a living "miracle," she says. Amelia "Mia" Dean, 19, and a friend, along with her friend's dog, were on day two of a month-long cross-country road trip, and at the end of a hike along a Custer State Park trail in South Dakota, when they came face-to-face with a bison.
Tyler Perry Says He Paid Cicely Tyson $1 Million for Single Day of Work Because He 'Valued Her'
Tyler Perry knows Cicely Tyson's worth. The Jazzman's Blues writer/director chatted with AARP The Magazine for its August/September cover story, where he revealed he once paid Tyson, who died last year at age 96, "a million dollars" for a single day of work on his 2007 movie Why Did I Get Married?.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pregnant Kealia Watt Visits Husband JJ Watt at NFL Training Camp — See the Cute Picture!
JJ and Kealia Watt are enjoying quality time together before welcoming their new addition!. The couple, who is currently expecting their first baby together, snapped a cute photo together on Monday at the Arizona Cardinal's training camp where JJ is preparing for the upcoming NFL season. The Cardinals defensive back,...
NFL・
See Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Daughter Audrey Show Her Vocal Skills
Watch: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Shows Off Her Vocal Skills. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey has inherited mom and dad's love of music. Need proof? The 20-year-old shared a video of her playing the piano and singing along to Pat Benatar's hit "Fire and Ice" to Instagram Aug. 1.
Sandra Bullock’s Sweetest Motherhood Quotes: ‘Family Is What You Fight for, Family Is What You Protect’
Family comes first! Sandra Bullock has fully embraced motherhood since adopting her son, Louis, in 2010, and expanding her brood with daughter Laila in 2015. The Miss Congeniality star has continued to churn out hits in Hollywood, but being a parent is her top priority. With the completion of 2018’s Bird Box, Bullock revealed that the film, which is about […]
Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy Shares Her and Orlando Blooms' Love of Performing: 'She's a Ham'
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy is taking after her parents when it comes to her love of the arts. "She's a ham," the singer tells PEOPLE exclusively at HEIMAT rooftop in Los Angeles the launch party for De Soi, her non-alcoholic beverage line that she co-founded. "She likes to dress up. She's not very shy."
People
296K+
Followers
48K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0