10-year-old dead after falling at the Garden of the Gods

Two killed in pedestrian-train collision
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were killed Wednesday when they were hit by a train in Washington County. It happened at about 12:40 a.m. in the Richview area. The Washington County Coroner’s Office says a male in his twenties or thirties and a female in her late teens to early twenties were hit by an Amtrak train.
Store employees stop parking lot theft, detain suspect
BLUFORD, Ill. (WJPF) – A man, trying to break into a car parked at a Jefferson County Dollar General, was instead detained by store employees until the police arrived. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says last Wednesday, 30-year-old Dillon Beccue took property from a car parked at the Dollar General in Bluford. Before Beccue could get away, store employees confronted him in the parking lot and physically held him there, at times fighting, until police arrived and placed him under arrest.
