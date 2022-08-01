10-year-old dead after falling at the Garden of the Gods

BLUFORD, Ill. (WJPF) – A man, trying to break into a car parked at a Jefferson County Dollar General, was instead detained by store employees until the police arrived. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says last Wednesday, 30-year-old Dillon Beccue took property from a car parked at the Dollar General in Bluford. Before Beccue could get away, store employees confronted him in the parking lot and physically held him there, at times fighting, until police arrived and placed him under arrest.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO