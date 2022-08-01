ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teresa Giudice Celebrates Bridal Shower with Real Housewives Stars Ahead of Luis Ruelas Wedding

By Kelly Wynne
 3 days ago
HollywoodLife

Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3’

The season 3 cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will now include Porsha Williams instead of Tinsley Mortimer, according to People. A source told the publication that Porsha, 41, will be among the group of eight Housewives who are flying out to Thailand to film the third season of the Peacock show starting July 18. Tinsley, 46, allegedly exited the show for “personal reasons.”
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says She Has A Crush On Ashley Darby

Braunwyn Windham-Burke knows that the fastest way to get over a heartbreak is to take another shot at love. So, after a recent breakup from girlfriend Victoria Brito, she’s gearing up to get back into the dating scene. But this time, she might be planning on taking a dip into the pool of Real Housewives. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star admitted to E! News that she has a little crush on a fellow Housewife who’s also newly single but well outside the Orange County orbit. It’s The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby!
bravotv.com

Milania Giudice Just Recreated an Iconic RHONJ Moment While Visiting Her Dad Joe in the Bahamas

The RHONJ daughter reminded us of one of her ultimate throwback moments. Many Bravolebs have released songs over the years, and they have all touched our hearts. But, we should note, that we are still singing the bop that Milania Giudice released a few years back. That track, of course, is "I Can't Wait to Grow Up." During a recent trip to visit her dad, Joe Giudice, in the Bahamas, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter performed the iconic tune, and her proud dad shared the moment on Instagram.
Teresa Giudice
Melissa Gorga
Dina Manzo
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
Us Weekly

Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin Reacts to Her Mom’s Racy Alexander Wang Campaign: ‘WTF’

An honest reaction! Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin seemed to be in shock after seeing her mother’s provocative pose for Alexander Wang’s new bodywear campaign. “WTF,” the 21-year-old wrote in a since-deleted comment on Rinna’s Tuesday, July 19, Instagram post, per The Daily Mail. In the photo, the 59-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member lifts one leg in the air, wearing nothing but a sports bra, socks and underwear with an IV drip attached to her arm.
Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
toofab.com

JWoww Rips Angelina on Jersey Shore for Deciding to 'Pre-Ejaculate and Sell' Wedding Speech

While Snooki told Angelina to stop playing "the victim card," Pivarnick turned the tables on her costars and said, "Shame on Mike" The fallout from Chris Larangeira's claims Angelina Pivarnick sold out her costars by selling the infamous wedding speech to the press loomed large on this week's new episode of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation."
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?

Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
Watch Princess Charlotte Mimic Mom Kate Middleton on Her First Solo Royal Outing with Her Parents

Princess Charlotte looked like a royal pro during her first solo outing with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought along their 7-year-old daughter to a busy day at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. After watching a swim meet, the trio headed to SportsAid House to visit a charity of which Kate has been patron since 2013.
AOL Corp

Bachelor Nation is cringing over what might be the most uncomfortable first kiss ever

For the first time ever, The Bachelorette is starring two women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who are set to date the same group of men. However, that's not what led to the most uncomfortable part of Monday night's premiere. The moment Bachelor Nation can't stop talking about was actually the first kiss of the season between Gabby and Mario Vassall.
HollywoodLife

‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Reveals Daughter, 17, Is Why She Didn’t Move Back To Coyote Pass

Janelle Brown opened up on why she and her daughter Savannah didn’t move into their RV at the family’s land plot this summer, in an Instagram Live on Saturday, July 9. While the video was mostly a gardening update, the Sister Wives star also explained that Savannah had asked for them not to go for the whole summer, especially as she gets ready for her final year of high school.
Reality Tea

Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off

Now that Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is over, it’s time to spill the tea. And no-one is better equipped to do that than Marco “The Butler.” While catering to the ladies during their time filming at Blue Stone Manor, he saw it all. And now he’s dishing about what it was like. […] The post Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off appeared first on Reality Tea.
In Touch Weekly

Silly Spurgeon! Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s Firstborn Son Is Too Cute — See His Sweetest Photos

Wild child! Jessa Duggar and ‘s firstborn son is too cute, and these photos prove it. The Counting On star may only be 6 years old, but he’s already full of personality. When the toddler was born, the couple revealed the meaning behind his unique name. According to a video shared by the Duggar family in 2015, Spurgeon’s moniker pays homage to Charles Spurgeon, a nineteenth-century Baptist preacher, who Jessa dubbed one of the “heroes from the Christian faith.”
