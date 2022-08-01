Matthijs de Ligt explains main reason he joined Bayern Munich

www.90min.com
Barcelona put pressure on Man Utd by revealing deadline for registering new signings
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed when Barcelona must register new players by - putting pressure on Man Utd in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.
Philadelphia Union sign defensive midfielder Richard Odada from Red Star Belgrade
The Philadelphia Union have signed defensive midfielder Richard Odada from Red Star Belgrade to a two and a half-year contract, with a club option for a third and fourth year in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee. He is set to be added to the Union’s active roster following receipt...
‘At the End of the Season, We Can Be Lifting a Trophy’ - Darwin Nunez on His Aims for Upcoming Season
The rise of Darwin Nunez has been nothing short of impeccable, only three years ago the frontman was playing for his boyhood club in Uruguay, Penarol. Fast forward to 2022 and the 23-year-old is embarking on his debut season in the Premier League for European powerhouses, Liverpool.
Manchester City predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with West Ham
West Ham agree deal with Burnley for Maxwel Cornet
West Ham United are closing in on the signing of Maxwel Cornet after agreeing to pay the £17.5m release clause in his Burnley contract, 90min can confirm.
Erling Haaland 'not concerned' about settling in Premier League
Erling Haaland has spoken about settling in the Premier League and finding 'chemistry' with his new Man City teammates.
Fulham confirm signing of Bernd Leno from Arsenal
Fulham confirm signing of Bernd Leno from Arsenal.
Pep Lijnders reveals Liverpool's scouting report on Luis Diaz
Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has opened up on a trip he took to watch Luis Diaz at Porto shortly prior to his move to Anfield, while the Dutchman also revealed Jurgen Klopp's early assessment of the winger.
Frank Lampard confirms 'freak injury' to Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Frank Lampard has confirmed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss Everton's Premier League opener against Chelsea.
Mikel Arteta reveals why Arsenal won't wilt on Premier League opening day again
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that the Gunners will not falter on the opening day of the Premier League season as they did last year.
Aaron Ramsdale offers insight into Mikel Arteta's team talks
Aaron Ramsdale explains what it is like to receive a team talk from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
Manchester City 2022/23 season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction
Previewing Man City for the 2022/23 season, with fixture details, transfer updates, predictions & more.
Juventus step up interest in Jorginho as Arthur edges closer to exit
Juventus step up interest in Jorginho as Arthur edges closer to exit.
Ibrahima Konate to miss start of the Premier League season with injury
Ibrahima Konate to miss start of the Premier League season with injury.
Chelsea confirm signing of Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire
Chelsea have confirmed the permanent signing of talented American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from MLS team Chicago Fire. The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a six-year deal and will spend the remainder of the year on loan at Fire. 90min reported a few days ago that the two clubs...
Chelsea finalise Marc Cucurella agreement with Brighton
Chelsea have finally agreed a deal with Brighton & Hove Albion for Marc Cucurella.
Barcelona ask Gerard Pique & Sergio Busquets to take further pay cuts
Barcelona have asked club captain Sergio Busquets and vice captain Gerard Pique to take further wage cuts in order to help them register new players.
Man City's James McAtee joins Sheffield United on loan
Man City's James McAtee joins Sheffield United on loan.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Fulham.
Gabriel Slonina agrees six-year Chelsea contract
Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has agreed to join Chelsea and will sign a contract until 2028 before heading back to Major League Soccer. Slonina is one of MLS' most exciting talents, keeping ten clean sheets so far this season from 23 starts, and has been linked with some of Europe's top clubs.
