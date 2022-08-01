ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

LIV Golf’s Pat Perez Nets $1.8 Million in Two Events Despite Horrid Finishes, Social Media Sounds Off

By Bryan Fyalkowski
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p72YG_0h0Sya7x00

Pat Perez took a lot of heat last month upon signing with LIV Golf. The 46-year-old had won only three times in 20 years on the PGA Tour before joining the Saudi-backed endeavor.

LIV Golf has attracted a handful of young players near their prime – like Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed. But Perez joined the likes of Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter – older golfers who cannot hold their own on the PGA Tour anymore.

At the time, Perez said the primary attraction of LIV Golf was the lighter schedule.

“I’ve been on the road longer than (23-year-old) Matt Wolff has been alive,” he said prior to LIV Golf’s event in Oregon from June 30-July 2. “The bottom line is, I’m tired of being on the road. This is like winning the lottery.”

And just like winning the lottery, Perez cashed in big on his first two LIV Golf performances while not really doing anything to earn it. At Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, he finished tied for 29th place with a score of +6, which netted him $153,000 individually. This past week at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Perez had a similar result. He scored +5 and finished tied for 31st with a payout of $151,000.

However, the 4 Aces team consisting of Perez, Johnson, Reed and Talor Gooch won both events and split $3 million in each one. That means Perez received two lump sums of $750,000 and pushed his two-tournament earnings to over $1.8 million.

In turn, some great memes showed up on social media. Twitter users poked fun at Perez for what turned out to be a very lucrative month for the LIV Golf-er.

Despite three straight rounds of his score not contributing to the team, Pat Perez still got his share.

Henrik Stenson Blows Away Pat Perez in First LIV Golf Event

A few weeks back, Henrik Stenson also faced backlash for announcing that he would join LIV Golf. From losing his 2023 Ryder Cup captaincy to being clowned on Twitter by Max Homa, it was not a great public reception for the 46-year-old Swede.

But Stenson went ahead and won his LIV Golf debut at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster and netted himself a $4 million payday.

“I’m super-proud of the focus I managed to have this week,” Stenson said via a press release. “I’ve been working really hard to get my game back in shape. And it’s certainly going in the right direction as we know now.”

The next LIV Golf event on the docket will be from September 2-4 at The International Golf Course in Boston. Maybe Stenson repeats while Pat Perez sneaks into the top 25.

Comments / 72

Daniel Sullivan
3d ago

blood money or not. these (less than the super elite) elite players are getting huge amounts of money for not doing so well in their tournament(s). it's the grown up version of todays participation trophies. way to have pride, men

Reply(10)
32
Mike Lavallee
3d ago

The Saudis are paying premium for mediocrity. Just money to burn. Grab it while you can. The Iranians sure aren't starting a golf tour.

Reply(5)
12
Margee Cook Stout
3d ago

Thought there were professional golfers playing at this tournament. Doesn't sound much like it from what I've been reading.

Reply
14
Related
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Gets Slammed on Social Media for Post With ‘The View’ Host

“Good Morning America” star Michael Strahan is reportedly in hot water with fans after sharing a controversial post featuring “The View” star Sara Haines. The Sun reports that earlier this week “The View” co-hosts faced backlash over their claims that Turning Point USA invited Neo-Nazis to the conservation organization’s conference in Florida earlier this month. On Thursday (July 28th), Whoopi Goldberg ended up apologizing for the comments after Turning Point USA had sent a cease and desist letter to ABC News. The organization demanded that Goldberg, as well as Joy Behar, apologize for their comments.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'These suspended players have walked away from the Tour and now want back in': Jay Monahan sends memo to PGA Tour players after LIV Golf Series lawsuit

On Wednesday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal reported that 11 LIV Golf Series members, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, have filed lawsuits against the PGA Tour in response to suspensions they received after making the move to the Saudi-backed circuit. Not long after, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sent...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Wild Tiger Woods Offer News

The LIV Tour has taken golf by storm this year. The organization has taken some of the PGA Tour's best golfers and it's led to some rifts among some of the players and fans. Tiger Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, was offered between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf.
GOLF
GolfWRX

‘We just won’t play’ – Major champ says PGA Tour pros could strike if LIV ban is overturned

There’s a potential legal battle looming with players who’ve been suspended by the PGA Tour expected to challenge their suspension in court. On Wednesday, former major champ and current Presidents Cup captain David Love III was asked by Sky Sports what he and his fellow PGA Tour players would do if they were asked to play alongside LIV players if they get their suspensions overturned.
GOLF
Outsider.com

‘The View’: Joy Behar Drops Whoopi Goldberg’s Real Name Live on TV, Fans Left in Shock

Fans of “The View” were left stunned during the live episode on Monday (August 1st) when Joy Behar revealed her co-host Whoopi Goldberg’s non-stage name, Caryn Johnson. The Sun reports that while speaking to Kal Penn about his real name, which is Kalpen Modi. “I only [changed] it on my headshot and resume. I never changed it legally,” he explained. The actor then shared that his friends mentioned Whoopi was a stage name. “[They said], ‘You know Whoopi Goldberg’s real name is Caryn.’ I’m like ‘it is?’”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Henrik Stenson
Outsider.com

‘The View’: Michael Strahan Kids Joy Behar After Her Naughty Comment During Game Segment

Michael Strahan helped promo his game show this week by inviting the ladies of The View to play a round of The $100,000 Pyramid. And the Good Morning of America host and former NFL star probably knew the categories probably would prompt some jokes from the panel, especially from Joy Behar, a long-time comedian. And, with Whoopi Goldberg serving as his assistant for this mini-game on The View, no telling what might be said.
NFL
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
Outsider.com

‘Road House’ Reboot: Here’s Who’s in the Cast Alongside Jake Gyllenhaal

Back in 1989, moviegoers witnessed the story of James Dalton, a cool and collective bouncer who finds himself cleaning up a Missouri bar. It doesn’t take long before Dalton realizes that his troubles come from a corrupt businessman. Starring Patrick Swayze and Ben Gazzara, Road House was a box office hit and is now a cult classic. The film continues to be discussed and loved by fans all over the world. And with classic films like Top Gun making waves at the theaters, it appears Amazon Prime Video has found their leading man for their remake of Road House.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Social Media Sounds Off#Saudi#Pga
Outsider.com

Mike Wolfe’s Antique Store Dinged with Complaint After ‘American Pickers’ Hits Low Ratings Drop

Once a hit show for the History Channel, American Pickers was a great trip into the past as its hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz discovered lost items there were more than valuable, they were a piece of history. But since the firing of Fritz, leaving Mike Wolfe to host himself, fans have voiced this frustration with the direction of the show and how much they miss Frank. While both hosts appeared to be great friends on TV, Fritz admitted that since his departure, he hasn’t heard a word from Wolfe. Although Fritz and Wolfe aren’t talking, it appears American Pickers has another disgruntled fan. This time, it’s the Better Business Bureau.
NASHVILLE, TN
Golf.com

GOLF’s Subpar: Mike Tirico on what Tiger Woods’ LIV criticism revealed about his growth as a sports icon

— Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you.
GOLF
Outsider.com

‘TODAY Show’ Fans Say Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb Should Be ‘Fired’: Here’s Why

As tension between “TODAY Show” hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb continues to be pretty noticeable, if you ask some fans of the morning talk show. According to The Sun, the “TODAY Show” co-hosts have been allegedly feeding behind the scenes of the morning show for months, causing enough tension to impact the workplace. Fans are now encouraging the show’s producers to fire Guthrie and Kotb for the recent on-air encounter with cookbook author Elizabeth Heiskell.
TV & VIDEOS
Golf.com

John Daly says he ‘begged’ Greg Norman for LIV Golf spot

While the newest mulleted-major champion is not revealing his LIV Golf intentions publicly, the original is showing his cards in regards to the Saudi-backed league. Only it doesn’t look like we’ll see him tee it up on the LIV anytime soon. Two-time major winner John Daly revealed in...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React To Show’s Permanent Hosting Decision

Jeopardy! fans have now received word that both Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have been named permanent hosts of the game show. While some of them probably are happy that Jennings will be around, they might be a bit cool toward Bialik. There are some Ken fans who definitely wanted him to be the sole host. No one else. Then, there have been a few who wanted Bialik to hang on to the post by herself. Well, not everyone is going to be happy with this decision.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Days of Our Lives’ Fans React To News the Show Is Leaving NBC

NBC shook up day-time TV, Wednesday, with the network announcing that Days of Our Lives, the iconic soap opera, was shifting to streaming. Days of Our Lives has been on the NBC airwaves for 57 years. It’s the longest-running show on NBC in history, on either day time or prime-time. But soap operas are sort of like the TV dinosaurs. They’re becoming extinct. Starting next month, there will be only three on network TV. ABC broadcasts General Hospital, while CBS features The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. In this instance, NBC switched the soap opera to Peacock, its streaming platform.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘The View’: Elisabeth Hasselbeck Literally Throws in the Towel During Return to the Show

Elisabeth Hasselbeck, a former co-host of The View, had a very passionate discussion Wednesday when she returned to the table to talk hot topics. The subject was abortion rights. It was a big part of the political news Wednesday after people in Kansas voted not to add further restrictions to a woman’s right to an abortion during a Tuesday state election. Hasselbeck is a vocal, pro-life advocate and she often butted heads with the other women of The View during her 10-year stint as a co-host.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

528K+
Followers
56K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy