LIV Golf’s Pat Perez Nets $1.8 Million in Two Events Despite Horrid Finishes, Social Media Sounds Off

Pat Perez took a lot of heat last month upon signing with LIV Golf. The 46-year-old had won only three times in 20 years on the PGA Tour before joining the Saudi-backed endeavor.

LIV Golf has attracted a handful of young players near their prime – like Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed. But Perez joined the likes of Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter – older golfers who cannot hold their own on the PGA Tour anymore.

At the time, Perez said the primary attraction of LIV Golf was the lighter schedule.

“I’ve been on the road longer than (23-year-old) Matt Wolff has been alive,” he said prior to LIV Golf’s event in Oregon from June 30-July 2. “The bottom line is, I’m tired of being on the road. This is like winning the lottery.”

And just like winning the lottery, Perez cashed in big on his first two LIV Golf performances while not really doing anything to earn it. At Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, he finished tied for 29th place with a score of +6, which netted him $153,000 individually. This past week at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Perez had a similar result. He scored +5 and finished tied for 31st with a payout of $151,000.

However, the 4 Aces team consisting of Perez, Johnson, Reed and Talor Gooch won both events and split $3 million in each one. That means Perez received two lump sums of $750,000 and pushed his two-tournament earnings to over $1.8 million.

In turn, some great memes showed up on social media. Twitter users poked fun at Perez for what turned out to be a very lucrative month for the LIV Golf-er.

Despite three straight rounds of his score not contributing to the team, Pat Perez still got his share.

Henrik Stenson Blows Away Pat Perez in First LIV Golf Event

A few weeks back, Henrik Stenson also faced backlash for announcing that he would join LIV Golf. From losing his 2023 Ryder Cup captaincy to being clowned on Twitter by Max Homa, it was not a great public reception for the 46-year-old Swede.

But Stenson went ahead and won his LIV Golf debut at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster and netted himself a $4 million payday.

“I’m super-proud of the focus I managed to have this week,” Stenson said via a press release. “I’ve been working really hard to get my game back in shape. And it’s certainly going in the right direction as we know now.”

The next LIV Golf event on the docket will be from September 2-4 at The International Golf Course in Boston. Maybe Stenson repeats while Pat Perez sneaks into the top 25.