Clinton County accepts state election grant
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Commissioners on Thursday gave their approval to a $112,442 state grant towards the local costs associated with staging the November election. The election marks the first time Pennsylvania will be providing its counties with financial assistance to help underwrite the costs of...
Power outages across Central Pennsylvania region
WTAJ — As storms are crossing through the Central Pennsylvania region, multiple power outages have been reported from Penelec. As of 10:47 p.m., small numbers of power outages are taking place, according to Pennelec’s website. Power is expected to be restored to all counties by 3:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5. Small outages have also […]
Multiple Clinton County entrepreneurs recognized by PA Wilds
JERSEY SHORE, PA – The PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Inc. last week recognized the recipients of the 2022 Champions of the PA Wilds Awards. The winners were honored at the 2022 PA Wilds Dinner & Awards, held July 28 at Bald Birds Brewing in Jersey Shore. The Champion...
New paving ongoing in Woodward Township, Lock Haven
DUNNSTOWN, PA – A Glenn O. Hawbaker crew on Tuesday put down a first coat of new pavement on the Coudersport Pike section from the Jay Street Veterans Bridge to Mill Hill Road in Woodward Township. That work was completed Tuesday morning and another crew put down temporary highway...
$25k found ‘missing’ from a Centre County fireman’s relief account, audit shows
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — An audit from Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor reportedly found more than $25,000 missing from the Gregg Township Fireman’s Relief Association’s savings account. The audit, which has been referred to the Centre County District Attorney for a closer review, allegedly found that $25,910 went “missing” from the account between March 14, […]
Visiting the Animals at T&D’s Cats of the World in Snyder County
Pennsylvania is home to many great zoos, but there are only a handful of wildlife sanctuaries in the state. Because of this, I was excited to recently have the chance to check out T&D’s Cats of the World. T&D’s Cats of the World is located in Penns Creek, a...
National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning for State College
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for south central Centre County, northeastern Huntingdon County and northwestern Mifflin County until 2:30 p.m. Thursday. A severe thunderstorm was located by radar over Franklinville, Pennsylvania, moving northeast at 35 mph at 1:48 p.m. Wind gusts of...
Parade floats needed for Flaming Foliage Festival
Celebrating 73 years this year the Flaming Foliage Festival Committee is excited to announce that they are seeking parade floats and special vehicles for this year’s festival. As in years past, the Committee is asking for a description and size of the parade float or special vehicle to ensure...
Coroner Says Washingtonville Area Man Dies in River LyCo Drowning
MUNCY — A Washingtonville area man who drowned in the Susquehanna River over the weekend has now been identified. The coroner’s office in Lycoming County reports that it was 39-year-old Tuffy Beachel of Blue Springs Terrace, which is in the Washingtonville area, died Saturday evening in the West Branch in Muncy Creek Township.
Driver Flips Vehicle in Attempt to Avoid Head-On Collision
Police Seeking Driver of Pickup Involved in Accident. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – Selinsgrove state police said they’ve interviewed a witness but are seeking further information on an accident that occurred at Route 35 and Fox Crossing Road in Washington Township, Snyder County last Thursday afternoon. Police said...
Police search for stolen horse in Snyder County
Port Trevorton, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a horse who was stolen from their owner's property in Snyder County. Police say the owner last saw the horse, named Phantom, the evening of July 30 on their property at Red Hill Road in Union Township. Phantom is 9-year-old Connemara breed horse which is dark brown in color and is wearing a purple halter. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.
Down River
No, not that “White Out,” not the Minnesota at Penn State football game on Saturday night, Oct. 22 at Beaver Stadium (the Nittany Lions trying a foe they have a better chance of beating than Ohio State and Michigan, but that’s another column for another time, about PSU’s slow descent into mediocrity on the gridiron).
Huge Whole Home estate sale in Bastress Township, Pa.
Perfect 2 Perfect next sale will be up in Bastress Township. It is located at 6155 PA-654 with an address of Williamsport, PA 17702. This sale will be held on Thursday and Friday August 4 & 5th from 9am-4pm daily. To get to the sale proceed up PA -654 and go all the way up the mountain toward the old Bastress Mountain Winery (now the Nomad Distillery). The sale is about ¼ mile beyond that on the left-hand side when proceeding down the mountain toward Oval. If you go past the Nippenose Tavern, you went too far. The home is...
School start dates for Bradford, Tioga Counties
(WETM) – The start of another academic year is right around the corner. Parents are shopping for school supplies, and districts are getting ready to welcome back their students. Not every school district starts on the same day, and schools in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania are starting earlier than those in New York’s Southern […]
Central Pa. man drowns Saturday night in Susquehanna River: police
MUNCY – A 39-year-old Danville man drowned Saturday evening in the West Branch of the Susquehanna River near Muncy in Lycoming County. Witnesses told state police the man was floating in the water on his back south of Muncy about 8:30 p.m. when he got caught in the current and struggled to swim. He was observed going under the water, they said.
I-80 reopened following westbound accident
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – I-80 is now reopened following a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on the westbound side of traffic. The accident occurred just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2. The accident is on the westbound side from Milesburg to Snow Shoe. As of 9:00, the roadway is open again.
State Police Release Details of Tractor Trailer Rollover that Closed Interstate 81 near Frackville
The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville have released the details of a tractor trailer rollover that closed Interstate 81 near Frackville on Wednesday. According to Troopers, the crash occurred around 8:45 on Interstate 81 northbound in New Castle Township in the area of mile marker 123. Troopers say John Landon,...
Six Teenagers Injured in Union County Three-Vehicle Crash Saturday
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – A three-vehicle accident has left six teenagers injured, including one flown to the hospital. No names are disclosed by troopers because the individuals are not adults, Milton state police say injured and flown to the hospital was a 16-year-old male, and a 17-year-old male and a 14-year-old male were also seriously hurt.
Northumberland Jail employee charged for intentionally starving cat
Shamokin, Pa. — Daniel Barley, an employee of the Northumberland Jail, was recently charged with second-degree misdemeanor cruelty to animals for neglecting and starving a cat for three weeks. The 33-year-old Coal Township resident allegedly lied to police when he told them he still lived at the home near the 1200 block of West Arch Street during an interview in May. Officer Cody Rebuck said he didn’t believe Barley after he inspected the home and cat. ...
Bank Planned for Next Phase of Patton Crossing Development
Plans are moving forward for a bank that would be the next building constructed for the expansive Patton Crossing development off of North Atherton Street. Centre 1st Bank’s proposed two-story, 14,800-square-foot location would be the second of 20 planned buildings in the overall development. Discount grocery store chain Aldi’s first Centre County location was also the first Patton Crossing business when it opened last year.
