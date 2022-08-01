End-of-Summer Fun at The Wigwam

fabulousarizona.com
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town OpensGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now Open in PhoenixGreyson FDetroit, MI
Popular Burger Joint Opens New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
fabulousarizona.com
Museum of Illusions Scottsdale Coming this Fall
Museum of Illusions prepares to mystify and intrigue locals when it opens a permanent Scottsdale location at the Arizona Boardwalk in the fall. The new outpost, found alongside OdySea Aquarium and Butterfly Wonderland, will be among the museum’s 35 worldwide locations. Designed for guests of all ages, the soon-to-open...
Here Are The Highest-Rated Chocolate Chip Cookies In Phoenix
Yelp says this is the best place in town for cookies.
Richie V’s Chicago Eatery Coming Soon to Chandler
Chandler’s “Chicago hot dog guy” is coming back stronger than ever.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Italian Food in Phoenix
Phoenix, Arizona, is a beautiful and sprawling metropolis. Phoenix is the state capital, known for its year-round warm climate and sunny days. Whether you are a Phoenix resident or just visiting for a few days, the city has plenty of dining experiences available!. From pizza to linguine to tiramisu, Phoenix...
fabulousarizona.com
The Beverly on Main Scottsdale Cocktail Lounge
Offering late-night eats, a relaxed yet chic vibe and even a secret room, The Beverly on Main is the leading Scottsdale cocktail lounge. The Beverly on Main, an Old Town nightlife staple since 2016 and owned by Bryan Peters and Eric Nugent, offers the ultimate upscale Scottsdale cocktail lounge experience–and that’s only in part due to its custom and ever-changing lineup of cocktails. The atmosphere is classy and comfortable (you’ll find guests dressed to the nines as well as those in gym attire), decked with dark lighting, brick walls and pops of gold throughout. A must to check out while visiting the cocktail lounge: the secret room tucked behind the book shelf. What to expect? You’ll just need to experience it for yourself.
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town Opens
A new seafood restaurant and market is now open.Mike Bergmann/Unsplash. For those who can’t get enough seafood around greater Phoenix, there’s good news, because a local seafood brand has opened its third location in the heart of metro Phoenix. With plenty of fresh seafood to choose from as well as a fish market for guests who would rather take their seafood home, this opening should make it that much easier to grab seafood while in the Valley.
travelnowsmart.com
Best Brunch in Scottsdale, AZ — 20 Top Places!
Known for its massive luxurious resorts and golf courses, Scottsdale is where you need to go for the best experience of relaxation. This is not to mention the many restaurants and cafes you’ll find when you visit Arizona. It’s all about the different flavors that you can enjoy in...
Popular Burger Joint Opens New Location
A popular burger restaurant is serving up more meat.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. For prime locations around metro Phoenix, when a restaurant closes down it doesn’t take long for a replacement restaurant to move right on in. Often the lease for the new restaurant is signed before the previous tenant has even moved out. For north Scottsdale locals and lovers of juicy steak burgers, one prime location is already slinging local favorites.
fabulousarizona.com
Fabulous People: Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson is the founder and CCO of Phoenix’s Mya Kai Creative, an independent creative agency that “crafts experiences that help brands connect with tomorrow’s culture.” Mya Kai Creative is the only award-winning Black-owned agency in Arizona. Learn about Michael Jackson…. Hometown: Grew up in Colorado...
azbigmedia.com
Biltmore Fashion Park adds 5 new retailers and restaurants
Biltmore Fashion Park, a much-loved destination in the Macerich portfolio of high-quality retail and mixed-use properties across the country, today announced a slate of five new retailers and restaurants joining the iconic outdoor center, including Anthropologie. Anthropologie, which will open later this year, is a unique, full-lifestyle shopping destination with...
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 Years
A local pizza and Italian restaurant has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. Another day, another restaurant closure in metro Phoenix. Many restaurants are doing whatever they can to make it through the summer and the return of students, snowbirds, and cooler temperatures. However, one local establishment, a fixture in Chandler and Phoenix, wasn’t able to make it, and has now, without much warning or fanfare, closed its doors.
East Valley Tribune
Get your dancing shoes, QC ban could be lifted
Queen Creek might not need Kevin Bacon to remove its dancing ban, after all. On July 27, the Planning & Zoning Commission approved an amendment for entertainment activities associated with restaurants or bars. The amendment would allow for entertainment activities including live or piped music, DJs, dancing, karaoke, or similar...
phoenixmag.com
5 Concerts to Check Out This Week (August 1-7)
Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley. The British singer-songwriter is touring in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his breakthrough album White Ladder, which features the hits “Babylon” and “Please Forgive Me.” But the album first came out in 1998, so is our math off? Not exactly. The album was re-released in 2000 by Dave Matthews’ record label, which helped turn it into the international success it became. Gray had planned a tour in 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. 7:30 p.m., $55.50-$189, Orpheum Theatre, 203 W. Adams St., Phoenix, 602-381-0184, phoenixconventioncenter.com.
Handel’s Ice Cream Coming Soon to Park West
The homemade ice cream shop is opening a new location in Peoria.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
A Mass Casualty Event in Scottsdale? We’ll Be Prepared
We don’t need to tell you that any time you attend any large public gathering, there is always a risk to some degree. The news has been filled with plenty of instances just this year of psychotic mass shooters who decide to use a heavy concentration of people as an opportunity to inflict pain and suffering on others. Considering how Scottsdale will have numerous instances of such gatherings on nearly any given weekend (such as in any nightclub), our city could be at risk of such a mass casualty event.
Rare 'triple-dip' La Niña likely this winter
A rare 'triple-dip' La Niña could mean warmer and drier weather across Arizona this winter. La Niña happens when the waters along the equator west of Peru are cooler than average.
azbigmedia.com
Scottsdale 20/30 Club is now The Saguaros
The Valley has a new philanthropic organization with some familiar faces. The organization formerly known as the Scottsdale 20/30 Club has established itself as an independent nonprofit called The Saguaros, effective July 1, 2022. The new nonprofit has the same mission of supporting Arizona children’s charities and is composed of philanthropic leaders between the ages of 20 and 39. Earlier this year, the Scottsdale 20/30 Club announced over $1 million in grant funding to 48 Arizona children’s charities. In conjunction with the announcement of the new organization, The Saguaros have also announced a $500,000 grant to Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, payable over two years.
Here's Where To Get Arizona's Best Grilled Cheese
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best grilled cheese.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen from Thursday's monsoon storms?
PHOENIX — The Valley is waking up to a round of heavy monsoon thunderstorms this Thursday morning. Some areas have already received an inch of rain in less than an hour. The rain could have major impacts on the morning commute. How much has fallen in your area? See...
AZFamily
Part of roof collapses at Bashas’ store in Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A grocery store in the West Valley was evacuated following a partial roof collapse Thursday morning. According to the City of Peoria Fire Medical Department, fire crews from Peoria, Glendale, and Phoenix responded to the report of a partial roof collapse around 5:30 a.m. at Bashas’ near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Peoria. The store was set to open at 6 a.m., so no customers were inside.
