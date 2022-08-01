Late Franklin County supervisor Leland Mitchell was man of few words, wide influence

thefranklinnewspost.com
Franklin News Post
National Night Out held by Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Westlake
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office once again hosted its National Night Out in Westlake Aug. 2. The annual event has become a popular event for the community. "It is such a great opportunity to get out and meet people," said Franklin County Sheriff Bill Overton. The National Night Out has...
WDBJ7.com
Two beagles in Franklin Co. blazed a trail for thousands more
FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - With their noses leading the way, two beagles took off across the yard, exploring almost every blade of grass. And while the dogs appeared right at home, they didn’t start out in the Franklin County countryside. “This is Daisy, which we got in 2020...
WSLS
Henry County to expand internet services
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County residents will have more access to the internet soon. On Tuesday, the Henry County Board of Supervisors authorized a contract with RiverStreet Networks that would expand internet services to underserved areas throughout the county, according to a press release. The release said that...
WSET
Central Virginia Communities celebrate National Night Out
(WSET) — Communities across our area came together for National Night Out on Tuesday. Police officers and residents say this event is all about forming stronger relationships with each other. In Lynchburg, folks at Maple Ridge Apartments joined together for National Night Out. Dorothy Hall has led the complex's...
WSLS
Town of Hurt officials ask for community help ID’ing those behind ‘propaganda pamphlets’
HURT, Va. – Town of Hurt officials are looking for information regarding pamphlets that were found in the town on Wednesday. Mike Jones, Deputy Town Manager for Public Safety for the Town of Hurt said they have received several complaints about propaganda reported around the area. The pamphlets contain...
WDBJ7.com
City of Danville retakes ownership of welcome center
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - For many years, the City of Danville owned its welcome center. But in 2008, the ownership was transferred over to the Virginia Tourism Corporation, while the city continued to oversee its everyday operations. “For some reason, nobody is really clear why, the city transferred ownership of...
WSLS
Liberty University saddened by the passing of former student, Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University is mourning the loss of one of its own. On Wednesday at about 12:30 p.m., Republican Indiana Congresswoman and former Liberty University student Jacqueline R. Walorski, 58, lost her life in a tragic two-vehicle crash. Walorski and two members of her congressional staff, 27-year-old...
WDBJ7.com
Rep. Good meets with Danville organization focused on fighting food insecurity
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Every Wednesday, the line is down the street with residents and Danville Public School families who are in need of food. That’s where God’s Final Call and Warning comes in, providing for families in need. “We have partnered with the City Council and the...
NRVNews
Pulaski County Resident Graduates as LPN
Pulaski County resident Amber Danielle Tabor was among the New River Community College students who graduated from the practical nursing program on August 1. Dr. Peter Anderson, NRCC Vice President for Instruction and Student Services, addressed graduates at the ceremony. Stacey Crowder and Daniel Longoria were chosen by their peers to give the student address.
COVID expectations for 2022-23 school year in Virginia
(WFXR) — When it comes to going back to school, uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic can cause some Virginia parents to worry. “The COVID thing is coming back and that is my only concern…Just everybody getting sick again like it was in 2020,” said Melissa Saunders, who cares for her two grandchildren. Some back-to-school coronavirus […]
WDBJ7.com
Volunteers sought for “ReNew the New” river clean-up event
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Places across the New River Valley are hosting the seventh regional New River Cleanup event “ReNew the New” August 27. They invite citizens of the New River Valley to volunteer time to ensure the namesake of the region is healthy and clean. The 2022...
WSLS
Start of school for Radford City Public Schools could be delayed due to construction delays
RADFORD, Va. – Students at Radford City Public Schools may be starting later than initially planned this school year due to unforeseen facility project delays. School officials told 10 News that many of the projects were set to be finished by the start of the 2022-23 school year, but due to some delays in getting the equipment needed to complete the projects, now that might not be the case.
NBC 29 News
Local school districts offer incentives to fill teacher, sub positions
ROANOKE VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Staffing shortages have seemingly affected almost every industry as we continue to recover from the pandemic, and education is no exception. “We’re not where we want to be, but our plan is to open successfully once the students get back,” says Chief Human Resources Officer for Roanoke City Schools, Dominick McKee.
chathamstartribune.com
Health department expands rabies investigation
Five Danville residents have undergone post-exposure rabies treatment due to a rabid fox in the Mount Cross Road and Tyler Avenue area, according to Kelly Waller, environmental health supervisors with the Pittsylvania-Danville and Southside Health Districts. Meanwhile, the Virginia Department of Health has advised pet owners in that area to...
WSET
Bedford County community is on alert for a dumpster diving bear
HUDDLESTON, Va. (WSET) — They say one man’s trash is another’s treasure — in this case, one bears treasure is found in Huddleston, Virginia. People who live in a Bedford County community are on alert for a dumpster diving Bear. “It’s just dangerous. It’s so dangerous....
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County teachers express back-to-school excitement
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - School starts back for Pittsylvania County students next week. One teacher at Mount Airy Elementary is excited to start her third year of teaching. Mrs. Osborne previously only taught fourth graders, but this year, she’ll be teaching third and fifth graders as well. “It’s...
chathamstartribune.com
Former administrator files assault, battery charge
Former Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman has filed an assault and battery charge against the manager of The Dock at Smith Mountain Lake in Pittsylvania County General District Court. The incident involved Smitherman losing his hat. To read more, pick up a copy of the Chatham Star-Tribune on Wednesday.
WSLS
Here’s a list of National Night Out events in Southwest, Central Virginia
National Night Out is back for 2022, and people across the region will be celebrating. Here’s where you can find National Night Out events near you this year. City of Covington 2nd Annual National Night: 6:00 p.m. at Main Street Park – The City of Covington said that residents can meet Police Officers and City employees while enjoying free food and drinks, and for kids, there will be a jump-house, dunk tank, prizes, and much more. Officials said all City First Responders will have vehicles displayed and everyone will have the opportunity to dunk a Police Officer.
WDBJ7.com
Mountain Valley Cluster Dog Show returns to Salem Civic Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mountain Valley Cluster Dog Show is back in Salem this week. The show runs from Wednesday until Sunday. Pure bred dogs are competing for the coveted title of ‘Best in Show’. The judges base their decision on agility, coat and build among each breed.
wfxrtv.com
FBI recognizes 2 SW, central Virginia schools in internet challenge
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Two schools in southwest and central Virginia are being recognized by FBI Richmond for their participation in the FBI’s Safe Online Surfing (FBI-SOS) Internet Challenge. The principals of Floyd Elementary School in Floyd and Linkhorn Middle School in Lynchburg were recognized for the work...
