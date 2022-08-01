ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

Man accused of walking up to Randolph County home with gas can, setting it on fire

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after a home in Franklinville was allegedly set on fire.

On Sunday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a house fire on W. Main Street with the Franklinville Fire Department.



Deputies were told that a man walked up to the home with a gas can and set it on fire. The suspect was identified as Evelio Pinales. Pinales was found at his home and arrested without incident.

Pinales was charged with one count of felony second degree arson.

