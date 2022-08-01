BofA Raises ExxonMobil, Chevron Price Targets Following Earnings Beats

www.benzinga.com
Motley Fool
Why Chevron Stock Surged Today
War in Europe has driven oil and gas prices sharply higher. Chevron is working to boost production while also rewarding its investors with dividends and stock buybacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: eBay shares up, Clorox down, Nasdaq leads rally, Ford shares soar
Twinkie maker Hostess Brands is handing out bonuses of up to $1,000 to each of its nearly 2,000 bakery and warehouse employees. The ‘thank you’ awards are the second bonuses this year and recognize the hard work and dedication of Hostess employees over the past several months. Hostess...
rigzone.com
Shell Makes Record Profits For Two Quarters In A Row
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Jobless claims rise, Clorox tumbles, oil below $90
Jobless claims tick higher ahead of Friday's big report. Carvana sees continual improvement in cutting costs. Carvana is higher in after hours trading. The online used car retailer expects sequential improvement in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) per retail unit sold in the third and fourth quarters. The company...
Occidental to cut debt and distribute cash, won't raise oil output
HOUSTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) plans to use the bonanza from high oil and gas prices to accelerate debt payments and cash distribution to shareholders but will not raise oil production, Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on Wednesday.
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
Benzinga
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Benzinga
If You Invested $1000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 66.1%, 122.1% and 47.5% respectively.
Benzinga
Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.79% to $15.74 during Wednesday's trading session after the company reported an increase in July U.S. vehicle sales. Ford's total July U.S. sales increased 36.6% year over year to 163,942. The company says electric vehicle sales were also up 168.7%. With Mustang Mach-E up 74.1%, F-150 Lightning delivering its best-month since launch and E-Transit’s dominant share position, Ford says the company grew more than 3 times the rate of the overall electric vehicle segment in July.
Benzinga
Recap: Insulet Q2 Earnings
Insulet PODD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Insulet missed estimated earnings by 127.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $36.20 million from the same period last...
The stock market could surge 18% to new highs by year-end as the 2022 bear market is over, Fundstrat says
New highs in the stock market could arrive a lot sooner than investors expect, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. He said the S&P 500 could hit new highs before year-end as the 2022 bear market is over. "When bad news doesn't take down markets, it is time for investors to...
rigzone.com
Big Oil Consistent: TotalEnergies, Eni Post Huge Profit Rises
The second quarter of the year has been a real profit bonanza for Big Oil with almost all members reporting record-smashing numbers with TotalEnergies and Eni reporting pretty much the same. The second quarter of the year has been a real profit bonanza for Big Oil companies with all members so far reporting record-smashing numbers – TotalEnergies and Eni reported pretty much the same.
rigzone.com
Exxon Second Quarter Earnings Now Stand As Company Record
ExxonMobil has announced an estimated second-quarter 2022 earnings of $17.9 Bn. A record quarter for the company. U.S. oil supermajor ExxonMobil has announced an estimated second-quarter 2022 earnings of $17.9 billion. A record quarter for the company. Second-quarter results included a favorable identified item of nearly $300 million associated with...
Benzinga
Jim Cramer Says Falling Oil Prices Show Inflation Not Having Peaked Is A 'Lie'
Television personality and author Jim Cramer said the speed of decline in oil refutes the theory that inflation has not peaked yet. “The inflationistas simply refuse to believe it could have peaked regardless of the evidence,” Cramer tweeted. The speed of the decline in oil i think puts...
Breaking Earnings: Bookings Holdings’ Revenue Dips in Q2
Bookings Holdings saw mixed second-quarter results with its earnings coming in at $19.08 per share after a $17.57 estimate. Revenue was a little light at $4.29 billion against the $4.32 estimate. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo says the travel company might be feeling the same headwinds as Airbnb, “especially with a lot of cancellations due to airline shortages in the latter half of the quarter.” Booking Holdings’ stock was up 4% after hours.
Benzinga
Reinsurance Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Reinsurance Group RGA reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Reinsurance Group beat estimated earnings by 107.91%, reporting an EPS of $5.78 versus an estimate of $2.78. Revenue was down $250.00 million from the same...
London shares open lower as energy stocks weigh
Aug 5 (Reuters) - UK shares opened slightly lower on Friday, with energy stocks leading the declines, a day after the Bank of England raised interest rates by the most in 27 years.
Envestnet: Q2 Earnings Insights
Envestnet ENV reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Envestnet beat estimated earnings by 8.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.45. Revenue was up $30.11 million from the same period last...
Recap: StoneCastle Financial Q2 Earnings
StoneCastle Financial BANX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. StoneCastle Financial missed estimated earnings by 2.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.44. Revenue was up $783 thousand from the same...
Benzinga
Akebia Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Akebia Therapeutics AKBA reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Akebia Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 148.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.31. Revenue was up $73.85 million from the same...
