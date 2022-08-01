Afro-Latino Festival Brings Food and Fun to Veterans Plaza

www.mymcmedia.org
mymcmedia.org
Germantown Library Presents Free Concert Saturday
The percussionist group Enviro Drum Maryland will perform at the Germantown Library Saturday, Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. The Silver Spring based band consists of three percussionists and a keyboardist/singer. The drummers use household items and recycle bins of all sorts for their “instruments.” The 3 R’s, Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle, are emphasized throughout along with recycling facts. This is a family friendly program for children and adults of all ages.
Black Greek Fest returns on hot summer weekend
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The second annual Black Greek Festival has returned on one of the hottest weekends in the DMV. Dozens of people from several African American Greek sororities and fraternities came together to celebrate culture with the community. The hot temperatures did not stop people from showing up to the second annual […]
thewashingtondc100.com
Five days of DC JazzFest
Celebrate all things jazz at the DC JazzFest, Aug. 31-Sept. 4. While the first DC JazzFest concert took place at the Lincoln Theater in 2004, the festival now features multiple waterfront stages and spans a dozen neighborhoods offering a variety of jazz experiences, most of which are free to attend.
baltimoresnap.com
Baltimore MET Gala – Joy Baltimore
The collections within the walls of the Baltimore Museum of Art weren’t the only works of art on display at the inaugural “Baltimore MET Gala.” Many of the fête’s guests were works of art themselves – turned out in glamorous over-the-top fashion: many posing for photos on the carpet leading up to the BMA’s front doors.
mymcmedia.org
Woodside Deli Closes Permanently After 75 Years
The Woodside Deli & Catering Company closed its doors for the final time after serving the Montgomery County community for 75 years. The original Woodside Deli in Silver Spring first opened its doors in 1947, before closing in Oct. 2019. The community staple moved to Rockville a short time later, officially opening in Dec. 2010. Popular items included the breakfast sandwich, the turkey club, and country fried chicken.
thezebra.org
Arena Stage: Riveting New Musical “American Prophet – Frederick Douglass in His Own Words” is Must-See Tribute To Great Orator
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Who could have imagined Frederick Douglass’s words set to music? Two men did. Director Charles Randolph-Wright (recipient of Arena’s 2022 American Artist Award), who co-wrote the book with lyricist and composer Marcus Hummon, believed it could be done, and to that end, the two men have put forth a sweeping historical musical that will henceforth be a must-see tribute to the great orator’s legacy.
rockvillenights.com
Malia's Kitchen to open at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Will soon join the line-up of restaurants in the Dining Terrace food court at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. Started as a popular, family-owned food truck, Malia's is making the transition to bricks-and-mortar at the mall. The truck's menu includes crab cakes, chicken tenders, pork chops, fried chicken, pasta, hush puppies and funnel cake fries. Malia's Kitchen will bring homestyle cuisine to the food court starting this fall, the mall announced in a statement.
mymcmedia.org
August 4-7 Weekend Roundup: 9 Things to Do in Montgomery County
Welcome to our Weekend Roundup of events in Montgomery County. Here are nine things to do this weekend, August 4-7. MCM Creatives Circle & Networking Event: Connect with fellow creatives and entrepreneurs at Silver Branch Brewing Company for MCM’s first Creatives Circle Mixer. The event runs from 5 – 8 p.m. and will be hosted by Enica Barnes, Khadijah Ali-Coleman, and Eric Peguero. Make sure to RSVP for the chance to meet with like-minded people and even a free headshot.
Falls Church News-Press
2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards
The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
WJLA
Father loses son's Crocs shoe during hike in Silver Spring, makes Twitter plea for return
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7NEWS) — Calling all good Samaritans! There is a tiny Crocs shoe left behind in Silver Spring, Md. that needs to be returned to its rightful owner. Jonah Furman posted a tweet on Wednesday in hopes the child's shoe might be returned to his son. The shoe was lost somewhere between Montgomery Hills Park and Getty Park, Furman tweeted.
popville.com
What in the holy Helen of Troy is This?
My family had a friend stop by their place in Georgetown to check the mail and someone had dropped a dead fish through their mail slot? I…what? Has this happened to anyone else?”
WUSA
9 things to do this weekend to kickoff August in DC, Virginia and Maryland | Aug. 5-7
WASHINGTON — It's the first weekend of the month! Time to get out and explore something new - or stick with the classics you know and love. We don't judge. Here are a few fun ideas for how to get out and about as you look to make the most of these hot, mid-summery days.
mymcmedia.org
County to Provide Health Event for Black Families
On Saturday, August 13, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will host a “Right from the Start” event that seeks to provide educational support for Black children and families, from the time of preconception through early childhood. The event is free to the public and will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the White Oak Community Recreation Center. The center is located at 1700 April Lane, Silver Spring, MD 20904.
mymcmedia.org
Montgomery Parks Seeks Public Input for New Park in Silver Spring
Montgomery Parks wants to hear from local residents about a proposed park for downtown Silver Spring. South Silver Spring Park is proposed to sit at 1110 East-West Highway, formerly the site of a National Tire & Battery location. The park aims to complement nearby Acorn Park. The new one-acre park...
wfmd.com
Progress Is Being Made For Downtown Frederick Hotel And Conference Center
Mayor O’Connor said the project is on the front burner. Frederick, Md. (NS) – Creation of the downtown Frederick hotel and conference center is back in focus. Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor joined WFMD’s Morning News Express on Tuesday and said progress is currently being made, and more steps will be taken in the coming months.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store
Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
NBC Washington
Maryland Sisters Die in Fire at Hamptons Vacation Home
Two sisters from Potomac, Maryland, died when a raging fire engulfed the Hamptons vacation home their family was renting for the summer, authorities in New York say. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, were sleeping upstairs at the house on Spring Lane in Noyack, on Long Island's South Fork, when flames broke out around 3:30 a.m., the Southampton Town Police Department said.
mymcmedia.org
Long Branch Library to Close Thursday
The Long Branch Library will be closed Thursday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 7 for repairs to the building’s heating and cooling system and plumbing. The branch will reopen on Monday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. The library is located at 8800 Garland Ave. in Silver Spring. The book...
Baltimore pastor attacked while preparing Back to School Drive for children
A Baltimore pastor working to change violence in his community became a victim of assault Monday evening.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 4, In Montgomery County
It’s Thursday, Aug. 4 and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Primary Elections: No canvass today at Germantown, it will resume Friday, Aug. 5. 2. Long Branch Library: The library closes today for repairs. It is scheduled to reopen Sunday, Aug. 7. 3. DPS Sign Sweep:...
