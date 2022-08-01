Silver Alert issued for missing Elkhart teen canceled

www.wane.com
WANE-TV
Steuben County man leads police on motorcycle chase, 3-hour manhunt
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Steuben County man was arrested early Tuesday morning after leading police on a motorcycle chase and a three-hour search near the intersection of Ozark Street and West Street in Pleasant Lake, Indiana. A police officer attempted to stop 23-year-old Austin Ray German of...
WISH-TV
Sheriff issues correction, SUV carrying Walorski crossed centerline in crash
WAKARUSA, Ind. (WISH) — Police on Thursday said evidence from the crash that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, an Indiana Republican, revealed that the SUV she was in crossed the centerline moments before the head-on crash. Police initially said Wednesday that 56-year-old Edith Schmucker, of Nappanee, crossed the centerline...
abc57.com
Police identify bicyclist killed by train
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The identity of the bicyclist who was killed by a train Wednesday morning has been released. Goshen Police and fire responded to the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing at 7:27 a.m. and discovered 62-year-old Clifford Gilbert III deceased. Police said Gilbert was riding his bicycle eastbound on Lincoln...
WANE-TV
Sheriff: SUV carrying Walorski crossed center line, hit car
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The small SUV involved in a head-on crash in Elkhart County midday Wednesday, killing four people including U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, had drifted over the state highway’s center line, according to new information released by the Elkhart County sheriff. Sheriff Jeff Siegel said...
WANE-TV
Police find pipe bomb during South Bend arrests
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — Police discovered a pipe bomb in a South Bend home Wednesday after arresting two adult males on several charges at 52000 Hollyhock Road. Indiana State Police and the St. Joseph County Police Department were working together to find a suspect wanted for a felony arrest, which led them to the house.
abc57.com
Man accused of leading Sturgis officers on chase
STURGIS, Mich. - A 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly taking control of a vehicle and leading police on a chase, the Sturgis Department of Public Safety announced. At 10:47 p.m., Sturgis Public Safety officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Griffith Street and Franks Avenue.
Teen driver dead after falling branch causes crash
One teenager is dead after his car was hit by a falling tree branch, causing his car to careen off the road and into a tree. The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon.
WANE-TV
Two men fall through roof in Waterloo, one dead, one injured
WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Two men fell through a roof of a building that was being prepared for demolition on Thursday. One of the men died and the other is in the hospital in stable condition. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Kevin L. Rodgers of Laurel Hill,...
abc57.com
Man charged in murder of Anthony Long
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man been charged for his role in the robbery and death of 38-year-old Anthony Long in February, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced. The prosecutor's office filed charges against 32-year-old Cecil Huston on June 10. On August 2, U.S. Marshals apprehended...
abc57.com
18-year-old man shot in the area of N. Johnson Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 600 block North Johnson Street for a shots-fired call at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the South Bend Police Department. While officials did not find any injured individuals on North Johnson Street, they were informed about a gunshot victim being...
WNDU
abc57.com
Police identify suspect in machete attack at Walmart
ELKHART, Ind. - Police have identified the suspect who allegedly attacked a Walmart employee in the parking lot of the Walmart on C.R. 6 Tuesday morning. Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Lincoln Leuchtner. Leuchtner was booked into the Elkhart County Jail on Tuesday.
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after fatal crash in Goshen
A man was arrested after a fatal crash in Goshen. It happened on June 10, when officers were called to the intersection of Pike Street and 3rd Street on reports of a three vehicle crash. Two of the drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries. Two others died from...
abc57.com
Bicyclist hit and killed by a train killed at Lincoln Avenue crossing in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Officers were dispatched to the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing at 7:28 a.m. on Wednesday in response to a bicycle accident involving a train, according to the Goshen Police Department. Police arrived at 7:31 a.m. to find the bicyclist dead on the scene. Officials have identified the rider...
abc57.com
Moped driver injured in crash at Erwin, Johnson Street
ELKHART, Ind. - The driver of a moped was injured in a crash with a vehicle on Saturday night, the Elkhart Police Department announced. At 9:46 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Erwin and Johnson Streets for a vehicle crash with personal injuries. At the scene, officers learned...
22 WSBT
Suspect in Taco Bell stabbing in South Bend arrested
South Bend Police have identified the suspect in a stabbing at Taco Bell in downtown South Bend. The incident happened just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday night in the 200 block of W. LaSalle Ave. Police found a man matching the suspect’s description on Lincoln Way West not far from...
