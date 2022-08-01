ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

The Woodlands Fire Department Responds to House Fire Caused by BBQ Pit on Wooden Deck; Sheriff’s Office Warns of Risk with Outdoor Cooking in Dry Cond

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mocomotive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Found Body in Porter

PORTER, TX — On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at about 8:30 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead body in the 26000 block of Sorters Road in Porter, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered an unidentified deceased male in a nearby sandlot.
PORTER, TX
mocomotive.com

Investigation underway after man found dead in sandlot, Montgomery County officials say

PORTER, Texas — A man was found dead Wednesday night in a sandlot in Porter, according to Montgomery County officials. Around 8:30 p.m., authorities with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a body found on Sorters Road, which is near Northpark Drive and the Eastex Freeway. When they arrived, they found a dead man in a sandlot.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
The Woodlands, TX
Accidents
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Woodlands, TX
Crime & Safety
City
The Woodlands, TX
County
Montgomery County, TX
KFDM-TV

Fatality accident on I-10 near FM 365; Constable Ortego and Chief Deputy tried to help

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Update from the Texas Department of Public Safety:. The driver of the SUV is identified as 74-year-old Herman Toney of Houston. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:45 a.m., a 2005 Chevrolet SUV was traveling west in the inside lane while a 2014 Mack truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling west in the outside lane. It is reported that the SUV changed lanes when unsafe and struck the truck tractor, at which point it then traveled into the ditch, struck a guardrail and overturned.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Outdoor Cooking#House Fire#Structure Fire#Accident#Tx#Windstar Court
KTRE

Wildfire in southern Polk County 95% controlled Thursday night

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Office of Emergency Management says firefighters have been working for hours to contain an approximately 250 to 260 acre grass and woods fire in southern Polk County. Fire officials say fire behavior is low and forward progression has been stopped at this...
POLK COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Manslaughter suspect arrested in Porter 8/3/22

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputies conducted a warrant service in the 21000 block of Rio Valley Court in Porter. The warrant was for a male who was wanted for Manslaughter out of Montgomery County. When deputies knocked at the front door, the wanted male attempted to run out of the back. Unfortunately for him, multiple deputies were already in the backyard and quickly detained him. The male was placed in custody for his warrant and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.
PORTER, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH IN MAGNOLIA

Minutes before noon a concrete truck was westbound on Nichols Sawmill heading towards Roberts Cemetery when an eastbound Toyota sedan crossed into the westbound lane hitting the concreter truck almost head-on and ripping the front axle out from under it. The Toyota spun into the tree line ejecting the male in his sixties who was not wearing a seatbelt. MCHD and Magnolia Fire arrived on the scene and initiated CPR. The victim was transported to Tomball Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the concrete truck was uninjured. DPS is investigating the crash. Nichols Sawmill between Great Pines and Roberts Cemetery will be closed until at least 5 pm as HAZMAT crews clean up spilled oil and diesel. The truck was fully loaded.
MAGNOLIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PARTIALLY BURIED BODY FOUND NEAR KINGWOOD

Just before dark Tuesday, a teen was riding a four-wheeler in the sand pits near the intersection of Northpark and Sorters Road. He came up on the body of a male who was partially buried in one of the sand dunes and was deceased. He went back home and notified his father who called Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputies who in turn notified Montgomery County Homicide Detectives. Detectives spent the next few hours looking for clues as to what led to the man’s death who may have been there up to a week. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn was notified of an inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors recovered the body which was close to a mile off the roadway. He was transported to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Water boil noticed issued for Polk County residents due to loss of pressure caused by main line break

HOUSTON – Polk County has issued a water boil notice for residents due to loss of pressure in its system caused by a main line break, according to a release. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Memorial Point Utilities District, TX1870030, public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Investigating Found Body in Porter

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at about 8:30 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead body in the 26000 block of Sorters Road in Porter, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered an unidentified…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mctxsheriff-investigating-found-body-in-porter/
PORTER, TX
mocomotive.com

GRANGERLAND POLICE SCENE

Montgomery County Deputies are on the scene of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot on FM 3083 in Grangerland. No threat to the Community. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/grangerland-police-scene/
GRANGERLAND, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DRUNK ON GOLF CART RUNS INTO POWER POLE

A Precinct 4 Deputy responded to a Welfare Check on Cabango Dr in The Riverwalk neighborhood. Upon arrival, it was found that Robert Jackson Taylor, of 19331 Riverwalk in Porter, crashed his golf cart into a power pole and ejected him into the ditch. Taylor was arrested and charged with DWI.
PORTER, TX
mocomotive.com

Commissioners question Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare’s closed crisis unit as service demand rises

Executive Director Evan Roberson said challenges in paying staff competitive wages caused the unit’s closure. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) At an Aug. 3 county budget workshop, Montgomery County commissioners asked Evan Roberson, Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare executive director, on the status of the center’s closed crisis stabilization unit, or CSU. Roberson told commissioners it would require nearly $2 million per year to restaff the program—which closed in November 2021—and pay competitive salaries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy