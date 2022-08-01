Orange County Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Insights

www.benzinga.com
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Recap: Insulet Q2 Earnings
Insulet PODD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Insulet missed estimated earnings by 127.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $36.20 million from the same period last...
Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights
Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
Main Street Capital: Q2 Earnings Insights
Main Street Capital MAIN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Main Street Capital beat estimated earnings by 9.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.71. Revenue was up $17.91 million from...
LiveRamp Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights
LiveRamp Holdings RAMP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LiveRamp Holdings beat estimated earnings by 400.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $23.20 million from the same...
Reinsurance Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Reinsurance Group RGA reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Reinsurance Group beat estimated earnings by 107.91%, reporting an EPS of $5.78 versus an estimate of $2.78. Revenue was down $250.00 million from the same...
Recap: NortonLifeLock Q1 Earnings
NortonLifeLock NLOK reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NortonLifeLock beat estimated earnings by 4.65%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.43. Revenue was up $21.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: Ameren Q2 Earnings
Ameren AEE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ameren missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.85. Revenue was up $254.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: Sangamo Therapeutics Q2 Earnings
Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sangamo Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 17.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.35. Revenue was up $1.51 million from the same...
Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.79% to $15.74 during Wednesday's trading session after the company reported an increase in July U.S. vehicle sales. Ford's total July U.S. sales increased 36.6% year over year to 163,942. The company says electric vehicle sales were also up 168.7%. With Mustang Mach-E up 74.1%, F-150 Lightning delivering its best-month since launch and E-Transit’s dominant share position, Ford says the company grew more than 3 times the rate of the overall electric vehicle segment in July.
TripAdvisor: Q2 Earnings Insights
TripAdvisor TRIP reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TripAdvisor beat estimated earnings by 48.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.25. Revenue was up $182.00 million from the same period last...
Envestnet: Q2 Earnings Insights
Envestnet ENV reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Envestnet beat estimated earnings by 8.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.45. Revenue was up $30.11 million from the same period last...
electroCore: Q2 Earnings Insights
ElectroCore ECOR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. electroCore missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was up $887 thousand from the same period last...
Select Medical Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights
Select Medical Hldgs SEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Select Medical Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 21.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.55. Revenue was up $21.00 million from...
Akebia Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Akebia Therapeutics AKBA reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Akebia Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 148.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.31. Revenue was up $73.85 million from the same...
Recap: Fulgent Genetics Q2 Earnings
Fulgent Genetics FLGT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fulgent Genetics beat estimated earnings by 6.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.73. Revenue was down $28.27 million from the same...
Cloudflare Registers 54% Revenue Growth In Q2, Guides Q3 & FY22 Revenues Above Expectations
Cloudflare Inc NET reported second-quarter revenue of growth of 54% year-over-year to $234.5 million, beating the consensus of $227.33 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.00, compared to $(0.02) in 2Q21. The gross profit was $178.7 million (+52.2% Y/Y), and the margin was 76.2%, down by 80 bps. The adjusted gross margin...
Recap: Chuy's Holdings Q2 Earnings
Chuy's Holdings CHUY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Chuy's Holdings beat estimated earnings by 7.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $2.79 million from the same...
Recap: Cytokinetics Q2 Earnings
Cytokinetics CYTK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cytokinetics beat estimated earnings by 77.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-1.02. Revenue was up $86.12 million from the same period last...
