Orange County Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Benzinga

Recap: Insulet Q2 Earnings

Insulet PODD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Insulet missed estimated earnings by 127.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $36.20 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights

Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Q2 Earnings Insights#Orange County Bancorp Obt#Eps
Benzinga

Main Street Capital: Q2 Earnings Insights

Main Street Capital MAIN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Main Street Capital beat estimated earnings by 9.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.71. Revenue was up $17.91 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

LiveRamp Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

LiveRamp Holdings RAMP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LiveRamp Holdings beat estimated earnings by 400.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $23.20 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Reinsurance Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Reinsurance Group RGA reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Reinsurance Group beat estimated earnings by 107.91%, reporting an EPS of $5.78 versus an estimate of $2.78. Revenue was down $250.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: NortonLifeLock Q1 Earnings

NortonLifeLock NLOK reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NortonLifeLock beat estimated earnings by 4.65%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.43. Revenue was up $21.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Ameren Q2 Earnings

Ameren AEE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ameren missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.85. Revenue was up $254.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Sangamo Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sangamo Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 17.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.35. Revenue was up $1.51 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.79% to $15.74 during Wednesday's trading session after the company reported an increase in July U.S. vehicle sales. Ford's total July U.S. sales increased 36.6% year over year to 163,942. The company says electric vehicle sales were also up 168.7%. With Mustang Mach-E up 74.1%, F-150 Lightning delivering its best-month since launch and E-Transit’s dominant share position, Ford says the company grew more than 3 times the rate of the overall electric vehicle segment in July.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

TripAdvisor: Q2 Earnings Insights

TripAdvisor TRIP reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TripAdvisor beat estimated earnings by 48.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.25. Revenue was up $182.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Envestnet: Q2 Earnings Insights

Envestnet ENV reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Envestnet beat estimated earnings by 8.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.45. Revenue was up $30.11 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

electroCore: Q2 Earnings Insights

ElectroCore ECOR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. electroCore missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was up $887 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Select Medical Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights

Select Medical Hldgs SEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Select Medical Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 21.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.55. Revenue was up $21.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Akebia Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Akebia Therapeutics AKBA reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Akebia Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 148.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.31. Revenue was up $73.85 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Fulgent Genetics Q2 Earnings

Fulgent Genetics FLGT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fulgent Genetics beat estimated earnings by 6.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.73. Revenue was down $28.27 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Chuy's Holdings Q2 Earnings

Chuy's Holdings CHUY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Chuy's Holdings beat estimated earnings by 7.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $2.79 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Cytokinetics Q2 Earnings

Cytokinetics CYTK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cytokinetics beat estimated earnings by 77.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-1.02. Revenue was up $86.12 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

