Alibaba Eyes Hong Kong Primary Listing as Hedge to U.S. Delisting Threat

Salesforce Shuts Hong Kong Office Amid Brewing US - China Tensions; Consolidates Partnership With Alibaba
Salesforce, Inc CRM consolidated its strategic partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA to expand the presence of its software relationship management software in the country, TechCrunch reports. In 2019, Alibaba became the exclusive provider of Salesforce's software across Greater China. The move helped Salesforce optimize its business structure to...
Dogecoin Daily: Price Flips Yet Again, Foundation Director Says Stop Investing In Meme Coin As A 'Speculative Asset'
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.8% lower at $0.07 in the early hours of Thursday morning. DOGE traded flat along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched down 0.3% to $1.07 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -0.8%. 24-hour against Bitcoin -0.4%. 24-hour against Ethereum...
Dow Jumps 350 Points; Crude Oil Drops Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 350 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.09% to 32,748.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.07% to 12,604.96. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.26% to 4,142.83. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares climbed 2.5% on Wednesday....
Cathie Wood Sheds $5M In CRISPR Therapeutics, Scoops Up These Biotech Stocks Instead
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday sold 70,723 shares of gene editing company CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP, valued at over $5.58 million, via its flagship fund. For ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, CRISPR is its fifth largest holding with a weight of 4.83%, according to holdings data on the firm's...
Alibaba Slips 1%, Nio, XPeng Rise Over 3%: Hang Seng Opens Firmer After Mixed Wall Street Session
Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index opened in the green on Friday, gaining 0.3% in morning trade, even as Wall Street ended on a mixed note overnight ahead of the release of a U.S. jobs report. Investors in Asia are eyeing the monetary policy statement from the Reserve Bank...
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Pelosi Lands In Taiwan As China Begins Live Fire Exercises: What You Need To Know
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat whose visit to Taiwan on Tuesday is heating up Sino-American relations, is a longtime critic of China and has been a forthright human rights advocate throughout her career. Recall in 1991, when — as a representative of California's fifth district — Pelosi joined...
Biden Administration Looks To Cool Off Tensions With China Over Nancy Pelosi: 'We Do Not Support Taiwan Independence'
To diffuse tensions between the U.S. and China over Nancy Pelosi’s unconfirmed trip to Taiwan, the White House National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said the U.S. position on Taiwan remains what it has been over the last four decades. What Happened: Kirby stressed that any visit to the...
China Retaliates Against Taiwan After Pelosi Visit: What It Means For Semiconductors, Other Key Sectors
China imposed a new set of commercial sanctions on Taiwan on Wednesday as an apparent retaliation after the visit of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi visited the island country on Tuesday as part of an official Indo-Pacific tour in the face of aggressive warnings from Chinese officials. China’s newly...
Tactical 'Provocative' Move: China Brings Warships, Planes Near Taiwan Strait Ahead of Nancy Pelosi's Anticipated Visit
Amid speculations over U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan, several Chinese warplanes were reportedly spotted close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Tuesday. What Happened: Mounting tensions between the U.S. and China over Pelosi visiting the island nation where China claims sovereignty has alerted the...
Nancy Pelosi Says 'We Come In Peace' And Won't 'Abandon' Taiwan As Chinese Jets Invade Taipei
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she came to Taiwan to make it "unequivocally clear" that the U.S. would not "abandon" the island as her visit irked the Chinese government. "Forty-three years ago, America made a promise to always stand with Taiwan... today our delegation came to Taiwan to...
Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'
Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
London Stock Exchange says Refinitiv costs and savings on track
LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L) said on Friday that costs and savings targets for integrating its $27 billion acquisition of data company Refinitiv remain unchanged, and that it was launching a 750 million pound ($910.65 million) share buy-back.
U.S. Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings; Crude Oil Falls
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after the Wall Street closed slightly lower in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Caterpillar Inc. CAT, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and Starbucks Corporation SBUX. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set...
Xi Jinping's Official Mouthpiece Invokes Mao Zedong Amid Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan Visit: 'Will Fight Back If Others Invade Us'
China’s Communist Party (CCP) mouthpiece Global Times warned the U.S. of retaliation after the House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the Chinese-claimed self-ruled island angered Xi Jinping's government. Xi government's flagship newspaper published quotes from the founder of the People's Republic of China (PRC), Mao Zedong, on...
Musk Friends And Billionaires Top Twitter's Subpoena In Latest Trial Twist: Palihapitiya And Palantir Founder Among Targets
A new subpoena from Twitter Inc TWTR is requesting information from friends of Elon Musk in the battle between the social media platform and Tesla Inc TSLA over a proposed $44 billion buyout. Here’s the latest. What Happened: A subpoena obtained by The Washington Post sees Twitter targeting several...
China will not isolate Taiwan, Pelosi says, as Chinese military ships and planes cross median line again – live
US House speaker repeats defiant tone on Japan visit as Taiwan says ships and planes again crossed unofficial border on Friday
Recession Investing: 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks For a Downturn
As the healthcare industry absorbed enormous amounts of profits during the Covid-19 pandemic, many healthcare companies will be increasing shareholder distributions to entice investors to buy their stock. With the S&P 500 down roughly 13% year-to-date and the average dividend yield in the healthcare industry at 1.58%, there are many...
Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan Visit Crashes Weibo As Millions Flock Online To Debate, Visit Seen As Blow To China
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan briefly crashed Twitter, Inc's TWTR Chinese counterpart Weibo Corp WB, as millions flocked online to discuss her trip, Bloomberg reports. Weibo apologized for a half-hour outage of its mobile app in the period immediately before Pelosi's landing at 10:40 p.m. on August...
