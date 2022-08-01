ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville City hosts public forum on diversity, inclusion

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bRsnu_0h0SvrLn00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — City Council President John Meredith will host the monthly “Your Life, Your Huntsville” forum on Tuesday, August 2, to generate discussion within the community.

This month’s topic will be the City’s efforts to increase diversity, equity and inclusion, according to organizers.

Huntsville woman becomes naturalized citizen at 86, credits friends

Kenny Anderson, Director of the Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (ODEI) and Assistant Director U’Meeka Smith will be guest speakers at the meeting.

The event will be held at 4 p.m. in the 1st Floor Chambers of City Hall, 308 Fountain Circle.

The forum is open to the public and will also be live-streamed on the City’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Government
Huntsville, AL
Sports
Huntsville, AL
Government
WAFF

Madison County Commission approves phase two of Clift Farm development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Commission approved the Clift Farm development’s plan to move into phase two. Phase two will allow the development of four plots for commercial use, bringing more stores and restaurants to Madison. Joey Ceci, spokesperson for Breland companies, said these properties are being...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
theredstonerocket.com

Redstone housing residents deliver feedback

Residents of Hunt Housing were commended Thursday for their response to the annual housing survey. “We had 173 responses,” Ray Zapata, housing chief at the Garrison, said during the Facebook Live Town Hall meeting. “That’s a 52% return rate, the highest we’ve had at Redstone Arsenal.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#City Hall#Diversity#The Forum#Odei#Nexstar Media Inc
theredstonerocket.com

Oktoberfest returning after two-year hiatus

There will be plenty of recreational and entertaining activities on Redstone Arsenal, thanks to the Directorate of Public Works and the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. “As I’m onboarding and seeing what Public Works has done, I believe it is the best one (DPW) in the Army,”...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Space Command general to address Huntsville in August

Two thousand attendees, a Von Braun Civic Center full of the latest space defense technology and one general in a big spotlight. It all comes together starting Tuesday at the 25th annual Space & Military Defense Symposium in Huntsville. The general is U.S. Space Command commanding Gen. James Dickinson, a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WAAY-TV

Some Huntsville City Schools return to pre-pandemic meal pricing

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, students in Huntsville City Schools received free meals, thanks to funding from the federal government. Now, that waiver has ended, and some schools in the district are returning to pre-pandemic pricing. Students must qualify for free or reduced meals through the Community Eligibility Program. However, not...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

New Alert System for Teachers

Madison County Schools prepare for first day with new safety system. Behind faculty's school badges there will be a little button. The button will be used as an emergency tool for staff to alert the school when a serious situation is unfolding.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison County Schools prepare for first day with new safety system

Madison County Schools is going the extra mile this year to make sure everyone feels safe. Starting Wednesday, teachers will have a new addition to their school badges. "It's a system that has safety and communication at mind and at heart," said Superintendent Allen Perkins. Behind faculty's school badges, there...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

I-65S expected to be closed on Aug. 9 and 10

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation has released a statement saying that Interstate 65 southbound in southern Morgan County will be closed from 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 9 until about 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 10. The roadway will be closed from Exit 325 (Thompson Road) near...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

2 million square foot industrial park planned for Huntsville

Fairway Investments and Triad Properties have purchased land to build a two million-square foot industrial park off Greenbriar Parkway in the fast growing Limestone County part of Huntsville. According to a news release, the master-planned distribution and commerce park will have access to Interstates 65 and 565. The name of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy