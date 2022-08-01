The City of Social Circle is hiring

news.monroelocal.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Art Station’s “Pin-Up Girls”-A Highly Entertaining Musical ReviewDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
5 Great Places to Hike and Explore in Middle GeorgiaAn Adventure with Nick & RachelJackson, GA
Related
Monroe Local News
Roundup of this week’s job postings
If you missed one of our job postings this week, here is a roundup. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web between July 31 and Aug. 3, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Monroe Local News
The City of Loganville is hiring in public safety, utilities, more…
The City of Loganville has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s note: These job postings were found on the web on Aug. 2, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to a position being filled.
Monroe Local News
Walton County government seeks facilities maintenance manager, more…
The Walton County government has many open job postings including for a facilities maintenance manager. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the the Walton County government career page on Aug. 3, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
CBS 46
Plan approved for empty Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The last hurdle has been cleared in a push to revitalize the old Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth. The mall has sat mostly unoccupied for years. It is so empty that filmmakers have used it to shoot shows like “Stranger Things.”. Today, county commissioners adopted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thechampionnewspaper.com
New senior center opens in Lithonia
DeKalb County officials recently celebrated the grand opening of a new senior center in Lithonia. On July 14, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond was joined by Commissioners Mereda Davis Johnson and Lorraine Cochran Johnson, along with Lithonia Mayor Shameka Reynolds and other officials, to cut the ribbon on the new $6.5 million facility.
AT&T worker who was electrocuted worked for company for 24 years
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Officials identified a AT&T worker who was electrocuted after his truck came into contact with power lines, setting off a massive fire that left people in a nearby mobile home community without power. Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke with Henry County residents on Wednesday who...
A-CC Commissioners take up marijuana ordinance, Classic Center Arena Funding
This evening’s Athens-Clarke County Commission meeting is set for 6 o’clock at City Hall. A proposal that would dramatically reduce the fines for possession of small amounts of marijuana is on the Commission agenda, as is more work on financing for construction of the new arena that will be built at the Classic Center in Athens.
Developers seek delay in controversial rezone request in Oconee Co
There will likely be a delay in a vote on a proposal for a controversial rezoning request in Ocoee County. Developers who are looking to build a grocery store, restaurant, and shopping complex near the intersection of Highways 78 and 53 in Oconee County are asking Commissioners to push back until September the vote to approve or reject the proposed change from Business 1 to Business 2 zoning status.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Black bear roams the streets of Gainesville
The Department of Natural Resources is tracking a bear roaming around metro Atlanta. People in downtown Gainesville spotted the bear on Sunday. Police want everyone to know they are not in danger. Officials are asking people to not feed the bear as it makes its way home. Wildlife management believes...
What are the most congested intersections in Atlanta?
All of them. The Georgia Highway Department calculates the likely traffic through an intersection, then builds the intersection with a capacity of 81% of the expected traffic flow. This guarantees a constant flow of work, and thus employment, doing intersection redesigns. Please keep this information to yourself; we don’t want the GHD to realize that their secret is out. ——Jim Ayres.
Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter
Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: ‘It’s shameful’ - Politicians weigh in on Music Midtown shutdown
In the wake of Music Midtown’s cancellation due to lax gun laws, Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman is proposing the creation of a policy that would allow exemptions for festivals, thus permitting promoters to ban weapons on-site. In a Rolling Stone interview, Shipman asked, “I would hope that as we move into the next state legislative session in January, the state legislature looks at this and really thinks hard about (it) — is this the kind of impact that we want to have?”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Gwinnett County’s school menu seeks to appeal to district’s global population
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When Georgia’s largest school district, Gwinnett County Public Schools, begins its new school year on Wednesday, students can expect some globally inspired tweaks to the district’s cafeteria menu. A CBS46 crew stopped by the new Seckinger High School near Buford Tuesday as cafeteria workers...
CBS 46
Gwinnett County Schools expand menu options
The investigator was working on a different case when she noticed two men fighting. Southeast Atlanta apartment complex sees yet another fire. Southeast Atlanta apartment complex sees yet another fire. More area school districts head back to school Tuesday. Updated: 8 hours ago. More area school districts head back to...
Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage
ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County residents give commissioners an earful on property taxes
CONYERS — A large contingent of Rockdale taxpayers — most of them senior citizens and many carrying signs — converged on the county Assembly Hall in Olde Town Tuesday for the first of three public hearings on the county’s proposed millage rate. More than 15 citizens,...
wuga.org
ACC Commission to vote on marijuana ordinance
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are set to vote tonight on a new marijuana ordinance for the county. Martin Matheny has more. Under the proposed ordinance, the penalty for possessing less than an ounce of marijuana would be just one dollar. At an agenda-setting meeting last month, District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker addressed concerns that the new law would lead to more crime.
scoopotp.com
Copper Coin Closing in Woodstock
Direct from their Facebook Page, we are sad to report that Copper Coin in Woodstock is closing. BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Copper Coin will be closing its doors forever on September 3rd, 2022. We are heartbroken, but rising food costs and changing customer spending habits mean we simply cannot sign another five-year lease on this space. We have loved every minute of serving you, our customers and friends. Seeing your smiling faces, knowing you are getting work done, studying for tests, writing papers, meeting with friends and even enjoying first dates has made us feel like proud parents. Our home has been your home, and now it’s time to move over and welcome something new. Always hard! Before we go, please come by the shop, have another cup of coffee (or 100), a cinnamon roll (of course) and share with us what this place has meant to you. It would mean so much to our dedicated team.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Atlanta landlord, others accused of using abusive tactics during pandemic
The United States’ Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis released a staff report stating that corporate landlords “used abusive tactics to evict struggling tenants,” including a landlord with property in DeKalb who also applied for and received [paycheck protection program] funds. According to a press release from...
Monroe Local News
Hard Labor Creek Reservoir Management Board to consider use of paddle boards on the reservoir and other recreational items
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 2, 2022) – There will be a Joint Meeting of the Hard Labor Creek Reservoir Management Board and Walton County Water & Sewerage Authority at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at the Walton County Historic Courthouse in downtown Monroe (2nd Floor BOC Chambers).
Comments / 0