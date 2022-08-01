ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Meridian: Q2 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.benzinga.com

Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Insulet Q2 Earnings

Insulet PODD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Insulet missed estimated earnings by 127.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $36.20 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights

Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Mrbk#Q2#Earnings Meridian#Eps#Revenue Estimate
Benzinga

Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.79% to $15.74 during Wednesday's trading session after the company reported an increase in July U.S. vehicle sales. Ford's total July U.S. sales increased 36.6% year over year to 163,942. The company says electric vehicle sales were also up 168.7%. With Mustang Mach-E up 74.1%, F-150 Lightning delivering its best-month since launch and E-Transit’s dominant share position, Ford says the company grew more than 3 times the rate of the overall electric vehicle segment in July.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Bitcoin Surpasses $23,000, Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, managed to trade above $23,000 on Friday, despite falling to about $22,000 in the previous session. However, Ethereum ETH/USD, the second-most valued cryptocurrency, remained stable, with experts expecting the cryptocurrency touching the $1,700 level in the coming period. Other popular crypto coins,...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Looking At Boeing's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Boeing BA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Talos Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights

Talos Energy TALO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 05:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Talos Energy beat estimated earnings by 34.83%, reporting an EPS of $1.2 versus an estimate of $0.89. Revenue was up $215.32 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For August 4, 2022

Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 12.26% at $10.44. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 9.49% at $0.23. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 3.87% at $4.03. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 3.24% at $1.91. LOSERS:. RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 6.18% at $0.45. 4Front Ventures FFNTF...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Envestnet: Q2 Earnings Insights

Envestnet ENV reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Envestnet beat estimated earnings by 8.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.45. Revenue was up $30.11 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Standex International: Q4 Earnings Insights

Standex International SXI reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:20 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Standex International beat estimated earnings by 6.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.54 versus an estimate of $1.45. Revenue was up $8.30 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Kaman Q2 Earnings

Kaman KAMN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kaman missed estimated earnings by 13.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.36. Revenue was down $21.63 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Doximity: Q1 Earnings Insights

Doximity DOCS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Doximity beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was up $17.97 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: NortonLifeLock Q1 Earnings

NortonLifeLock NLOK reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NortonLifeLock beat estimated earnings by 4.65%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.43. Revenue was up $21.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Universal Display Q2 Earnings

Universal Display OLED reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:08 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Universal Display missed estimated earnings by 16.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $1.04. Revenue was up $6.90 million from the same...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: StoneCastle Financial Q2 Earnings

StoneCastle Financial BANX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. StoneCastle Financial missed estimated earnings by 2.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.44. Revenue was up $783 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: CryoPort Q2 Earnings

CryoPort CYRX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CryoPort missed estimated earnings by 53.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was up $7.96 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

