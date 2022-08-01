Meridian: Q2 Earnings Insights

www.benzinga.com
Related
Benzinga
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Benzinga
Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
Benzinga
Recap: Insulet Q2 Earnings
Insulet PODD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Insulet missed estimated earnings by 127.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $36.20 million from the same period last...
Benzinga
Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights
Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
IN THIS ARTICLE
EngageSmart, LLC (ESMT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ESMT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
'I'm Going To Have To Say Avoid It': Jim Cramer Urges Waiting Before Buying This Tech Stock
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer. Charles River Laboratories International Inc CRL. Cramer said he likes Costco Wholesale Corporation COST over Big Lots Inc BIG. When asked about Western Digital Corporation WDC, Cramer said, "I’m going to have to say avoid it, until we see what they...
Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.79% to $15.74 during Wednesday's trading session after the company reported an increase in July U.S. vehicle sales. Ford's total July U.S. sales increased 36.6% year over year to 163,942. The company says electric vehicle sales were also up 168.7%. With Mustang Mach-E up 74.1%, F-150 Lightning delivering its best-month since launch and E-Transit’s dominant share position, Ford says the company grew more than 3 times the rate of the overall electric vehicle segment in July.
Bitcoin Surpasses $23,000, Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, managed to trade above $23,000 on Friday, despite falling to about $22,000 in the previous session. However, Ethereum ETH/USD, the second-most valued cryptocurrency, remained stable, with experts expecting the cryptocurrency touching the $1,700 level in the coming period. Other popular crypto coins,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
Looking At Boeing's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Boeing BA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Talos Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights
Talos Energy TALO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 05:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Talos Energy beat estimated earnings by 34.83%, reporting an EPS of $1.2 versus an estimate of $0.89. Revenue was up $215.32 million from the same...
Cannabis Stock Movers For August 4, 2022
Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 12.26% at $10.44. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 9.49% at $0.23. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 3.87% at $4.03. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 3.24% at $1.91. LOSERS:. RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 6.18% at $0.45. 4Front Ventures FFNTF...
Envestnet: Q2 Earnings Insights
Envestnet ENV reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Envestnet beat estimated earnings by 8.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.45. Revenue was up $30.11 million from the same period last...
Benzinga
Standex International: Q4 Earnings Insights
Standex International SXI reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:20 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Standex International beat estimated earnings by 6.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.54 versus an estimate of $1.45. Revenue was up $8.30 million from the same...
Recap: Kaman Q2 Earnings
Kaman KAMN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kaman missed estimated earnings by 13.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.36. Revenue was down $21.63 million from the same period last...
Benzinga
Doximity: Q1 Earnings Insights
Doximity DOCS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Doximity beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was up $17.97 million from the same period last...
Recap: NortonLifeLock Q1 Earnings
NortonLifeLock NLOK reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NortonLifeLock beat estimated earnings by 4.65%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.43. Revenue was up $21.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: Universal Display Q2 Earnings
Universal Display OLED reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:08 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Universal Display missed estimated earnings by 16.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $1.04. Revenue was up $6.90 million from the same...
Recap: StoneCastle Financial Q2 Earnings
StoneCastle Financial BANX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. StoneCastle Financial missed estimated earnings by 2.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.44. Revenue was up $783 thousand from the same...
Recap: CryoPort Q2 Earnings
CryoPort CYRX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CryoPort missed estimated earnings by 53.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was up $7.96 million from the same period last...
Benzinga
Cloudflare Registers 54% Revenue Growth In Q2, Guides Q3 & FY22 Revenues Above Expectations
Cloudflare Inc NET reported second-quarter revenue of growth of 54% year-over-year to $234.5 million, beating the consensus of $227.33 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.00, compared to $(0.02) in 2Q21. The gross profit was $178.7 million (+52.2% Y/Y), and the margin was 76.2%, down by 80 bps. The adjusted gross margin...
Comments / 0