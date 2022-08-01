Nothing Phone 1 drops and bends with the best of them, but repairs will be tough

www.phonearena.com
OnePlus 10T camera: Cutting corners
The next big thing in OnePlus’ universe is called the OnePlus 10T, and its official unveiling is already behind our backs. Now, we had a fair share of leaks and rumors surrounding this phone but in typical OnePlus manner, the company has dished out some official information about the OnePlus 10T ahead of its announcement.
T-Mobile brings (theoretically) stable Android 12 goodies to its OnePlus 8 and 8T variants
While Android 13 is very much in the spotlight right now as its official rollout date for select Pixel devices is clearly approaching fast and the OnePlus 10T got its fair share of attention ahead of an actual announcement event yesterday, the ancient OnePlus 8 and soon-to-be-outdated Android 12 are in the news today.
No battery size upgrade tipped for Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung's next small thing, as the company is unexpectedly teasing the Galaxy Z Flip 4, only has a few more days to live in (theoretical) obscurity, which means that rumormongers, industry pundits, insiders, and leakers will soon need to choose another unannounced product to obsess over. The bigger (both literally...
Press renders of the Motorola Edge 2022 potentially leaked
While most Motorola fans have set their sights on the Razr 2022 and X30 Pro (which were set to launch in China on August 2nd, but the event has since been canceled), there are a couple of other smartphones from the company down the line which have drawn our attention.
Vote now: OnePlus 10T - hot or not?
OnePlus has restored the status quo in its production cycle, and this year we have a T-series model - the OnePlus 10T, to be exact. Many people were disappointed last year when OnePlus decided to skip the 9T but here we are with another cool device bearing the T in its name.
Is the OnePlus 10T waterproof?
OnePlus has just announced its second flagship for 2022, the OnePlus 10T. Sporting a familiar, and yet, very recognizable design with two beautiful colors, as well as the latest and greatest chip by Qualcomm, the phone is quite promising. But, there's one important aspect of modern smartphones it is durability....
Here's why the OnePlus 10T won't have an Alert Slider
We are just mere hours ahead of the OnePlus 10T's official launch now. Although the phone is not out yet, OnePlus has taken a deep dive into some key aspects of this phone ahead of its release (including the colors, the camera, and the fast charging). Another thing that the company has addressed (in a post in OnePlus Community) is arguably the most-asked question about the OnePlus 10T.
Final pre-release OnePlus 10T 'deep dive' details the phone's insane charging specs
Is anyone more excited about tomorrow's OnePlus 10T New York City launch than Samsung's big August 10 announcement of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4? Well, maybe you should be, as despite what the non-Pro name might suggest, this T-branded bad boy is confirmed to improve on the company's latest flagship in a few key departments.
OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Camera trade-offs
Last year, OnePlus skipped the "T" model in its portfolio, prompting rumors and speculation about the future of this tick-tock cycle the company has been known for. Even though the reasons behind the cancelation of the OnePlus 9T weren't clear at the time, many people felt a gaping hole in their hearts and the fear that OnePlus will never be the same again. Today, we're happy to report that the company has reverted back to its "T" roots with the OnePlus 10T.
Installing Android 13 beta 4.1 fixes the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
Last night, this writer bit the bullet and installed Android 13 beta 4.1 on my Pixel 6 Pro. To be honest, with the latest version listed as a release candidate (as was beta 4.0), the idea of installing a beta version of my daily driver's operating system started swirling through my brain without worrying about any drawbacks. It's not like I haven't done this before as a few years ago I joined the Android 11 beta with my Pixel 2 XL and that phone was my daily driver at the time.
Mid-range Motorola One 5G Ace scores its highest ever discount after Prime Day 2022
While history and common sense would seem to dictate the first few weeks after Amazon's Prime Day festival (and equivalent sales events run by retailers like Best Buy and Walmart) are some of the year's slowest in terms of good deals on popular mobile products, that's... not exactly what we're seeing right now.
Tipster says Foxconn is producing Pixel Fold/Notepad and Pixel 7 Ultra with 2K display
A tipster has posted a stunning leak on China's Weibo social media site. According to Digital Chat Station, who was among the first to reveal the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 name of Qualcomm's current top-of-the-line Applications Processor (AP), Foxconn is in the process of manufacturing two new Pixel phones; neither one is the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro.
Google Pixel 6a vs Galaxy A53 5G vs iPhone SE 2022 Camera Test
Which budget phone has the best camera? Up until recently, the battle for the budget camera crown was tied between the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and the iPhone SE (2022), but we have a new contender that might just outshine both of them: the Google Pixel 6a. So in this...
Outdoorsy Galaxy Watch 5 Pro tipped to offer phenomenal battery life
Samsung will allegedly replace the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a Pro variant this year and German outlet WinFuture has today published a detailed report which echoes earlier rumors about the South Korean giant's Galaxy Watch 5 lineup and also includes plenty of images. Samsung's next watch range will allegedly...
T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
As great as T-Mobile has been doing in the mobile 5G field these last couple of years, winning basically all the speed and availability titles possible and constantly extending its lead over the competition, it looks like the "Un-carrier's" 5G Home Internet network is starting to get even more attention with unexpectedly rapid growth and killer deals.
Weakness in smartphone sales worldwide leads Samsung to cut production
Reuters is reporting that Samsung's huge smartphone manufacturing center in Vietnam has seen a sharp drop in handset production because of a current slump in global smartphone sales. The slowdown is part of an overall decline in consumer spending worldwide and has left the manufacturer with bulging inventory that it will need to get rid of, possibly by dropping prices. The report notes that major U.S. retailers like Best Buy and Target are expecting sales to continue to sputter as state-side consumers have started to feel the weight of a weakening economy.
Best OnePlus 10T deals and preorder prices
The OnePlus 10T sports America's fastest phone charging at the whopping 150W which allows the brick in the box to bring it from a dying battery to a full one in under 20 minutes. Just 5 minutes of charging are enough to pump the phone up to 50%, while the rest of the specs are nothing to sneeze at considering the $649 OnePlus 8T starting price.
OnePlus 10T launch ushers in permanent OnePlus 10 Pro discount
Between its bonkers charging capabilities (yes, even in the US), top-shelf memory specs, state-of-the-art processor, and very reasonable price, there's definitely a lot to like about the hot new 5G-enabled OnePlus 10T. But as the name suggests, this is arguably not the company's prime candidate for the title of overall...
Xiaomi 12T specs pop-up online, revealing ultra chipset, 108MP camera
The ever growing Xiaomi family is about to get yet another member - the Xiaomi 12T. Unsurprisingly, the rumor mill has it that there will be two versions of this device, Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro, with the latter being equipped with 120W HyperCharge technology. The latest leak comes...
