Missouri man injured after pickup strikes mailbox, overturns
GENTRY COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Wednesday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Ford F150 driven by Noah K. Wilmes, 25, Albany, was westbound on U.S. 136 four miles west of Stanberry. The driver failed to negotiate a...
Maitland Man Hurt In One Vehicle Accident
A Maitland man was left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle accident in Holt County Tuesday afternoon. The Highway Patrol says 54-year-old Dean E. Hawn was driving a 2015 Mack truck westbound on Missouri Route 113 about four miles south of Maitland at 2:35 P.M. Tuesday when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway. Hawn over corrected which sent the truck back onto the roadway where it began to skid.
Stanberry Man Injured in Rollover Accident
STANBERRY, MO – An Albany man was taken to the hospital following an accident Wednesday evening in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred just prior to 8 pm on US 136, 4 miles west of Stanberry as 25-year old Noah Wilmes was westbound. Wilmes failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway, struck a mailbox and overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side.
Missouri man injured after truck overturns
HOLT COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2:30p.m. Tuesday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Mack truck driven by Dane E. Hawk, 54, Maitland, was westbound on MO 113 four miles south of Maitland. The truck traveled off the north side...
