A Maitland man was left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle accident in Holt County Tuesday afternoon. The Highway Patrol says 54-year-old Dean E. Hawn was driving a 2015 Mack truck westbound on Missouri Route 113 about four miles south of Maitland at 2:35 P.M. Tuesday when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway. Hawn over corrected which sent the truck back onto the roadway where it began to skid.

HOLT COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO