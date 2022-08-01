Alice Ann Guidroz, 59, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home, in Lockport, on Thursday, August 4th from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will continue on Friday, August 5th from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Holy Savior, Little Church, on Friday, at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

