Slipknot Members Can’t Help But Smile Watching Their Sons Perform

loudwire.com
Related
Hatebreed Announce 20 Years of Perseverance Fall Tour With Bodysnatcher + Dying Wish
Hatebreed have announced that they're going on tour this fall with Bodysnatcher and Dying Wish.These dates will be part of the band's special '20 Years of Perseverance' U.S. tour. Hatebreed are celebrating their album Perseverance's 20th anniversary with a headlining tour. They're jumping from their summer 'Weight of the False...
Lamb of God’s ‘Omens’ Title Track Isn’t as Ominous as It Sounds
Lamb of God have unleashed the song "Omens." It's the blistering title track from the band's upcoming studio album. A music video accompanied it on Thursday (July 28). But Lamb of God vocalist Randy Blythe differentiated in a statement between real omens — or just ominous events — and the choices we make for ourselves, imbuing the track with what could be taken as a personal exhortation on how to view the world.
This video of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Shawn Crahan proudly watching their sons killing it onstage is wholesome AF
Iowa metallers Vended, featuring Corey Taylor and Shawn 'Clown' Crahan's offspring, are touring Europe for their first time with Slipknot, and their daddies couldn't be more proud
Lorna Shore Announce ‘The Pain Remains’ 2022 North American Headline Tour
The ascent of Lorna Shore is truly something to behold right now. and luckily fans in North American will have another shot at catching the rising rockers later this year. The group has just announced their "The Pain Remains" headline run that will kick off in late October. Lorna Shore...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Willie Adler Issues Statement on Absence From Lamb of God’s European Tour Dates
Lamb of God guitarist Willie Adler has shared a statement through the band's social media pages addressing his absence from a series of August tour dates in the U.K. and Europe. This isn't the first time the co-founding musician has missed dates with Lamb of God since touring has kicked...
Popculture
Country Singer Marries in Montana Ceremony
Tyler Barham is a married man! The country singer married longtime girlfriend Morgan Hauerwas in an intimate ceremony in Seeley Lake, Montana on June 18. The romantic wedding nuptials came more than a year after the couple became engaged, with Barham and Hauerwas confirming the exciting relationship update to PEOPLE, joking that "we're still trying to get used to referring to each other as husband and wife instead of just calling each other 'babe' like we have for the last six years."
How old is Hank Voight on Chicago PD?
Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is the grizzled veteran of the Chicago PD squad. He’s the oldest member of the team, and the one with the most experience when it comes to handling the city’s array of criminals. Of course, Voight’s veteran status leads to questions about his age....
pethelpful.com
Parrot Who Sings Along to 'Hotel California' Is Blowing Everyone's Minds
There's musical, and then there's this Amazon parrot named Tico. He and his human dad Frank have been sharing their jam sessions on TikTok since 2021 (and on YouTube since 2020) under the band name Tico and the Man. We're shocked they don't have a record contract yet--this is one seriously talented bird!
RELATED PEOPLE
Waylon Jennings Asked Alan Jackson “What The Hell Is A Chattahoochee?” When It Was Released
You can always count on Waylon Jennings to tell is like it is, so when “Chattahoochee” hit country radio, he couldn’t help but ask Alan Jackson… what the hell is a “Chattahoochee?”. “I think Waylon said one time, Waylon Jennings, ‘what the hell is a...
Miranda Lambert Drops Awesome Series of Photos Marking the End of Her Utah Adventure
Country music star Miranda Lambert has been spending time visiting the “Beehive State,” Utah, but it all appears to be winding down. Lambert shares some photos and a video on her Instagram account. She and some of her rowdy friends spent time at Strawberry Bay, which is located southeast of Salt Lake City. It looks like Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin also were joined by others on the journey. Let’s see what Lambert is offering up for us to see and enjoy.
‘American Idol’ Star HunterGirl Announces New Upcoming Shows: See the Dates, Locations
There are still chances to see HunterGirl at intimate spaces before she blows up. The “Red Bird” singer was the runner-up on the most recent season of American Idol that concluded in May. She has a string of dates coming over the next few weeks, including a stop on Broadway in Nashville. Check out the schedule below.
Popculture
Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78
Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
Popculture
Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69
Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic: ‘One of My All-Time Favorite Songs’
Carrie Underwood is leaning more into her rock influences lately. The country superstar has just released a scorching Ozzy Osbourne cover via Apple Music, revealing that the rock classic is a favorite that she's wanted to put her own spin on for a long time. As Good Morning America reports,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Burt Reynolds Trans Am From Hooper
This fiery red Trans Am is a raunchy racer with a passion for speed. We all know the Burt Reynolds Trans Am from the Smokey And The Bandit movie from the late 1970s. However, there was another second-generation Firebird whose striking appearance stunned the audience everywhere. That vehicle was from a film called Hooper, a tribute to stuntmen and women around the time with a heavy focus on wild automotive antics. Instead of a sleek black Trans Am, this film featured a bright and boastful Firebird with a red paint job and a massive jet afterburner sticking out of the back bumper.
Barbara Mandrell returns to the Opry for 50th anniversary
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
Billboard
Gary Allan Leaving Longtime Label Home UMG Nashville
Gary Allan is exiting his longtime label home, UMG Nashville. The “Watching Airplanes” hitmaker revealed the news on social media Friday (July 29), saying, “For the last 25 years plus, UMG Nashville has been my record label home. I’m very thankful to the staff members at [UMGN imprints] Decca, MCA and EMI for the belief and support they have had in me, but it is now time for a new adventure. I am excited for what the future holds and look forward to sharing more news soon.”
Loudwire
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 1