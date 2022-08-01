ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rookies have been stealing the show at Bears training camp

By Alyssa Barbieri
 3 days ago
The Bears have wrapped their first week of training camp, and it’s been the rookies who have been making strong impressions through the first four practices.

Chicago’s top rookies cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker were among the standouts, where they’re establishing themselves as turnover machines. Both Gordon and Brisker have come away with interceptions of quarterback Justin Fields, where their impressive skillsets are on display.

“Ball hawks; that’s what they are, that’s why we brought them here,” said head coach Matt Eberflus. “A person doesn’t change from college. If they have ball skills in college, they still have it. We enhance them by being fanatical and us practicing the way we practice and the drills we do that we’ve done forever and the new ones that we’re incorporating now. We’ll enhance that skill. But it’s got to be a want-to.”

Both Gordon and Brisker, who are expected to start immediately as rookies, could be a problem for opposing offenses. Brisker will be the starting strong safety opposite Eddie Jackson while Gordon has been getting looks both outside and at nickel cornerback.

Then there’s wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., whose blazing speed and playmaking ability has been obvious. On Saturday, Jones was one of the few positives for the offense. He hauled in two deep balls from Fields, including an over-the-shoulder catch from Fields going against Gordon. He’s getting looks at multiple positions at receiver, with the goal being to get him as many opportunities as they can.

“They’re moving me from Z, F, X,” Jones said. “They want me to know everything, so it’s been really fun getting to work with my QBs and stuff like that. But they know my abilities. They know the reason why they drafted me. I am really good with the ball in my hands. Wherever they need me to be, I’m just going to be there and execute.”

The Bears haven’t been afraid to give all of their rookies some valuable reps, and that was especially true along the offensive line last week. All four rookie offensive linemen were starting at one point during Friday’s practice — due to Lucas Patrick’s injury and Cody Whitehair’s veteran rest day.

But from everything we’ve seen dating back to the spring, Chicago feels comfortable putting these rookies in this position. Braxton Jones is competing for a starting tackle job, Zachary Thomas has been a solid No. 2 behind Whitehair, Doug Kramer has been seeing plenty of reps at center with Patrick sidelined and Ja’Tyre Carter has recently seen an uptick in reps at right guard.

While the Bears might not have any rookies starting on the offensive line, they’re certainly getting their opportunities early in camp.

