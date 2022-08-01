ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum Inflation to Highest Levels Since EIP-1559 Implementation

Is a Retest of $20K Incoming For Bitcoin? (BTC Price Analysis)

Bitcoin has typically experienced two phases in each cycle; a bull market in which the price surges and records a new all-time high, followed by a bear market when the price experiences a significant decline. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Weekly Chart. Historically, at the end of each bear market,...
Crypto Is an Asset Class, Not Payment Instrument, Says Mastercard’s CFO

Mehra thinks crypto could aid the global transition from cash to electronic forms of settlements, but it is still too volatile to be used as a payment method. Sachin Mehra – Chief Financial Officer of Mastercard – believes cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin and ether, are still too volatile to be classified as an appropriate payment instrument. On the other hand, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins could potentially fit in that role.
After Another Rejection at $0.55 is ADA In Danger of Crashing Lower? (Cardano Price Analysis)

Despite a strong attempt by ADA to break free from the key resistance, the bears rejected the price, which did a pullback. Cardano has flirted with the key resistance at $0.55 three times in July, and each attempt was firmly defended by the sellers. The latest attempt on July 30th also failed to produce a breakout, and now the price is on its way to test the key support at $0.45.
Riot Blockchain Mined 28% Less Bitcoin in July Due to Massive Heat Waves

The American-based Riot Blockchain mined 318 BTC in July – 28% less than in June. One of the leading bitcoin mining companies – Riot Blockchain – mined 318 BTC in July – a 28% production decrease compared to June’s figures. The main reason for the crippled productivity was last month’s extremely hot weather in Texas.
Robinhood to Reduce its Workforce by 23%, Citing Broad Crypto Market Crash

Robinhood will dismiss 23% of its staff because of the surging inflation, the crypto market crash, and the disappointing quarterly results. The Co-Founder and CEO of Robinhood – Vlad Tenev – said the company will lay off approximately 23% of its staff due to the adverse ongoing macroeconomic conditions, including the record inflation in the US and the meltdown of the cryptocurrency sector.
Virginia Pension Fund Invests $70M in Crypto Lending

Despite the recent turn of events in the crypto lending space, Fairfax County Retirement Systems is tapping the “yield farming” market. The blow-up of the crypto lending crisis this year sent shockwaves across the sector. That hasn’t deterred Fairfax County Retirement Systems’ attempt to plow deeper into the space. Fairfax County’s pension fund, worth $6.8 billion, received approval to pour in investments of $70 million across two crypto yield farming funds.
Solana Drops Towards $40, Here’s The Next Major Support (SOL Price Analysis)

Solana had a good attempt at escaping from its ascending triangle but failed. Now the price is approaching the key support. Solana was quickly pushed back by the sellers as soon as its price tried to move above the key resistance at $44. The price is now falling towards the key support at $35. If the cryptocurrency drops below the ascending triangle, then the bullish momentum will be compromised, and the correction could become more severe.
Binance And Mastercard Launch Crypto Prepaid Card in Argentina

Binance is launching its crypto card in Argentina, the first latin american country to get that product. On August 4, Binance announced its partnership with Mastercard, a multinational financial services company known for its lineup of credit cards, to launch a prepaid cryptocurrency card in Argentina. As per an official...
Swiss Crypto Bank Sygnum Adds Support for Cardano (ADA) Staking

After allowing investors to earn ETH through Ethereum staking, the bank has now done the same with Cardano ADA. Swiss-based digital asset bank Sygnum has added Cardano (ADA) to its bank-grade staking services for institutional clients. The bank’s customers can now earn rewards for staking ADA, the eighth largest cryptocurrency by market cap.
Institutions Are Starting to Buy Back: Interview with Nansen

In this interview, research analysts from Nansen reveal two shocking facts about Terra’s collapse while also shedding some light on the current state of the industry from an institutional standpoint. Nansen is a blockchain analytics platform and has quickly become one of the more prominent and popular data resources...
Binance Unveils First-Ever Soulbound Token on BNB Chain

The Binance Account Bound (BAB) tokens, which will be issued by Binance, will serve as KYC user credentials. The world’s largest crypto exchange – Binance – has announced that it is all set to issue Binance Account Bound (BAB), the first-ever Soulbound Token (SBT) built on the BNB Smart Chain. BAB will be introduced as a pilot project initially and will only be accessible through the Binance mobile app.
Robinhood Crypto Fined $30 Million by New York Regulator

The penalty marks the New York State Department of Financial Services’ first enforcement action within the crypto industry. Robinhood Crypto – the cryptocurrency-focused unit of the online brokerage firm – has been slapped with a $30 million fine by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS).
BlackRock Taps Coinbase for Institutional Crypto Trading and Custody Services

BlackRock’s institutional investors will be able to access cryptocurrencies through Coinbase Prime. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is partnering with US crypto exchange giant Coinbase, to offer digital asset exposure to institutional clients. Coinbase announced the collaboration in a blog post on Thursday (August 4, 2022). According...
