2nd annual “euNoia” Well Mind Concert to feature Phillip Phillips

www.wjhl.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Related
wjhl.com
18th Annual Homegrown Tomato Fest coming up this weekend in Kingsport
Kristie Leonard, Kingsport Special Events Coordinator, shares with us all the details of the 18th Annual Homegrown Tomato Fest happening at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market!. For more information go to kingsportfarmersmarket.org.
wjhl.com
1st Annual Blue Highway Fest coming to Big Stone Gap in October
Bluegrass super-group Blue Highway stopped by the Daytime TriCities studio today, to perform and to preview the 1st Annual Blue Highway Fest! The Blue Highway Fest will take place at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap on October 6th, 7th, and 8th!. For more information go to bluehighwayfest.com.
wjhl.com
Is there such a thing as ‘Heat Lightning?’
(WJHL) – Many people talk about “heat lightning,” but is there really such a thing?. If you see lightning in the sky, there has to be a thunderstorm somewhere near you. Thursday night is a great example of that. The Tri-Cities saw a thunderstorm located about 30...
wjhl.com
Great food and cooking classes with “Home Cooked Blondes”
Paige Sifford and Heather Ricker with “Home Cooked Blondes”, share with us a tasty recipe for mahi-mahi, and get us ready for Date Night Cooking Classes at the Mountain Harvest Kitchen in Unicoi!. For more information call 423-330-9650 or 423-330-1565.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjhl.com
The Simple Elegance Bridal Show happens this Sunday in Jonesborough
Mary Grace & Mark Wooten get us ready for the Simple Elegance Bridal Show at the Jonesborough Visitors Center this Sunday from 1 to 4 pm. For more information go to simpleelegancebridalshow.com.
wjhl.com
Previewing new events and businesses in downtown Kingsport
Robin Cleary with the Downtown Kingsport Association, gets us ready for their Back-to-School Shop-n-Hop, Back-to-School Giveaway, Kingsport bike rentals , and a new location of Two Dads Downtown Deli & Ice Cream!. For more information go to visitkingsport.com.
wjhl.com
Real Estate Today by Evans & Evans Real Estate: Hilltop luxurious home in Washington County, Tennessee
Evans & Evans Realtor Landon Morrison, showcases this unique and beautiful home just coming on the market in Washington County near Johnson City!. For more information call 423-430-2257 or go to the Evans & Evans Real Estate website.
wjhl.com
Back-to-School: Monitoring mental health on campus
Back-to-School: Monitoring mental health on campus. Back-to-School: Why choose an after-school program?. Johnson City Schools kick off school year Wednesday. ETSU forward Demi Burdick announces she has entered …. Appalachian Fair beer brouhaha becomes election issue. Entry into the Tillinghast Invitational is now underway. Flyboys drop game two, split final...
RELATED PEOPLE
wjhl.com
Getting to know the new General Manager of the General Morgan Inn: Isaac Myers
Recently, the General Morgan Inn announced that Mosheim resident Isaac Myers was named the historic hotel’s new General Manager!. For more information call 423-787-1000 or go to the General Morgan Inn website.
wjhl.com
Northeast Tennessee Recovery Housing Summit coming up on August 9th
Detra Cleven from Bank of Tennessee and Lottie Ryans with the First Tennessee Development District, share with us all the details of the Northeast Tennessee Recovery Housing Summit taking place in Blountville. For more information go to ftdd.org/rsvp.
wjhl.com
Higgins to be named next Science Hill boys basketball coach
Higgins to be named next Science Hill boys basketball …. ‘Another brother in need’: DCHS Football collecting …. SBI: Man shoots, kills 3 family members in Yancey …. Police: Johnson City man dies in Chattanooga shooting. WCSO: Man pulled into driveways to ask women to watch …. ETSU names...
wjhl.com
Election Day: Where & when to vote in your county
Races include the mayoral election in Washington, Sullivan, Carter, Unicoi, Hawkins and Johnson counties as well as Greeneville. Elections also continue for sheriff in Carter and Johnson counties.
Comments / 0