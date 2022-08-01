ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

2nd annual “euNoia” Well Mind Concert to feature Phillip Phillips

By Chris McIntosh
wjhl.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wjhl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjhl.com

1st Annual Blue Highway Fest coming to Big Stone Gap in October

Bluegrass super-group Blue Highway stopped by the Daytime TriCities studio today, to perform and to preview the 1st Annual Blue Highway Fest! The Blue Highway Fest will take place at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap on October 6th, 7th, and 8th!. For more information go to bluehighwayfest.com.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
wjhl.com

Is there such a thing as ‘Heat Lightning?’

(WJHL) – Many people talk about “heat lightning,” but is there really such a thing?. If you see lightning in the sky, there has to be a thunderstorm somewhere near you. Thursday night is a great example of that. The Tri-Cities saw a thunderstorm located about 30...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Great food and cooking classes with “Home Cooked Blondes”

Paige Sifford and Heather Ricker with “Home Cooked Blondes”, share with us a tasty recipe for mahi-mahi, and get us ready for Date Night Cooking Classes at the Mountain Harvest Kitchen in Unicoi!. For more information call 423-330-9650 or 423-330-1565.
UNICOI, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Bristol, VA
Entertainment
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Bristol, VA
Bristol, VA
Society
wjhl.com

Previewing new events and businesses in downtown Kingsport

Robin Cleary with the Downtown Kingsport Association, gets us ready for their Back-to-School Shop-n-Hop, Back-to-School Giveaway, Kingsport bike rentals , and a new location of Two Dads Downtown Deli & Ice Cream!. For more information go to visitkingsport.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Back-to-School: Monitoring mental health on campus

Back-to-School: Monitoring mental health on campus. Back-to-School: Why choose an after-school program?. Johnson City Schools kick off school year Wednesday. ETSU forward Demi Burdick announces she has entered …. Appalachian Fair beer brouhaha becomes election issue. Entry into the Tillinghast Invitational is now underway. Flyboys drop game two, split final...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phillip Phillips
wjhl.com

Higgins to be named next Science Hill boys basketball coach

Higgins to be named next Science Hill boys basketball …. ‘Another brother in need’: DCHS Football collecting …. SBI: Man shoots, kills 3 family members in Yancey …. Police: Johnson City man dies in Chattanooga shooting. WCSO: Man pulled into driveways to ask women to watch …. ETSU names...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy