ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Larry Hogan Calls Out GOP Maryland Attorney General Nominee's 'Disgusting Lies' About 9/11

By Marita Vlachou
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nvAby_0h0Ss9vn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i6wNs_0h0Ss9vn00 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks to reporters after signing a measure to enact a new congressional map on April, 4, 2022. (Photo: Brian Witte via Associated Press)

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Sunday criticized his state’s Republican nominee for attorney general for spreading “disgusting lies” about the 9/11 attacks.

Michael Peroutka floated conspiracy theories about the 2001 terror attacks while co-hosting five radio shows in 2006, according to CNN’s KFile investigations team .

Hogan, a moderate Republican and potential 2024 presidential candidate, ripped into Peroutka following the disclosure.

“We know who was responsible for 9/11,” Hogan wrote on Twitter. “Blaming our country for Al-Qaeda’s atrocities is an insult to the memory of the thousands of innocent Americans and brave first responders who died that day.”

“These disgusting lies don’t belong in our party,” he added.

Peroutka said the 9/11 attacks were the work of an “elite bureaucrat” who set demolition charges in New York City buildings.

“I said that if the buildings in New York City, the World Trade Center buildings, came down by demolition charges — that is to say — if there was this evidence that there was that something was preset there, then the implications of that are massive,” Peroutka said, according to CNN.

“I’ve been doing some reading and doing some studying, and I believe that to be very, very true,” Peroutka added.

Peroutka seemed to endorse a conspiracy theory that the Twin Towers and a smaller building nearby were destroyed in a series of controlled demolitions, CNN reported.

Hogan also has said he will not support Maryland’s Republican nominee for governor, Dan Cox , calling him a “QAnon whack job.” Cox has embraced Donald Trump’s 2020 election lies and has secured the endorsement of the former president.

Hogan called Cox’s primary election victory “a win for the Democrats.”

“It’s a big loss for the Republican Party, and we have no chance of saving that governor seat,” Hogan told ABC’s “This Week” last month.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 60

swiftray
3d ago

even CDC occasionally acknowledges that 94% of covid deaths were people that died with covid not from covid. these 94% had at least 3 co morbidities.

Reply
16
George Harmening
3d ago

Hogan is actually a Demorat that needlessly closed down businesses and cause hundreds of deaths due to his unconstitutional mandates. He's out of touch with the GOP and is politically done.

Reply(10)
47
Soul Man
3d ago

If Hogan's going to start calling out lying Politicians he had better increase his Manpower, or he'll never get anything accomplished.

Reply
25
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland#9 11#Attorney General#New York City#Politics State#Politics Governor#Gop#Associated Press#Republican#Cnn#Al Qaeda#Americans#The World Trade Center
Salon

Ex-Boebert campaign manager breaks down crying on Bannon podcast while demanding sham “recount”

Sherronna Bishop, a former campaign manager for Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., choked up on Tuesday while insisting that "elections matter." Bishop appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast with Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. The homes of both women were raided by the FBI in connection to an election fraud case. Peters also recently lost her bid to become the Republican nominee for Colorado secretary of state. She disputes the results of her election and the results of the 2020 presidential election.
MESA COUNTY, CO
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Mail

Pete Buttigieg changes his official residency and vote from Indiana to swing state Michigan so he and the twins can be closer to Chasten's parents

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has switched his residency from his home state of Indiana to Michigan – a swing state that has been critical in recent presidential elections. Buttigieg made the change so that he and husband Chasten could be closer to Traverse City, Politico reported. The couple announced...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Minnesota

GOP governor candidate Scott Jensen amends position on abortion

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen says he supports abortions for victims of rape and incest, altering his stance from previous comments he describes as clumsy.Jensen told Minnesota Public Radio in May that he didn't support exceptions for rape and incest unless the life of the mother was in danger. He said in a video released Friday that if he had been unclear previously, he wants to set the record straight."I never thought it necessary to try and identify what those exceptions might be in regards to legal abortion or not, because I always thought when...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Arizona official issues cease-and-desist notice to Republican candidate: Stop telling people to steal our pens

The top prosecutor in Maricopa County, Arizona issued a cease-and-desist notice to a Republican candidate who has amplified voter fraud conspiracy theories and told supporters to steal pens from polling places on Election Day.Gail Golec, a GOP candidate for county supervisor, told her supporters on 2 August to take felt-tip pens provided at ballot boxes, echoing baseless election-related claims that ballots would not be counted if they are filled with other kinds of ink.Arizona emerged as a hotbed of election conspiracy theory activity in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. Prominent election deniers running for the GOP nominations...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
HuffPost

HuffPost

111K+
Followers
6K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy