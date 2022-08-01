NBA is unfairly focused on the Philadelphia 76ers potential tampering

thesixersense.com
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
BREAKING: Huge Update On Kevin Durant Situation With Nets
According to Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports, "Kevin Durant is expected to meet with" Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai this week. The Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.
Lakers: LeBron James 'Badly Wants' Russell Westbrook Swapped for Kyrie Irving
Marc Stein reinforced the notion that LeBron James has little to no desire to spend another season with Russell Westbrook.
Potential Kyrie Irving to Lakers trade has 1 catch
There has been chatter for a while that Kyrie Irving might end up with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets have even had trade discussions surrounding the mercurial point guard. But there might be one catch regarding a potential Irving trade. Lakers reporter Jovan Buha published...
LOOK: Kevin Durant Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant commented on Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' Instagram post.
Dez Bryant Sign with Cowboys, Urges Odell Beckham Jr.
“Dezzzzzz back to the boys!!!!!!!! Get home king!'' writes OBJ on social media, touting the idea of a Cowboys reunion with Dez Bryant.
3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
The New York Yankees roster could look very different by September 1 with these three players possibly gone by the time August is over. September is one of the most important months for the New York Yankees. It’s the final full month of the regular season for them to load up on wins and look to win the top seed in the American League.
BREAKING TRADE: Phillies Get Former All-Star From Angels
The Philadelphia Phillies have traded for Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels. Syndergaard was an All-Star for the New York Mets.
Lakers: Proposed Russell Westbrook Trade Lands LA Former First Overall Pick
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes came up with an interesting Russell Westbrook trade that would send the Lakers guard to the Magic.
Rudy Gobert Weighs In on Potentially Teaming Up With Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid and Rudy Gobert have had their fair share of bouts against one another in the NBA. Although the two centers don’t face each other frequently, considering they are in different conferences, Embiid has made it clear that Gobert is one of his most intriguing matchups considering the French ...
Sixers star Joel Embiid ranked as 2nd most dominant center in the NBA
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is one of the top players in the league. At 7-feet tall, he does so many elite things on the floor. He can put the ball on the floor and dribble past defenders. He can knock down jumpers, and he is skilled in the post.
Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey Returns to Philly to Resume Workouts
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey couldn’t wait to get back to work after his team came up short against the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. While Maxey was down about the loss, the defeat motivated the young guard to be even better for next season. After falling short ...
