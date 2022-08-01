If you live in a ‘disaster-prone area,’ the state may help you build a safe room

www.wlbt.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jackson neighbors angry about water cutoff notices
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors are frustrated about city leaders deciding to resume water shutoffs for non-payment. Many neighbors want to know why the city want to know why leaders are concerned with shutting their water off when the city is unable to provide clean water on a consistent basis. “We are your citizens, […]
localmemphis.com
Some Mississippi residents can be reimbursed for safe rooms
COLUMBUS, Miss — Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
WLBT
Residents report difficulty getting distributed water and lack of supply
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in Jackson, you’re one of the lucky ones if you were able to get a few cases of water with supplies going quickly at distribution sites. Many residents complain the city isn’t giving them enough heads up on locations and not providing enough water for all the residents in need.
WLBT
GUEST EDITORIAL: Jackson water crisis costing local businesses thousands of dollars
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Those of us who choose a life in the restaurant business do so because we love to serve others. We live for the smiling faces of our guests as they enjoy the food, service, and environments we create in an effort to enhance the quality of life in our communities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
After one day of testing, Jackson reports continued high levels of turbidity
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Water customers in the capital city remain under a boil water notice after testing results showed turbidity levels were still high in samples taken Wednesday. The Mississippi State Department of Health imposed a boil water notice for Jackson’s 43,000 surface water connections on Friday, citing high...
Jackson issues water cutoff notices due to lack of funds
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Water shutoffs have begun in the City of Jackson. Leaders said the notices have been in conversations for more than a year, but they have just started issuing water cutoff notices in July 2022. The city halted water shutoffs months before the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. However, leaders said due to dwindling […]
WLBT
City of Jackson hosts water distributions Wednesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need on Wednesday at two Jackson Fire Department station locations. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle, while supplies last. Please see below for details:. Water distribution site #...
WLBT
‘We can’t go nowhere’: Canton residents begin long road to recovery
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Flood waters from the storm that took place on Tuesday wreaked havoc in the city of Canton. Now, dozens of residents are left without a home and are beginning the long road to recovery. “We can’t go nowhere; the car won’t start,” stated a Canton resident....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mississippi company offers alcohol delivery service
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi company has taken alcohol delivery into its own hands. The founder of Moonshine Mississippi received a license to deliver alcohol in the state in October 2021. In April 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135, which allows home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package […]
WLBT
Hinds County, city of Jackson at odds over when downtown holding facility will open
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Hinds County Supervisor says repairs to the city of Jackson’s downtown holding facility should be finished by next week, but the city attorney isn’t quite as optimistic. Hinds County currently owns the building where the holding facility is located and talks about transferring...
WLBT
Frustrated homeowner urges residents to demand answers from the city about ongoing water issues
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A third boil water notice in just over a month has some Jackson residents boiling. They want solutions and are talking with neighbors about getting answers from the city. One long-time homeowner is asking other residents when enough is enough. “It’s a hassle. It’s a hassle,...
WLBT
‘I’ve never seen roads in such disrepair’: No timeline when Old Canton Rd will reopen to traffic
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Marie Estes has only lived on Hawthorn Drive for a few weeks, but in that time she and her husband have become intimately familiar with Jackson’s road and water woes. In July, shortly after moving in, a water line burst occurred on Old Canton Road...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAPT
Governor takes aim at Jackson for not doing more to fix water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves is taking aim at the city of Jackson for not doing more to fix the water crisis. Reeves said Wednesday that the money is there, but the city is not spending it the way it should to fix its water problems. Jackson Mayor...
WLBT
Emergency plane landing causes temporary road blockage in Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - An emergency plane landing occurred near an intersection in Madison Thursday night, causing a temporary lane closure. Witnesses reported to Madison police that the plane landed close to the intersection of Rice Road and Madison Avenue at approximately 7:34 p.m. Captain Kevin Newman and the Madison...
WLBT
City advertising for bids to tear down former Charles Tisdale Library
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than five years after it closed, the city of Jackson is seeking bids to demolish the building that housed the former Charles Tisdale Library. The city recently began advertising for bids for the demolition and cleaning of the property located at 807 E. Northside Dr.
SBA offers assistance for Mississippians affected by March’s severe weather
DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi businesses and neighbors affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on March 22, 2022. can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman made the loans available in response to a letter from Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) dated […]
$8M grant to help transform land along Highway 80 in Clinton
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – An $8 million legislative grant will be used to help transform the land between Highway 80 and Interstate 20 west of Springridge Road in Clinton. According to leaders with Mississippi College (MC), the funding will support the costs associated with site work, construction, and development of streets, street lighting and signals, […]
WLBT
City of Jackson announces two locations for water distribution
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute bottled water to residents at two locations on Tuesday evening. The capital city was placed on a city-wide boil water notice for all surface connections on Friday, July 29. The first site will be at the Jackson Police Department precinct...
WAPT
Canton residents clean up after widespread flooding
CANTON, Miss. — Canton residents were cleaning up Tuesdayafter widespread flooding. Tuesday's storms dumped 8 inches of rain in some areas of Madison County, causing flooding. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able...
WLBT
Jackson city leaders announce they’re cutting off water for nonpayment beginning Aug. 3
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you haven’t paid your water bill, now could be the time to do it. Jackson city leaders say they will begin to shut off customers for nonpayment beginning August 3. Officials gave the Jackson City Council an update on all things water and sewer...
Comments / 4