Powerball ticket worth $150K sold in Lackawanna County
TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday, a winning PA Lottery Powerball ®ticket was sold at a retailer in Lackawanna County worth $150,000.
According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery , Fast Lane Mart, 215-217 South Main Street in Taylor, sold the winning ticket to a lucky costumer on Saturday’s drawing.JACKPOT: Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Illinois
The winning ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 4-17-57-58-68, and the red Powerball®12, to win $150,000. Without the $1 Power Play® option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000.
Fast Lane Mart earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.
Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.
Comments / 0