Celebrities

‘TODAY Show’ Host Hoda Kotb Comments on Savannah Guthrie’s Post Amid Feud Rumors

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
The TODAY Show has recieved lots of attention lately as cohosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie navigate a behind-the-scenes feud. Recently, rumors began swirling that the two stars actually can’t stand each other. Now though, as the drama ensues, Kotb took to the comments following one of Guthrie’s recent Instagram posts with a litany of virtual hugs and kisses.

Per The U.S. Sun, Guthrie shared what the outlet called a “heartwarming” video of herself just a few days ago. In it, she escorted country music star Maren Morris to a blind fan in the TODAY Show‘s audience. Despite an onslaught of on-air awkward exchanges, as well as multiple reports regarding the feud, Kotb commented, “So sweet xoxox.”

Interested readers can check out the actual clip here. Beneath it, we can prominently see Hoda Kotb at the top of the comments section.

According to the outlet, what drives the TODAY Show hosts apart is Guthrie views herself “as a real news person.” Comparatively, many have labeled Kotb as the “lightweight.”

Recently, a TODAY Show source spoke out about what goes on behind the scenes of the morning talk show. Overall, they revealed that both women are jiving to be “top dog.” The source explained, “Savannah is the boss. After Matt Lauer was ousted, Savannah grabbed power, and she really wanted Willy Geist in Hoda’s role, but his ratings were just not up to par for the network.”

In the end, they stated that Kotb “outmaneuvered” Guthrie’s efforts and got the open spot on the TODAY Show.

Fans Are Calling For Both Hosts to be ‘Fired’ From the ‘TODAY Show’

Some TODAY Show fans are reveling in the rumors that have flown since Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie reportedly engaged in their feud. Meanwhile, others are calling for both talk show hosts to be fired.

Previous reports state the duo’s growing feud has become so intense that it’s actually begun affecting the social environment on the set of the TODAY Show. However, a recent on-air interaction between Kotb and Guthrie is what has fans calling for the cohosts’ termination.

During a cooking segment with cookbook author Elizabeth Heiskell, things became pretty uncomfortable. In it, Kotb repeatedly laughed throughout the interview while Guthrie insisted they keep moving on. Fans, after viewing the segment, became completely frustrated.

“They both need to be fired,” one fan, fed up with the feuding, insisted. “Not all of it is Savannah’s fault. Innocent [Hoda] showing her true colors too.”

Another insisted that “Niether one!” should stay on to host the TODAY Show.

More generally, fans have called out both talk show hosts on social media, with their feud growing more palpable.

“Not really sure what the issue is with Hoda [and] Savannah,” one TODAY Show fan said, “but you ladies are adults, not squabbling children. Get back to the normal Today family vibe or to GMA.”

Comments / 23

Northwoods Gal
2d ago

I used to look forward to starting my day by watching this. I stopped watching when Savanah cried on air over Hillary losing the election. From that time it just turned into a Trump bashing program.

Reply
14
Deborah Hinton
3d ago

Savanah is not innocent. I don't care for Savanah, especially when she was with Matt. She always had that look like she was 👀 peaking around a corner to avoid something that was disturbing her. Who says Matt wasn't making her uncomfortable. That's just my viewing. And I've been watching for year's

Reply
6
Dominic Sabatini
3d ago

Are all of you Delusional!!!! Ratings for these so-called morning news shows are WAY down. These scripted feuds are done to get Viewers!!!! The View has been doing it for Years!!!! Nobody Cares for these shows and Nobody is watching them anymore!!!! Ask the Advertisers!!!! They are dropping these shows like flies because they aren't getting their money's worth!!!!

Reply(1)
7
