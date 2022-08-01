ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Willis-Knighton South and the Center for Women’s Health Receives Caring Cradle Donation

By BPT Staff
bossierpress.com
 3 days ago
bossierpress.com

bossierpress.com

MyArkLaMiss

Monroe PD working 37-year-old homicide that happened at Ark-La-Miss Fair

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Over the past few weeks, we’ve been revamping the Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted segment to not only include wanted suspects but cold cases, missing persons, and unsolved murders. In September 1985, a 13-year-old boy was beaten to death at the Monroe Civic Center while attending the Ark-La-Miss Fair. No arrests were ever made […]
MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

Quinton Tellis trial in death of ULM student rescheduled

LOUISIANA (WJTV) – The date for Quinton Tellis’ trial in the 2015 stabbing death of a University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM) graduate student has been rescheduled. The Clarion Ledger reported the trial will begin on August 29. The case will be tried in front of a judge. Tellis was indicted in 2019 on a second-degree […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Disorderly conduct adds charges on way to detention center

At about 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Ruston Police responded to the E-Z Mart at 1500 S. Vienna Street regarding a woman with a knife. Responding officers found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The tires on the passenger side of the vehicle were flat with punctures in the side walls.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Bradley, Jones facing off in Grambling mayor’s race

Editor’s Note: This article is the second of two previewing the city of Grambling mayoral race. With the Nov. 8 elections approaching, candidates can contact the Lincoln Parish Journal for advertising rates at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Edward Jones and Alvin Bradley once worked together as Grambling’s City Councilmen. Now they’re...
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Escapee arrested in Lincoln

A Ouachita Parish escapee was apprehended Friday evening at a Lincoln Parish residence. Deputies from the Lincoln and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Departments went to a Belton Road address after receiving information escapee Anthony Garner was at the residence. Garner had escaped earlier Friday from a correctional facility in Ouachita Parish.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman caught burglarizing post office

A Ruston woman was taken into custody Sunday morning after an alert witness saw her allegedly stealing packages from the U.S. Post Office on East Georgia Avenue. Ruston Police responded to a call from the witness who reported seeing a woman come from the rear of the post office carrying packages and then returning to the back of the building. While an officer was speaking with the witness, the women returned to the front of the post office with more packages.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Blocked road leads to drug arrest

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department arrested a Farmerville man Tuesday night after drugs were found in his vehicle. Sergeant Dylan Henry was on patrol about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when he came upon two vehicles stopped on Rough Edge Road impeding the flow of traffic. As the deputy approached, the vehicles moved. Sgt. Henry stopped one of the vehicles, a Jeep SUV.
FARMERVILLE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

False report results in arrest

Ruston Police arrested a woman Sunday after she allegedly made a false police report in an apparent dispute with another person. An officer was sent to a South Trenton Street apartment Sunday morning to investigate a vehicle burglary. Tyra McKee, 22, reported someone had broken into her car. Later, the...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man booked on numerous assault charges

A Ruston man was arrested Thursday on assault and weapons charges after he allegedly threatened to kill the occupants of a residence on Marie Avenue. At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the Ruston Police Department received a call where the dispatcher could hear screaming and a man threatening to kill people. When officers arrived, they found the mother of the suspect standing at the front door stating Correando Cortez Davis, 20, of Ruston had run away with the firearm. He was located by officers behind another Marie Avenue residence and taken into custody.
L'Observateur

Unrestrained West Monroe Man Killed in Vehicle Crash

Ouachita Parish – On Monday, August 1, 2022, just after 8:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 34 north of LA Hwy 557. This crash claimed the life of 67-year-old William F. Guraedy, who was not wearing a seat belt. The...
WEST MONROE, LA

