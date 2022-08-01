Willis-Knighton South and the Center for Women’s Health Receives Caring Cradle Donation

bossierpress.com
La. National Guard soldiers work alongside local communities
PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) 225th Engineer Brigade and 769th Engineer Battalion, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, worked to complete multiple site projects in local communities across Louisiana for their annual training. The projects were a part of the innovative readiness training (IRT), a DoD collaborative...
ULM will host a ribbon cutting of The Hub at 10 a.m. on August 12.
The University of Louisiana Monroe will host a ribbon cutting of The Hub at 10 a.m. on August 12 at the corner of University Avenue and Northeast Drive on campus. All are invited to attend the celebration and tour the facility. The Hub will serve as the new student union...
More information on Grambling State University housing reaching its full capacity
UPDATE (08/04/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University has reached its capacity of on-campus living for freshmen and upperclassmen students. Currently, Grambling State University has a total of 2,100 students who will be living on campus this school year. This is the first time since the start of Covid-19 that the campus has been at full […]
Small business workshop to take place at ULM on August 4th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, there will be a small business workshop taking place on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Monroe located at 244 Stubbs Hall. The workshop will last from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. The event will consist of learning how to start a small business, […]
Monroe PD working 37-year-old homicide that happened at Ark-La-Miss Fair
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Over the past few weeks, we’ve been revamping the Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted segment to not only include wanted suspects but cold cases, missing persons, and unsolved murders. In September 1985, a 13-year-old boy was beaten to death at the Monroe Civic Center while attending the Ark-La-Miss Fair. No arrests were ever made […]
Quinton Tellis trial in death of ULM student rescheduled
LOUISIANA (WJTV) – The date for Quinton Tellis’ trial in the 2015 stabbing death of a University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM) graduate student has been rescheduled. The Clarion Ledger reported the trial will begin on August 29. The case will be tried in front of a judge. Tellis was indicted in 2019 on a second-degree […]
Highest paying jobs in Monroe that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Monroe, LA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Disorderly conduct adds charges on way to detention center
At about 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Ruston Police responded to the E-Z Mart at 1500 S. Vienna Street regarding a woman with a knife. Responding officers found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The tires on the passenger side of the vehicle were flat with punctures in the side walls.
Hwy. 165 bridge expected to complete in November, shuttle available as project finishes
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The pedestrian bridge that sits on U.S. Highway 165 and Renwick Street in Monroe is far from completion, according to the Office of Mayor Friday Ellis. However, the City of Monroe is continuing to take steps toward completing the project. The start of the project began...
Boley Elementary School to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for new campus
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 11, 2022, Boley Elementary School will be opening its new and improved campus. In celebration of their opening, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. at 2213 Cypress Street in West Monroe.
Bradley, Jones facing off in Grambling mayor’s race
Editor’s Note: This article is the second of two previewing the city of Grambling mayoral race. With the Nov. 8 elections approaching, candidates can contact the Lincoln Parish Journal for advertising rates at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Edward Jones and Alvin Bradley once worked together as Grambling’s City Councilmen. Now they’re...
Escapee arrested in Lincoln
A Ouachita Parish escapee was apprehended Friday evening at a Lincoln Parish residence. Deputies from the Lincoln and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Departments went to a Belton Road address after receiving information escapee Anthony Garner was at the residence. Garner had escaped earlier Friday from a correctional facility in Ouachita Parish.
Woman caught burglarizing post office
A Ruston woman was taken into custody Sunday morning after an alert witness saw her allegedly stealing packages from the U.S. Post Office on East Georgia Avenue. Ruston Police responded to a call from the witness who reported seeing a woman come from the rear of the post office carrying packages and then returning to the back of the building. While an officer was speaking with the witness, the women returned to the front of the post office with more packages.
West Monroe man behind bars; attempts to set house on fire with people inside, police say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Cedar Street in reference to an investigation. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who mentioned they were asleep when they were awakened by the […]
Deputies allegedly find over 5 pounds of narcotics after anonymous tip; Monroe man arrested
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, July 30, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous complaint in reference to the use and/or sale of illegal narcotics at a residence on the 500 block of Foster Street in Monroe, La. Once deputies arrived at the […]
Blocked road leads to drug arrest
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department arrested a Farmerville man Tuesday night after drugs were found in his vehicle. Sergeant Dylan Henry was on patrol about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when he came upon two vehicles stopped on Rough Edge Road impeding the flow of traffic. As the deputy approached, the vehicles moved. Sgt. Henry stopped one of the vehicles, a Jeep SUV.
False report results in arrest
Ruston Police arrested a woman Sunday after she allegedly made a false police report in an apparent dispute with another person. An officer was sent to a South Trenton Street apartment Sunday morning to investigate a vehicle burglary. Tyra McKee, 22, reported someone had broken into her car. Later, the...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 34
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 34. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Monday, August 1, 2022, shortly after 8:00 a.m., LSP Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 34 north of LA Hwy 557. William F. Guraedy, 67, of Monroe, Louisiana, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died in this crash.
Man booked on numerous assault charges
A Ruston man was arrested Thursday on assault and weapons charges after he allegedly threatened to kill the occupants of a residence on Marie Avenue. At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the Ruston Police Department received a call where the dispatcher could hear screaming and a man threatening to kill people. When officers arrived, they found the mother of the suspect standing at the front door stating Correando Cortez Davis, 20, of Ruston had run away with the firearm. He was located by officers behind another Marie Avenue residence and taken into custody.
