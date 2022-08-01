Average gas prices still over $4 per gallon in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Gas prices in Massachusetts have gone down 3.6 cents averaging $4.22 per gallon in Springfield on Monday.

According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for a gallon of gas in western Massachusetts is $3.93 per gallon, while the most expensive is $4.46. Compared to nearby areas, Connecticut is $4.28 a gallon and Worcester is $4.44 a gallon.

“With gas prices being at almost $5, it takes a dig at your pockets for sure, especially if your just trying to do what makes you happy but they’ve been going down and there at $4 now,” said Dylan Boynton of Palmer. “Which is a pretty nice relief but even that is expensive. But the way we’re going, you can’t even really ask for anything better for them to go down a little bit at all.”

The national average price of gasoline decreased last week, averaging $4.17 per gallon. The national average is down 65.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week. Even better, nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas, however, some supply tightness in areas of the Northeastern U.S. could push prices up slightly until inventories rise, or imports do. For now, Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result. As long as oil prices hold at these levels or lower, we’ll see another decline in most areas this week.”

Historical gasoline prices in Massachusetts and the national average going back ten years:

August 1, 2021: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

August 1, 2020: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

August 1, 2019: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

August 1, 2018: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

August 1, 2017: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

August 1, 2016: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

August 1, 2015: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

August 1, 2014: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

August 1, 2013: $3.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

August 1, 2012: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

Local pump prices for your area available from GasBuddy are displayed below. As of Monday morning, the top five lowest prices are the following:

$3.50 (cash) – Big Y Express – 330 E Main St in Westfield

$3.93 – Shell – 295 N Elm St in Westfield

$3.95– Cumberland Farms – 16 Westfield Rd in Russell

$3.99 – Costco – 125 Daggett Dr in West Springfield

$3.99 – BJs – 650 Memorial Dr in Chicopee

Lowest Gas Prices in Springfield area

