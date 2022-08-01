ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

‘Woman in Motion’: Orlando-based team behind Nichelle Nichols documentary speaks out

By Jack DeMarco
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando-based team that produced “Woman in Motion,” the feature documentary about Nichelle Nichols, expressed its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.

The documentary focuses on when Nichols’ efforts in 1977 to bring diversity to NASA as she formed a company named Women in Motion, Inc., and recruited over 8,000 African American, Asian and Latino women and men to the space agency.

Nichols, who also portrayed Lt. Nyota Uhura on the original “Star Trek” television series, died Saturday night, her son announced. She was 89.

“Nichelle, we will eternally be grateful for the opportunity to tell your story and share it with the world. You entertained us, you inspired us, you showed all humankind how easy it can be to love and respect one another, live long and prosper,” said Todd Thompson, director and producer of “A Woman in Motion.”

Executive producer and civil rights attorney Ben Crump added, “There is a new star in heaven and its name is Nichelle Nichols. She had talent, grace, beauty and fortitude and change television and space forever.”

Crump was referring to Nichols’ landmark role as Uhura in the original Star Trek television show as one of the first women of color in a leadership role.

As Uhura, Nichols sat on the bridge of the Starship Enterprise and was the ship’s fourth in command.

Nichols famously shared one of the first interracial kisses in television history on “Star Trek.”

After Star Trek, Ms. Nichols recruited the first women and people of color for NASA’s astronaut corps.

This week, “Woman in Motion” received a News and Documentary Emmy nomination for Outstanding Music Composition.

Nichelle Nichols: What you need to know Nichols was an American actor best known for her role as Lieutenant Commander Uhura in “Star Trek.” (NCD)

