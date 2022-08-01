ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigation underway in deadly Cecil County boat explosion

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE -- State officials are asking for witnesses after a person died in a boat explosion over the weekend on the Bohemia River in Cecil County.

The Charlestown Fire Company said units responded around 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of Veasey Cove for the fiery explosion. There, an unidentified person was declared dead on the scene.

A second person on the scene was rescued by another boater, officials said.

Smoke could be seen from as far as the North East River, according to the fire company. The cause of the explosion is unclear.

Maryland Natural Resources Police are now investigating the incident.

Anyone with information or photos is asked to email Natural Resources police by emailing NRP.Tips@maryland.gov or calling 410-260-8888.

Cecilton Volunteer Fire Co.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Friends, colleagues remember Dr. Michael Steinmetz, man killed in Cecil County boat explosion

BALTIMORE -- Friends and colleagues of Dr. Michael Steinmetz, a leading figure at the National Eye Institute, who died in a boat explosion last weekend, are remembering his legacy. In 15 years at the institute, Steinmetz became what they call a top-five executive employee. But what stood out most to his colleagues, who called him Mike, wasn't his immense intellect or achievements -- it was how he made everyone around him feel."He was just a wonderful human being. Everybody loved working with Mike," said Cheri Wiggs, a program director at the National Eye Institute."It didn't matter where you were in the...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
