2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone

Volunteers across Texas help battle Big Sky Fire
GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas — "It’s like a tinder box,” Willow City Volunteer Fire Chief Stanley Rabke said. Rabke says containing the Big Sky Fire has been a 24-plus-hours battle. "Not fun, let me tell you that,” Rabke said. “It's been unbelievable the amount of fire we had...
Who's responsible for solving the homeless crisis in Texas?
AUSTIN, Texas – It’s been triple-digit temperatures for weeks now around much of Texas. Homeless Texans are among the state's most vulnerable residents. Richard Eric Lose, who goes by Eric, said he swims in Barton Creek in Austin to keep cool. He also carries an emergency supply of water in his backpack and buys ice at convenience stores. He knows how dangerous this heat can be.
Indiana Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when an SUV Walorski was riding in crossed the centerline...
Residents trapped by blocked roads in Kentucky one week after epic flood
Over two dozen residents in a Knott County valley have been trapped in their homes because of debris blocking the road from an epic flood that hit Kentucky one week ago today, according to Knott County tourism director Zack Hall. What You Need To Know. Families are still stuck in...
Hawaii reports 3,689 new COVID-19 cases statewide
Hawaii has reported 3,689 new cases of COVID-19 within the last week, bringing the statewide total to 329,633, according to the Hawaii Department of Health. Twenty-one new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,592. The bulk of the cases were reported on Oahu, with 2,503. Hawaii Island...
Medical marijuana becomes focal point in race for Texas Agriculture Commissioner
AUSTIN, Texas — When Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller called for expanding medical marijuana use in Texas, his Democratic opponent was quick to question his timing. “He’s late to the party, and Texas is already behind the times,” said Susan Hays during an interview on Capital Tonight. “Texas needs to get our cannabis act together, and we need to be smart about it.”
San Antonio man handed one of the longest animal cruelty sentences in Texas history
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has been made to face one of the lengthiest sentences seen in animal cruelty cases in Texas. Fifty-six-year-old Frank Javier Fonseca was given 25 years for the abuse of his rottweiler Buddy. "No being should have to endure what Buddy was subjected...
Heavy rain possible across Southeast Texas on Friday; Spotty showers South and West
The week ends with rounds of heavy rain across the Upper Texas Coast, more triple digit heat along the border and a few isolated storms in El Paso. A disturbance near the Texas and Louisiana border will move west on Friday, leading to rounds of showers and storms for Beaumont. Gusty winds, minor flooding and a high just under 90 are expected.
Texans struggle to pay skyrocketing rent
AUSTIN, Texas — Rents are rising across Texas, no matter where you live or how large or small your apartment is. Supply is down. Demand is up. And there’s no rent control in the state. What You Need To Know. A U.S. veteran's rent increases are causing him...
Trump ally Kari Lake wins GOP primary for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, a former news anchor who walked away from her journalism career and was embraced by Donald Trump and his staunch supporters, won the Republican primary for Arizona governor on Thursday. Lake's victory was a blow to the GOP establishment that lined up behind lawyer...
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was '100% real'
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was “100% real." Speaking a day after the parents of a 6-year-old boy...
It has been two years since a hurricane made landfall in North Carolina
The last hurricane to make landfall along North Carolina's coast was two years ago. Hurricane Isaias came inland as a Category 1 near Ocean Isle Beach in Brunswick County at 11:10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, with sustained winds of 85 mph. It was the third hurricane to make...
State Attorney Andrew Warren responds after suspension by Gov. DeSantis
TAMPA, Fla. — State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit representing Hillsborough County has been suspended for what Gov. Ron DeSantis's office called "neglect of duty" and a "blanket refusal to enforce criminal laws" in Florida. What You Need To Know. Gov. Ron DeSantis announces suspension of...
Arizona GOP primary tests power of Trump's election lies
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republicans were deciding Tuesday between a well-known former news anchor and a development attorney in the race for governor of a crucial battleground state. Former President Donald Trump backed Kari Lake, who walked away from her nearly three-decade career in television news and embraced his...
Sea turtle with 'rare' appearance among new Cape Hatteras hatchlings
OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Sea turtle nest excavations are underway at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, and a turtle with a unique appearance is among the newest hatchlings. Less than two weeks ago, the first sea turtle nest hatched on the seashore, and more nests have hatched since. A...
Public hearing held to discuss approved Niagara Amazon facility
NIAGARA, N.Y. — The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency hosted a public hearing Wednesday afternoon. It followed the Town of Niagara board's decision to approve Amazon's plan to build a new distribution center on Lockport Road. Niagara County IDA officials have stated they will negotiate further project details with...
Market on the mind: How a Triangle realtor is keeping up with the hot housing market
RALEIGH, N.C. — There is no doubt that the housing market in North Carolina is hot. More than 17,000 homes sold in the Tar Heel State during June, spending an average of 22 days on the market, according to Redfin. That's down from 14 days in the previous year.
New York prisons lift ban on book about Attica uprising
New York authorities have lifted a ban that had stopped state prison inmates from reading a book about the 1971 Attica Correctional Facility uprising following a First Amendment lawsuit brought by its author. State officials, however, said they will continue to censor one small part of the Pulitzer-prize winning book...
Hochul urges judges, DAs to take bail changes into account
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's public responses to questions surrounding the state's bail laws can be boiled down to two key concerns: Judges and district attorneys need to read and implement the changes that are in effect, and ending cash bail requirements for numerous criminal charges is not the sole reason behind crime.
Raleigh mother with dyslexic sons reacts to state's new reading program
RALEIGH, N.C. — Trang Huynh-Watts isn't a teacher. Over the past few years, however, she's had to become one. Her two boys are dyslexic, which is a learning disorder affecting the area of the brain that processes language. It's something Huynh-Watts says she discovered in her eldest son, Alex, much too late.
