Best counties to retire to in Ohio

 3 days ago

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.

When seniors aged 65 years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Ohio using data from Niche . Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation and weather. Read more about Niche’s methodology here .

Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs. Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home—no matter the location.

Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in Ohio.

#25. Richland County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (B+), weather (C-), outdoor activities (B+)
– Top places to live: Lexington (A-), Ontario (B+), Shelby (B-)

#24. Warren County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (B-), weather (C+), outdoor activities (A-)
– Top places to live: Mason (A+), Landen (A+), Springboro (A+)

#23. Sandusky County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (A-), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B+)
– Top places to live: Fremont (B), Clyde (B), Ballville (B)

#22. Van Wert County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B)
– Top places to live: Van Wert (B), Wren (A-), Ridge Township (B+)

#21. Darke County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (A-), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B)
– Top places to live: Versailles (A-), Greenville (B-), Union City (C+)

#20. Lake County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (B), weather (C-), outdoor activities (A-)
– Top places to live: Kirtland (A), Mentor (A), Willoughby (A-)

#19. Clark County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (B+), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B)
– Top places to live: Enon (B), New Carlisle (B-), Holiday Valley (B-)

#18. Stark County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (B+), weather (C), outdoor activities (A-)
– Top places to live: North Canton (A), Greentown (A-), Uniontown (A-)

#17. Delaware County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (C+), weather (C+), outdoor activities (A-)
– Top places to live: Powell (A+), Sunbury (A-), Delaware (A-)

#16. Summit County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (B), weather (C-), outdoor activities (A)
– Top places to live: Hudson (A+), Fairlawn (A+), Reminderville (A+)

#15. Monroe County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (A), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B)
– Top places to live: Jackson Township (B), Sardis (B-), Malaga Township (B-)

#14. Geauga County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (B), weather (D+), outdoor activities (A-)
– Top places to live: South Russell (A+), Bainbridge (A+), Chesterland (A-)

#13. Trumbull County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (A-), weather (C-), outdoor activities (B+)
– Top places to live: Cortland (B+), Hubbard (B+), Howland Center (B+)

#12. Guernsey County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (B+), weather (B), outdoor activities (B)
– Top places to live: Byesville (B-), Cambridge (C+), Westland Township (B)

#11. Hamilton County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (B), weather (C+), outdoor activities (A)
– Top places to live: Madeira (A+), Montgomery (A+), Blue Ash (A+)

#10. Montgomery County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (B), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B+)
– Top places to live: Oakwood (A+), Centerville (A+), Kettering (A)

#9. Crawford County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (C), outdoor activities (B+)
– Top places to live: Crestline (B), Galion (B-), Bucyrus (B-)

#8. Tuscarawas County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B+), weather (B-), outdoor activities (A-)
– Top places to live: Dover (A-), Bolivar (B+), New Philadelphia (B)

#7. Mahoning County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B+), weather (C-), outdoor activities (B+)
– Top places to live: Canfield (A+), Poland (A), Boardman (A-)

#6. Miami County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B+), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B+)
– Top places to live: Tipp City (A), Troy (B+), Covington (B)

#5. Greene County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B), weather (C+), outdoor activities (A-)
– Top places to live: Yellow Springs (A+), Beavercreek (A+), Bellbrook (A)

#4. Washington County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (B), outdoor activities (B)
– Top places to live: Marietta (B+), Belpre (B), Devola (B)

#3. Erie County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (B+), weather (C+), outdoor activities (A-)
– Top places to live: Milan (A-), Huron (A-), Sandusky (B)

#2. Noble County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A), weather (B-), outdoor activities (C+)
– Top places to live: Caldwell (C), Wayne Township (B), Olive Township (B-)

#1. Ottawa County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (B+), weather (C+), outdoor activities (A-)
– Top places to live: Port Clinton (B+), Oak Harbor (B), Curtice (B)

IN THIS ARTICLE
