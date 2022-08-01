ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brimfield, MA

Former Brimfield Animal Control Officer Krystine O’Connor indicted after officials say she stole $750K from Southbridge welding business

By Heather Morrison
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
www.masslive.com

Guest
3d ago

Usually it’s drugs and gambling.. Pass Go and right to the can. She can do the books at the jail.

MassLive.com

Edward Kloucek of Worcester held without bail after dangerousness hearing, faces 30 charges related to domestic abuse, firearms offenses

A Worcester man who is facing more than 30 charges related to domestic abuse, firearms offenses and larcency over $1,200 was found dangerous Wednesday and ordered held without bail by a Worcester judge. Edward Kloucek appeared in Worcester Superior Court Wednesday before Judge Jennifer L. Ginsburg for a dangerousness hearing....
WORCESTER, MA
newstalknewengland.com

Worcester Police Investigating A Car Verses Motorcycle Crash

Wednesday night at approximately 8:20 PM, Worcester, MA Police responded to the area of 1025 Millbury St for an accident between a a motorcycle and a car. Worcester Police has confirmed the operator of the motorcycle, a female was injured and transported to an area hospital. Her Injuries, Worcester Police said do not appear to be life threatening.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Man found dead on Boston’s Carson Beach was not a victim of foul play, police say

There is no evidence of foul play in the death of a man who was found unresponsive on a Boston beach Wednesday afternoon, police say. The man was found at approximately 3:35 p.m. at Carson beach in the area of H Street, according to a news release from Massachusetts State Police. He was found on the sand approximately 25 feet from the water and his body was brought to the Medical Examiner’s office for examination.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

2 bodies found at Boston's Carson Beach just hours apart, according to Massachusetts State Police

BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police officials say authorities are investigating the deaths of two men after their bodies were found at Carson Beach in Boston on Wednesday. State police said they first responded to Carson Beach at about 1:30 p.m. for a reported drowning near Mother's Rest. Boston firefighters removed that body from the water and Boston police said the unresponsive man was pronounced dead.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: Judge dismisses 8 charges against driver accused of killing 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire crash

A West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists during a 2019 crash in Randolph, New Hampshire crash, had eight of his charges related to operating under the influence of drugs dismissed in court on Wednesday. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, had faced multiple charges of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the...
RANDOLPH, NH
CBS Boston

I-Team: Robbery suspect's uniform, equipment stolen from police supply store

BOSTON - Police say a surveillance photo shows Anthony Miele in a ballistic vest, face mask and goggles holding up an Easton bank at gunpoint. A month later police posted a photo of Miele after allegedly attempting to rob another bank in Norton, this time he was dressed in what appeared to be a full police uniform and vest. The I-Team has learned investigators believe some of Miele's uniform and equipment was stolen in the March break-in at Andrea's Police Supply store in Weymouth. At that time, no one from the store wanted to talk to the I-Team about the theft...
WEYMOUTH, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester police officer charged with collecting pay for assignments not worked pleads not guilty

WORCESTER — A city police officer arrested Monday on five felony charges of larceny over $1,200 and a misdemeanor charge of submitting false claims for reimbursement entered not guilty pleas Tuesday and was released on personal recognizance.  Colby Turner, a Worcester police officer for the last five years, made a brief appearance in District Court the day...
WORCESTER, MA
WTNH

Woman shoots at car with 3 adults, 1 infant inside: Meriden PD

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested an already convicted felon on Tuesday after she allegedly shot at a car with three adults and an infant in it. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of West Main Street and First Street for reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers […]
MERIDEN, CT
whmp.com

Two Pedestrians Killed In Easthampton Crash

More information is being released about a crash in Easthampton last night. Two pedestrians were struck and killed by a motor vehicle on Northampton Street in Easthampton. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office at around 8 p.m. an 81-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman died after a motor vehicle accident near 113 Northampton St. Their identies have not been released.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
NewsTimes

CT state trooper hit woman in face while she held baby, police say

VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged with a felony assault after he hit a woman in the face while she was holding a baby, causing a “severe laceration,” Vernon police said Tuesday. Trooper Jaime Solis’ police powers have been suspended following his Monday arrest,...
MassLive.com

Jose Robles of Taunton and Camille Knox of Athol arrested in connection with New Hampshire armed robbery and hostage situation

A Massachusetts couple was arrested by New Hampshire police for allegedly robbing a convenience store and later holding a Hampstead family hostage early Monday morning. Jose Robles, 39, of Taunton was arrested and charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, criminal restraint, burglary and resisting arrest, in relation to the Monday morning incidents, according to the Hampstead Police Department.
HAMPSTEAD, NH
