Former Brimfield Animal Control Officer Krystine O’Connor indicted after officials say she stole $750K from Southbridge welding business

3d ago
Usually it’s drugs and gambling.. Pass Go and right to the can. She can do the books at the jail.
California-Based Trader Joe's Sees First Unionized Store in Massachusetts; Could Union Also Be Helpful to Californians?DOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel Maven
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
These 8 Hidden Gem Restaurants in Massachusetts are Worth FindingTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Vernon Starbucks May Follow West Hartford with Vote to Unionize, As Union Popularity GrowsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Edward Kloucek of Worcester held without bail after dangerousness hearing, faces 30 charges related to domestic abuse, firearms offenses
A Worcester man who is facing more than 30 charges related to domestic abuse, firearms offenses and larcency over $1,200 was found dangerous Wednesday and ordered held without bail by a Worcester judge. Edward Kloucek appeared in Worcester Superior Court Wednesday before Judge Jennifer L. Ginsburg for a dangerousness hearing....
GoFundMe started for Edward Hanlon Jr., victim of Northampton Street crash in Easthampton
A GoFundMe created to cover the costs of a funeral and memorials for Edward Hanlon Jr., one of the pedestrians that died from a motor vehicle crash on Northampton Street on Tuesday evening, began collecting donations on Thursday. “On August 2nd 2022, my papa Edward Hanlon was taken from us...
Some tenants of a collapsed Mill Street apartment in Worcester able to reach agreement with landlords on belongings, others have to return to court
Samuel Okai hasn’t been able to sleep since the roof of the building he lived in collapsed into his apartment building on July 15. He wakes up in the middle of the night anxious that the roof is collapsing in on him again. Okai lived in one of the...
bpdnews.com
Officers Assigned to the Drug Control Unit Arrest male on Firearm and Drug Charges in Hyde Park
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, members of the C6 Drug Control Unit, with the assistance of the D4 Drug Control Unit, conducted an investigation targeting the sale of narcotics and arrested Gabriel Graham, 24, of Stoughton, on drug and firearm charges in the area of Harvard Street and Everett Street in Hyde Park.
Driver in Easthampton crash, a Hadley man, cooperating with police after 2 pedestrians killed, officials say
The person believed to be behind the wheel in a deadly Easthampton crash Tuesday night was a Hadley man, officials said. The crash around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, on Northampton Street near the Easthampton Burger King, killed two pedestrians, an 81-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said.
newstalknewengland.com
Worcester Police Investigating A Car Verses Motorcycle Crash
Wednesday night at approximately 8:20 PM, Worcester, MA Police responded to the area of 1025 Millbury St for an accident between a a motorcycle and a car. Worcester Police has confirmed the operator of the motorcycle, a female was injured and transported to an area hospital. Her Injuries, Worcester Police said do not appear to be life threatening.
Lawsuit claims Arlington police pursuing white suspect detained Black man instead
A suburban Boston police officer who was pursuing a white suspect pinned a 20-year-old Black man to the ground as he was walking home and placed a knee on the man’s neck despite having no evidence that he was involved in any crime, according to a federal civil rights lawsuit filed Wednesday.
Man found dead on Boston’s Carson Beach was not a victim of foul play, police say
There is no evidence of foul play in the death of a man who was found unresponsive on a Boston beach Wednesday afternoon, police say. The man was found at approximately 3:35 p.m. at Carson beach in the area of H Street, according to a news release from Massachusetts State Police. He was found on the sand approximately 25 feet from the water and his body was brought to the Medical Examiner’s office for examination.
Colby Turner, Worcester cop charged with larceny, pleads not guilty
WORCESTER — A city police officer arrested Monday on five felony charges of larceny over $1,200 and a misdemeanor charge of submitting false claims for reimbursement entered not guilty pleas on Tuesday and was released on personal recognizance. Colby Turner, a Worcester police officer for the last five years,...
WCVB
2 bodies found at Boston's Carson Beach just hours apart, according to Massachusetts State Police
BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police officials say authorities are investigating the deaths of two men after their bodies were found at Carson Beach in Boston on Wednesday. State police said they first responded to Carson Beach at about 1:30 p.m. for a reported drowning near Mother's Rest. Boston firefighters removed that body from the water and Boston police said the unresponsive man was pronounced dead.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: Judge dismisses 8 charges against driver accused of killing 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire crash
A West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists during a 2019 crash in Randolph, New Hampshire crash, had eight of his charges related to operating under the influence of drugs dismissed in court on Wednesday. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, had faced multiple charges of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the...
I-Team: Robbery suspect's uniform, equipment stolen from police supply store
BOSTON - Police say a surveillance photo shows Anthony Miele in a ballistic vest, face mask and goggles holding up an Easton bank at gunpoint. A month later police posted a photo of Miele after allegedly attempting to rob another bank in Norton, this time he was dressed in what appeared to be a full police uniform and vest. The I-Team has learned investigators believe some of Miele's uniform and equipment was stolen in the March break-in at Andrea's Police Supply store in Weymouth. At that time, no one from the store wanted to talk to the I-Team about the theft...
Worcester police officer charged with collecting pay for assignments not worked pleads not guilty
WORCESTER — A city police officer arrested Monday on five felony charges of larceny over $1,200 and a misdemeanor charge of submitting false claims for reimbursement entered not guilty pleas Tuesday and was released on personal recognizance. Colby Turner, a Worcester police officer for the last five years, made a brief appearance in District Court the day...
Woman shoots at car with 3 adults, 1 infant inside: Meriden PD
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested an already convicted felon on Tuesday after she allegedly shot at a car with three adults and an infant in it. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of West Main Street and First Street for reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers […]
Framingham Police: Woman Arrested After Kicking Officers
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman on a charge of assault & battery on a police officer yesterday, August 1. An officer “observed what appeared to be drug activity behind” a building a 160 Hollis Street at 1:18 a.m. on August 1, according to the police spokesperson.
Webster Man Facing Arson Charges In Connection With Destructive Restaurant Fire
A Webster man is facing multiple charges in connection with a fire that destroyed an area restaurant earlier this year, the Worcester County District Attorney's office said. Joel Batista-Viera, age 42, was indicted on 14 charges, including arson, on Friday, July 29, the office reports. Batista-Viera is believed to have...
Shooting in Stoughton Target parking lot was accidental, police say after woman discharged firearm into her own leg
A shooting Monday night in the parking lot of the Stoughton Target was accidental, Stoughton Police said, after a woman accidentally discharging a firearm into her own leg. The woman was expected to survive and was cooperating with the police investigation, according to Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara. Police officers...
whmp.com
Two Pedestrians Killed In Easthampton Crash
More information is being released about a crash in Easthampton last night. Two pedestrians were struck and killed by a motor vehicle on Northampton Street in Easthampton. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office at around 8 p.m. an 81-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman died after a motor vehicle accident near 113 Northampton St. Their identies have not been released.
NewsTimes
CT state trooper hit woman in face while she held baby, police say
VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged with a felony assault after he hit a woman in the face while she was holding a baby, causing a “severe laceration,” Vernon police said Tuesday. Trooper Jaime Solis’ police powers have been suspended following his Monday arrest,...
Jose Robles of Taunton and Camille Knox of Athol arrested in connection with New Hampshire armed robbery and hostage situation
A Massachusetts couple was arrested by New Hampshire police for allegedly robbing a convenience store and later holding a Hampstead family hostage early Monday morning. Jose Robles, 39, of Taunton was arrested and charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, criminal restraint, burglary and resisting arrest, in relation to the Monday morning incidents, according to the Hampstead Police Department.
