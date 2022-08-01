ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deputies Under Investigation After Officer Involved Shooting in Geyserville

 3 days ago
ksro.com

Deputy Who Fatally Shot Suspect Near Heladsburg Had Shot and Killed Another Suspect Before

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy who shot a suspect to death east of Healdsburg last Friday shot and killed another suspect in his previous job. The deputy, Michael Dietrick, killed a man in 2016, while he was a Clearlake police officer. The Santa Rosa Police Department, which is investigating the shooting, says the suspect, David Pelaez-Chavez, was holding a cantaloupe-sized rock, a hammer, and a garden tool similar to a pickaxe when he was confronted by two deputies in a creek bed. Investigators say he started making motions to throw the rock before he was shot, but it never left his hand.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Details Released on Deadly Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Healdsburg

There are new details about last Friday’s deadly deputy-involved shooting in a rural area east of Healdsburg. A 36-year-old man named David Pelaez-Chavez from Lake County was shot and killed by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy. The Santa Rosa Police Department says the man was standing about ten to 15-feet away from deputies, holding a rock, a hammer, and a garden tool similar to a pickaxe. The deputy fired three times, but it’s unclear how many bullets hit Pelaez-Chavez. An autopsy is scheduled for today. Investigators believe, earlier in the day, Pelaez-Chavez used the rock he was holding to smash a pane of glass in an attempt to break into a home. He then allegedly stole a pickup truck that was on the property.
HEALDSBURG, CA
KRCB 104.9

Investigation underway into fatal shooting by county deputy

Santa Rosa Police and the Marin County Coroner's office are investigating the shooting death of 36 year old David Chavez of Lower Lake by a Sonoma County deputy Friday.   An autopsy was underway Tuesday. Santa Rosa Police spokesman Sergeant Christopher Mahurin said results of a toxicology report would likely take several weeks.    The shooting occurred in a creekbed Friday morning, where deputies had caught up with Chavez after he reportedly bushwacked a mile barefoot through thick brush.   "Was there any narcotics or drug use that also caused some of his behavior to escalate the way that it did, and like, again, you...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Marin Sheriff Sergeant Convicted in DUI Case Out of Rohnert Park

A Marin County Sheriff’s Sergeant has pleaded no contest to driving drunk in Rohnert Park. Michael Brovelli hit a fire hydrant with an unmarked sheriff’s department vehicle on March 4th. Brovelli, who was off-duty at the time, had a blood-alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit for driving. As part of his plea deal, prosecutors dropped a hit and run charge. Instead of serving time behind bars, Brovelli has agreed to complete six days on a work release program. He’s also been ordered to pay close to 23-hundred-dollars in fees and finish a first-time offender drunken driver program.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
mendofever.com

Person of Interest in Ukiah Child Death Located at the Hopland Rancheria

This afternoon the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office announced that Edward “Two Feathers” Steele, their person of interest in the death of a one-year-old and the abandonment of a two-year-old, was arrested on the Hopland Rancheria. Yesterday afternoon, an abandoned two-year-old child suffering from heatstroke was found on...
UKIAH, CA
ksro.com

Suspicious Fires Being Investigated at a Cloverdale Park

An investigation is underway following several suspicious fires in a park along the Russian River in Cloverdale. There have been four wildfires in Cloverdale River Park since July 24th. Two fires broke out at the same time that day and burned a combined ten-acres of land. Then, on Sunday, there were two more fires that burned less than an acre of land. Fire officials have not determined the causes of any of the four fires. But, they say there was no lightning on either of the days and there are no power lines in the area.
CLOVERDALE, CA
KRON4 News

Man threatened officer with large rock before fatal shooting, police say

GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department identified the man who was killed in a police shooting in Geyserville on July 29. David Pelaez Chavez, a 36-year-old Lower Lake resident, was shot and killed by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Police also identified the deputies involved in the shooting — Michael Dietrick, […]
CBS Sacramento

Person struck, killed by 2 cars on I-80 in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD – One person has died after they were struck by two cars along Interstate 80 in Fairfield early Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway, near Travis Boulevard.California Highway Patrol says the person, who appears to have been a transient, was walking on the eastbound side of the freeway when they were hit by a car. They were then thrown into the westbound lanes - where they were hit a second time by another vehicle.The person had suffered fatal injuries, CHP says. Authorities have not yet released the name of the person. Both drivers are cooperating with the investigation. Lanes were closed through the early morning hours but are now back open.
FAIRFIELD, CA
KCRA.com

Jackknifed big rig jams Interstate 80 traffic in Solano County

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A big rig that jackknifed after a crash Thursday afternoon has caused a large traffic backup in Solano County. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 4, 2022) The crash involving several other vehicles was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the Manuel Campos Parkway onramp near Fairfield....
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo police investigating armed robbery

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The Vallejo Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred outside of a business on the 700 block of Admiral Callaghan in Vallejo, police told KRON4 News. The employee of a cash handling company was robbed at gunpoint at approximately 1:51pm on Tuesday.  KRON On is streaming news live now […]
VALLEJO, CA
Willits News

Fire started in Ukiah creek bed Tuesday declared arson by investigators

A fire in Gibson Creek near South Orchard Avenue Tuesday was intentionally started, the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority reported. The incident was first reported around 11:45 a.m. Aug. 2 by people who saw smoke billowing out of the creek bed near the large tunnel underneath the 300 block of South Orchard Avenue, one who said he was just leaving the CVS parking lot and stopped to check on the fire.
UKIAH, CA
Willits News

MCSO: Willits man arrested for ‘recklessly causing fire’ in Ukiah Valley

A Willits man was arrested recently for allegedly “recklessly causing a fire” in Ukiah, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, deputies responded to the 100 block of West Lake Mendocino Drive shortly before 10 p.m. July 22 when it was reported that a suspicious fire had started.
WILLITS, CA
crimevoice.com

Man allegedly fires gun, struggles with arresting officers

Originally published as a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “On 07-26-2022 at approximately 11:20 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a report of a subject discharging a firearm in a negligent manner on a piece of property in the 10000 block of Hearst Willits Road in Willits, California.
WILLITS, CA
The Richmond Standard

Hayward man fatally shot in Richmond

A 47-year-old Hayward man was fatally shot in Richmond Sunday night, police said. At 1030 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Wall Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation located at 33rd and Waller registering 21 rounds. Officers also received calls from residents of a gunshot victim, according Richmond Police Department Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy.
RICHMOND, CA
ksro.com

Parents of 15-Month Old Baby Who Died of Fentanyl Due in Court

A Santa Rosa couple whose 15-month-old daughter died from fentanyl exposure will return to court today. Charges are expected to filed against Evan Frostick and Madison Bernard, who were originally arrested on suspicion of child cruelty. Their daughter, Charlotte, died on May 9th. The coroner’s report states the girl’s death was due to “acute fentanyl intoxication.” The report states that Bernard used fentanyl and went to sleep in the same bed she shared with Charlotte. Investigators believe the infant ingested fentanyl by touching it with her hands and then placing them in her mouth or on her eyes. It’s unclear whether the couple will be taken into custody again today.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Willits Man Accused of Purposefully Igniting Fire in Forest Land

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 07-22-2022 at approximately 9:55 P.M. Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
UKIAH, CA

