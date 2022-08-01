ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Discount tickets now on sale for 2022 Pensacola Interstate Fair

By WEAR staff
WEAR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
weartv.com

Comments / 0

Related
getthecoast.com

$2 million lottery ticket sold in DeFuniak Springs

The good news…we are halfway through the work week. “Keep Our Waterways Clean” mural project in Fort Walton Beach. The Cultural Arts League and Erase the Trace Okaloosa are working on an art project in Downtown Fort Walton Beach, and they are looking for local artists to get involved.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Sea turtles hatch on Destin beach

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Spectators in Destin got a big surprise Tuesday night when a sea turtle nest hatched. The little ones boiled up from their sandy home and darted for the emerald water around 7:30 pm. Lindsey Pettibone was at the Leeward Key and Emerald Shore beach access points when she started filming. The […]
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Let's Party like back in the day!

On Saturday and Sunday, September 3 thru 4, 2022- 1:30 pm - 11:30 pm, William Banks Enterprise, Inc., is presenting the 2022 Gulf Coast Summer Fest Jazz Edition at Pensacola Community Maritime Park, 301 W. Main Street, Pensacola, FL. Participating artists/bands:. Boney James. Incognito. Jonathan Butler. Rick Braun. Jeanette Harris.
PENSACOLA, FL
getthecoast.com

Harbor Docks gearing up for 36th Annual Take-a-Kid Fishing Day Auction

Harbor Docks Charities will host their 36th annual charity auction on Saturday, August 27, 2022, all in the name of helping local kids. Harbor Docks Charities helps fund the annual Take-A-Kid Fishing Day. The first Sunday in November, local children ages 7-13 are fed breakfast, taken fishing, treated to a fish fry, and given t-shirts and rods and reels.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Pensacola, FL
Lifestyle
WKRG News 5

Artist transforms Destin fishing trips into lifetime memories

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Millions of people travel to the luckiest fishing village to build up their fisherman tales. Destin artist Gnarly Harley takes those epic family fishing trips one step further by live printing and painting exact replicas of fish caught in the Gulf of Mexico. “The very first fish I painted was a […]
DESTIN, FL
mobilebaymag.com

Food Trucks: Coming To A Neighborhood Near You

It is 6:30 p.m. on a midsummer evening. On these protracted days, daylight lingers, and the heat of the day begins to dissipate, luring folks out to their yards and porches to make the most of this precious time before the sky grows ablaze with red and orange, eventually falling into darkness. Commuters heading home peer out their windows to assess their dinner options. A line has already formed outside Will’s Farm Fresh Food Truck. The air around it is tinged with smoke, and the smell of short ribs and Conecuh sausage cooking on the grill wafts down the street. While the sight of a food truck parked along the sidewalk may conjure an image of a busy urban thoroughfare, this scene unfolds not in a major city but the residential neighborhood of Old Field in Daphne.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Video shows men steal vintage rifle from The Market in Gulf Breeze

GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify two suspects wanted for stealing a gun from The Market in Gulf Breeze. According to the incident report, on July 30, deputies responded to a shoplifting complaint at The Market located at 4531 Gulf Breeze Pkwy.
GULF BREEZE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticket Sales#Discounts#Super Saver#Pensacolafair Com#Super Saving
WPMI

Beware this sneaky new Google Verification scam

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — When Oksana Singh's dog went missing, she did what anyone else would do. “So I posted on our pages on Facebook, so What’s Happening in Spanish Fort, What’s Happening in Daphne, What’s Happening in Fairhope and then Baldwin County Lost and Found,” says Singh.
SPANISH FORT, AL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Two new restaurants coming to Milton

Milton residents will soon have more restaurant options. Branch Properties, an Atlanta based real estate investment and development firm, announced two restaurants have joined Merganser Commons at Dogwood Estates, a Publix Super Markets-anchored development in Milton.
MILTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
WKRG News 5

11 wrecks snarl I-10 traffic for hours: Mobile Police

UPDATE: Mobile Police said four people were injured and transported to hospitals from 11 separate wrecks involving 35 vehicles on I-10 eastbound Thursday morning. Police diverted the snarled traffic for more than four hours. Police said the “main incident” involved an 18-wheeler and 10 other vehicles. TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — A wreck involving between […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Man says stray bullet hit his boat in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Ben Hofferber doesn’t know for sure what hit his boat, but he says he has a good guess. “I heard several gunshots going off and then I noticed this damage that’s consistent with a bullet having hit my boat,” Hofferber said.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
OBA

Caribe association board, Wireman, face suit over 'self-dealing'

Plaintiffs want a jury trial and seek declaratory judgment, board's removal. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Owners of six units of Caribe near Perdido Pass are suing developer Larry Wireman, his wife Judy Wireman and the resort’s condo association board of directors over more than $11.6 million dollars’ worth of work done by Wireman’s companies following Hurricane Sally. Plaintiffs are demanding a jury trial.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WEAR

Backpacks go quick at Escambia County back-to-school giveaway

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Cars were lined up for blocks Tuesday as families arrived early for the back-to-school event at the Brownsville Community Center. Community Health Northwest Florida and county commissioner Lumon May partnered to provide backpacks and school supplies for children. More than 600 backpacks have been given out.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy