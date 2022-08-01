Discount tickets now on sale for 2022 Pensacola Interstate Fair

weartv.com
getthecoast.com
$2 million lottery ticket sold in DeFuniak Springs
The good news…we are halfway through the work week. “Keep Our Waterways Clean” mural project in Fort Walton Beach. The Cultural Arts League and Erase the Trace Okaloosa are working on an art project in Downtown Fort Walton Beach, and they are looking for local artists to get involved.
Sea turtles hatch on Destin beach
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Spectators in Destin got a big surprise Tuesday night when a sea turtle nest hatched. The little ones boiled up from their sandy home and darted for the emerald water around 7:30 pm. Lindsey Pettibone was at the Leeward Key and Emerald Shore beach access points when she started filming. The […]
WEAR
Let's Party like back in the day!
On Saturday and Sunday, September 3 thru 4, 2022- 1:30 pm - 11:30 pm, William Banks Enterprise, Inc., is presenting the 2022 Gulf Coast Summer Fest Jazz Edition at Pensacola Community Maritime Park, 301 W. Main Street, Pensacola, FL. Participating artists/bands:. Boney James. Incognito. Jonathan Butler. Rick Braun. Jeanette Harris.
getthecoast.com
Harbor Docks gearing up for 36th Annual Take-a-Kid Fishing Day Auction
Harbor Docks Charities will host their 36th annual charity auction on Saturday, August 27, 2022, all in the name of helping local kids. Harbor Docks Charities helps fund the annual Take-A-Kid Fishing Day. The first Sunday in November, local children ages 7-13 are fed breakfast, taken fishing, treated to a fish fry, and given t-shirts and rods and reels.
Artist transforms Destin fishing trips into lifetime memories
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Millions of people travel to the luckiest fishing village to build up their fisherman tales. Destin artist Gnarly Harley takes those epic family fishing trips one step further by live printing and painting exact replicas of fish caught in the Gulf of Mexico. “The very first fish I painted was a […]
VIDEO: Dark storm clouds rolling in on Florida beach
A timelapse video captured storm clouds moving in on a Florida beach on Tuesday
mobilebaymag.com
Food Trucks: Coming To A Neighborhood Near You
It is 6:30 p.m. on a midsummer evening. On these protracted days, daylight lingers, and the heat of the day begins to dissipate, luring folks out to their yards and porches to make the most of this precious time before the sky grows ablaze with red and orange, eventually falling into darkness. Commuters heading home peer out their windows to assess their dinner options. A line has already formed outside Will’s Farm Fresh Food Truck. The air around it is tinged with smoke, and the smell of short ribs and Conecuh sausage cooking on the grill wafts down the street. While the sight of a food truck parked along the sidewalk may conjure an image of a busy urban thoroughfare, this scene unfolds not in a major city but the residential neighborhood of Old Field in Daphne.
WEAR
Video shows men steal vintage rifle from The Market in Gulf Breeze
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify two suspects wanted for stealing a gun from The Market in Gulf Breeze. According to the incident report, on July 30, deputies responded to a shoplifting complaint at The Market located at 4531 Gulf Breeze Pkwy.
WPMI
Beware this sneaky new Google Verification scam
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — When Oksana Singh's dog went missing, she did what anyone else would do. “So I posted on our pages on Facebook, so What’s Happening in Spanish Fort, What’s Happening in Daphne, What’s Happening in Fairhope and then Baldwin County Lost and Found,” says Singh.
Second fentanyl-laced dollar bill found in Orange Beach, two officers exposed
Two Orange Beach Police officers are exposed to fentanyl after a dollar bill is dropped in front of their department and not discovered for hours.
Brian Kelley Announces Florida Residency & 'Epic Halloween Night Concert'
"I’m really looking forward to being home this fall recording another album & special project, and playing shows on the weekends at the beach!"
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Two new restaurants coming to Milton
Milton residents will soon have more restaurant options. Branch Properties, an Atlanta based real estate investment and development firm, announced two restaurants have joined Merganser Commons at Dogwood Estates, a Publix Super Markets-anchored development in Milton.
Okaloosa Co. to build new school in Crestview, more improvements
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — For the first time since 2008, the Okaloosa County Schools District is building a new school. Superintendent Marcus Chambers said a new K-8 school will be coming to Crestview. “We’re in the process right now, acquiring land in Crestview and in the central part of the county. As well and at Destin […]
WESH
Woman suffers 'immediate paralysis' after jumping into shallow water of Florida bay
Fla. — A woman was paralyzed after she jumped into the shallow water of a Florida bay. According to Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, it happened July 31 at Choctawhatchee Bay. "A woman jumped feet first from an anchored pontoon boat into very shallow water. She experienced immediate paralysis...
11 wrecks snarl I-10 traffic for hours: Mobile Police
UPDATE: Mobile Police said four people were injured and transported to hospitals from 11 separate wrecks involving 35 vehicles on I-10 eastbound Thursday morning. Police diverted the snarled traffic for more than four hours. Police said the “main incident” involved an 18-wheeler and 10 other vehicles. TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — A wreck involving between […]
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Commissioners to oppose proposed Interstate 10 toll in Mobile, Ala.
Santa Rosa County Commissioner Colten Wright said last week that it’s not fair to levy a toll on motorists to help pay for the $2.7-billion Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project. “I personally take great issue with putting a toll on … Interstate 10 coming into Escambia...
WKRG
Man says stray bullet hit his boat in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Ben Hofferber doesn’t know for sure what hit his boat, but he says he has a good guess. “I heard several gunshots going off and then I noticed this damage that’s consistent with a bullet having hit my boat,” Hofferber said.
Caribe association board, Wireman, face suit over 'self-dealing'
Plaintiffs want a jury trial and seek declaratory judgment, board's removal. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Owners of six units of Caribe near Perdido Pass are suing developer Larry Wireman, his wife Judy Wireman and the resort’s condo association board of directors over more than $11.6 million dollars’ worth of work done by Wireman’s companies following Hurricane Sally. Plaintiffs are demanding a jury trial.
1 man dead, ‘pinned’ by excavator: Santa Rosa County Police
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Police Department confirmed one man has died after being “pinned” by an excavator Tuesday morning. According to SRCPD, officers responded to the corner of Pace and Skipper Lane in Milton, Fla. at around 8:39 a.m. Tuesday, August 2. The unidentified male, 50, was pronounced dead […]
WEAR
Backpacks go quick at Escambia County back-to-school giveaway
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Cars were lined up for blocks Tuesday as families arrived early for the back-to-school event at the Brownsville Community Center. Community Health Northwest Florida and county commissioner Lumon May partnered to provide backpacks and school supplies for children. More than 600 backpacks have been given out.
