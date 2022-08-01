Special exhibit comes to Ruthmere’s Havilah Beardsley House

www.wndu.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTHR
GALLERY: Life and legacy of Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorksi
In this Sept. 6, 2010 photo, supporters of Republican candidate, state Rep. Jackie Walorski march during the Blueberry Festival Parade in Plymouth, Ind. Jobs are still the top worry for voters in Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, where seven of the district's 11 counties have double-digit unemployment rates. That and voter anger over big government are turning up the heat in the district, where two-term Democratic Rep. Joe Donnelly faces a tough challenge from Walorski. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
WNDU
Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph tours, volunteers at Unity Gardens
Health officials pushing for mental health awareness after deadly shooting of Dante Kittrell. This comes nearly a week after a South Bend man who was going through a mental episode was shot and killed by police. Former SB Common Council member Oliver Davis remembers Jackie Walorski. Updated: 27 minutes ago.
Inside Indiana Business
LRS continues northern Indiana expansion
Illinois-based LRS, which specializes in waste disposal and recycling, has acquired JL Hurt, a company in Kosciusko County that provides portable restrooms to a variety of industries. This marks the company’s fourth acquisition in the northern Indiana market over the past two years. Concurrently, LRS also purchased Minnesota-based AirFresh...
WNDU
Vigil held to remember Jackie Walorski, other victims
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered for a vigil Thursday to remember the victims in a Wednesday deadly crash: Jackie Walorski, Zach Potts, Emma Thomson and Edith Schmucker. The vigil took place at Jimtown High School. “When Jackie looked at you, she looked with eyes of hope,” said Organizer Tim...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski
Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the head-on crash.
WNDU
SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained new information into a crash that killed four people on Wednesday, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road...
WNDU
Community memorial vigil for Walorski, others on Thursday
There is no threat to the public, but the investigation is ongoing. Health officials pushing for mental health awareness after deadly shooting of Dante Kittrell. This comes nearly a week after a South Bend man who was going through a mental episode was shot and killed by police. Former SB...
valpo.life
FOUR WINDS CASINOS CELEBRATES ITS 15TH ANNIVERSARY WITH AUGUST PROMOTIONS
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting promotions during the month of August including a chance to win a Bayliner Boat or a share of $15,000 in Cash or Instant Credit, a share of $155,000 in Cash for Four Winds Casinos’ 15th Anniversary, a chance to win Instant Credit and up to $100,000 in Cash playing KaChingKo, a share of $35,000 in Cash, Instant Credit/Free Slot Play, and a Kubota Zero Turn Mower or a share of $30,000 in Cash or Instant Credit prizes! Summer Pool Parties also continue throughout August at Four Winds New Buffalo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Remembering Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Jackie Walorski was two weeks away from her 59th birthday, working to secure her sixth consecutive term in Congress in November. She lived much the same way she died—on the move, meeting and greeting constituents. A day ago, a post on her Facebook page...
WNDU
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others dead after crash in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Jackie Walorski, U.S. representative for Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District, and three other people are dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road 19 and State Road 119 in Nappanee....
WNDU
Friend, mentee of Jackie Walorski speaks out after tragedy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now interviewed Ethan Hunt, a 25-year-old from Mishawaka, who said Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was his mentor for over a decade. They met at an election party when Ethan was 13 years old. “She genuinely cared about every person whether you agreed with her...
Americajr.com
GALLERY: A Tour of the Shipshewana Auction & Flea Market and The Carpenters tribute band
AmericaJR’s Gloria & Jerome Rzucidlo recently visited the small town of Shipshewana, Indiana. The population was 658 at the 2010 census. It is the location of the Menno-Hof Amish & Mennonite Museum, which showcases the history of the Amish and Mennonite peoples. The Shipshewana Auction & Flea Market features 26 aisles of outdoor vendors. Known as the “Midwest’s Largest Flea Market,” people from all over the country come to find deals on everything under the sun. Be sure to watch their hours though – the flea market is seasonal and open every Tuesday & Wednesday from May through September. Come celebrate one Unforgettable Voice and one unforgettable duo, with the sounds of The Carpenters Once More featuring vocalists Diana Lynn. From the birth of this dynamic duo to the last of their public performances, this heartwarming show highlights hits like “Yesterday Once More,” “Close To You,” “For All We Know: We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Postman,” “Ticket To Ride” and many more!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheriff: SUV carrying Walorski crossed center line, hit car
The crash happened on S.R. 19 just outside Nappanee.
Indiana mom thanks Navy recruiter that rescued her family
VALPARAISO, Ind. — An Indiana Navy recruiter put his training to use close to home last week, saving the lives of two young children. According to the Department of Defense, Culinary Specialist 1st Class Bobby Weaver was headed to work in Valparaiso on July 25 when the car that was traveling in front of him lost control, struck an emergency vehicle and went off the road into a deep ditch.
WNDU
Press Ganey, Forsta host annual ‘Community Day’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Press Ganey’s employees serve the South Bend Community across 20 different organizations. 500 South Bend-based employees, and Press Ganey executives, were joined by Mayor James Mueller, Press Ganey CEO Patrick Ryan, and other leaders to start the day off. Some of the sites where...
WNDU
Reflecting on one of Rep. Jackie Walorski’s last encounters
There is no threat to the public, but the investigation is ongoing. Health officials pushing for mental health awareness after deadly shooting of Dante Kittrell. This comes nearly a week after a South Bend man who was going through a mental episode was shot and killed by police. Former SB...
17-Year-Old Dies After Tree Limb Falls On Vehicle In Southwest Michigan
POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 17-year-old has died after a tree limb falls on his vehicle Wednesday evening in Southwest Michigan. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the area of Peavine Street and California Road in Pokagon Township. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the teen, identified as Landen Taggart, of Dowagiac, was driving on Peavine Street when a large tree limb fell on his car. Authorities say the limb “damaged the cab of the vehicle, spinning the limb in the roadway, while the vehicle continued westbound.” The vehicle struck another tree on the side of the road. Taggart was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the teen was wearing a seatbelt and they do not suspect drugs or alcohol. The crash is under investigation. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WNDU
Local police departments gear up for National Night Out
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The first Tuesday of August is National Night Out, and it serves as an opportunity to build relationships between police and the community. Across the country, police departments will host events on August 2, including departments in Michiana. The South Bend Police Department will host festivities...
WNDU
South Bend Mayor James Mueller reacts to death of Jackie Walorski
Members of the community are reacting after learning about the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Rep. Timothy Wesco reacts to death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Timothy Wesco, member of the Indiana House of Representatives who represents the 21st district, spoke with 16 News Now over the phone after learning about Rep. Jackie Walorski's death.
95.3 MNC
Project on Johnson Street in Elkhart, road remains closed
The project on Johnson Street in Elkhart will cause the road to remain closed a bit longer. Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson’s office says the City is waiting for private utilities to complete their portion of the project before our crews can move on to the next step. The City...
Comments / 0