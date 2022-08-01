Special exhibit comes to Ruthmere’s Havilah Beardsley House

AmericaJR’s Gloria & Jerome Rzucidlo recently visited the small town of Shipshewana, Indiana. The population was 658 at the 2010 census. It is the location of the Menno-Hof Amish & Mennonite Museum, which showcases the history of the Amish and Mennonite peoples. The Shipshewana Auction & Flea Market features 26 aisles of outdoor vendors. Known as the “Midwest’s Largest Flea Market,” people from all over the country come to find deals on everything under the sun. Be sure to watch their hours though – the flea market is seasonal and open every Tuesday & Wednesday from May through September. Come celebrate one Unforgettable Voice and one unforgettable duo, with the sounds of The Carpenters Once More featuring vocalists Diana Lynn. From the birth of this dynamic duo to the last of their public performances, this heartwarming show highlights hits like “Yesterday Once More,” “Close To You,” “For All We Know: We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Postman,” “Ticket To Ride” and many more!

