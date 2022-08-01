10-year-old among 14 arrested for auto theft

www.cenlanow.com
2 men arrested for dangerous driving, assaulting officers & more, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were arrested for driving recklessly, assaulting MPD officers, and having a bottle of Oxycodone pills. On Jul. 26 at approximately 6:15 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) was patrolling the area of Hickory Hill Road and Mt Moriah Road, when they saw a black 2011 Chevrolet Camaro leave the Walmart parking lot at a high rate of speed.
Three accused of assaulting police officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Officers have arrested three people who are accused of assaulting a police officer Tuesday. Tierra Walker, Tyson Walker and John Johnson were arrested by Memphis police Tuesday after being accused of assaulting officers attempting to tow a car. Police say they were conducting routine patrols near Hickory Hill Road and Mount Moriah […]
Police identify victim in July 24 Midtown homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Officers have identified the victim of a July 24 homicide on Hawthorne Street in Midtown. Beau Grauer was found by police lying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound. Grauer was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities. Police have called the crime a home invasion. According to numerous social media […]
17-year-old accused of killing parents wanted by MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect allegedly responsible for a double homicide that took place in 2020. Through an ongoing investigation, Memphis police have identified 17-year-old Luis Cordero-Medina as the suspect responsible for the shooting deaths. Officers responded to the November 12, 2020,...
MPD: Wanted man chases driver, threatens to ‘blow their brains out’
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man wanted in Shelby County and Southaven is behind bars after police say he chased a driver and threatened them on the road. Police say on Monday around 3:35 p.m., a man and woman in a Chevy Cruze stopped officers as they were being chased by a Chevy Silverado. The victims said […]
DA: Man with violent past, pending cases, convicted of evading police on I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who served nearly 20 years in prison for murder and who has pending cases for other violent offenses since his release was convicted Wednesday of trying to escape arrest on the interstate, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich. Anthony Carpenter, 43,...
6 men wanted for South Memphis murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for six persons of interest in relation to a homicide that took place on Monday night. Police say that two groups of men exchanged gunfire at Mississippi Boulevard near Walker Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. Two people were...
Suspect wanted nearly two years after East Memphis homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A suspect has been identified in an East Memphis homicide nearly two years later. According to Memphis Police, Luis Cordero-Medina, 17, has been identified as a suspect in a homicide that took place Nov. 12, 2020. Officers responded to a shooting on Patterson Street after a man contacted police saying he and […]
‘Blow their brains out’: Man rams car, threatens couple, then runs from police, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wanted man with 15 warrants was arrested for ramming into a vehicle and making verbal threats. On Aug. 1 at approximately 3:35 PM, a man and woman approached the Memphis Police Department (MPD), while in a Chevrolet Cruze. The man and woman told police they...
Woman dead after Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a shooting in Frayser Thursday afternoon. Memphis Police said the victim was found on the 2100 block of Whitney and pronounced dead on the scene. Police said there is no suspect information available at this time. If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to […]
Memphis police identify Midtown murder victim
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released information about the victim of a July 24 homicide that took place in Midtown. Memphis police say that a home invasion took place at a home on Hawthorne Street that Sunday night. When officers responded at around 10:29 p.m., they...
Memphians worry they’re next in carjacking crisis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Violent criminals are taking vehicles by force while on the road, at businesses and even homes, police have said. This year Memphis has seen a 45% increase in carjackings across the city. Cameron Mathews and Brittani Ratway were arrested this week and are accused of pointing a gun at victim Barry Henderson […]
Man charged after Crosstown robbery, carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after a carjacking and robbery in Crosstown last month. Officers responded to the carjacking on July 22 around 11:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of Autumn Avenue. Police say two women were sitting inside a car when an armed man approached the driver’s side door and demanded they […]
Woman accused of setting duplex on fire
MEMPHIIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing charges after she was accused of intentionally setting a duplex on fire last month. The Memphis Fire Department responded to a two-story duplex at 3542 Bowen Avenue at around 6:42 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26. Memphis Police say there was “fire and heavy smoke bellowing from the […]
Woman shot to death in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after gunfire rang out in Frayser on Thursday, August 4, according to the Memphis Police Department. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Whitney Avenue, police said. One woman was shot and was already dead at the scene...
Man arrested on vehicle burglary charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn —An auto burglary suspect was arrested early Tuesday after a call was made to Memphis police. A prowler call was made to MPD on Tuesday. Police got behind a 2015 Buick Lacrosse matching the suspects vehicle description. As the vehicle turned into Whitewater Cove three men ran from the vehicle, police say. Officers […]
Suspect wanted after pedestrian hit, dragged into traffic
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are searching for a suspect after a pedestrian was struck in Whitehaven. Officers responded to the incident on July 30 in the 1200 block of Winchester Road. Police say the victim was dragged by a blue sedan from a private driveway into ongoing traffic. The incident left the victim with critical […]
Man allegedly shot step-daughter’s fiance during argument, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after another man was shot and killed in north Shelby County. The shooting happened Aug. 3 in the 5300 block of Maiden Grass Drive. Officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting with injuries call and made contact with a man outside the home who identified himself as Warrick Tennial, according to an affidavit.
Shooting that injured teen in Fayette County leads to man’s arrest for drugs, guns, sheriff says
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was arrested after a shooting at a convenience store in Fayette County. The shooting happened July 31 outside a convenience store in Moscow, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. A 16-year-old boy was injured in the shooting, but there were no...
One injured in shooting on Getwell Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man was shot after two suspects fired into the back of the victim’s vehicle, according to Memphis police. Officers responded to a shooting at a gas station on Getwell Road and Cochese Avenue on July 26. The two suspects fired shots into the back of a car and the victim was […]
