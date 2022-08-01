Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home.

The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane.

“I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was just really mad he was there,” said Bill Priest, the homeowner.

The video in the player above is from a previous newscast.

Priest says he first discovered the bear in the kitchen after it helped itself to some sweets on the counter.

“He was on the floor chowing down after finding things on the counter,” Priest said.

Priest captured the confrontation with the bear on his phone as he scared it out of the house.

In the video, Priest heads to his garage where he finds the bear waiting outside the open garage door.

This same bear paid the family a visit once again on Monday morning, trying to get in through the front, damaging the screen that was there.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the bear had also entered the home six days prior, on July 25. On that occasion, the animal control officer told the homeowners to contact DEEP and to keep main doors closed for the next week.

“Yup, it opened the doors. It was actually moved out over here,” Priest said.





















DEEP will be setting a trap in the area.

According to DEEP’s tips for bear encounters, Priest did the right thing in this situation. They say it’s rare for bears to be aggressive towards humans, but if a bear approaches you, go on the offensive by shouting at it or waving your arms.

DEEP said easily-accessible food sources are the top contributing factor to bear problems.

There have been more than 233 bear sightings in West Hartford so far this year, and over 7,000 sightings across Connecticut, according to DEEP.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.