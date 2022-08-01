Photos: Meeting Street Artisan Market Expands Hours

www.lexingtonchronicle.com
coladaily.com
Columbia locals open eco-friendly junk removal business
A not-so-typical junk removal company has made its way to Columbia. Junk King expanded to the area to provide locals with a more eco-friendly route for removing unwanted items. The company strongly emphasizes 'green' junk removal, and according to the website, over 60% of the junk removed is recycled and...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Market on Main Party Express, fundraiser for chef with cancer diagnosis
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local restaurant, Market on Main, is bringing something new and exciting to the Midlands just in time for the football season, the market party express. The event space will be perfect for tailgating and even feature a special menu of its own. The restaurant chain...
Free master gardening workshop in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three community organizations are trying to teach art to residents through a free gardening class. Topiary expert Mike Gibson is working with Columbia Parks & Recreation and the Ernest A. Finney, Jr. Cultural Arts Center to host the four-week master class. "I think a common misconception...
thenewirmonews.com
M.O.M. sale this Saturday
Multiples of the Midlands (The MoM Club) will host its fall/winter consignment sale this Saturday, August 6 from 7 am to noon. The M.O.M. Sale is held bi-annually, featuring gently-used items for children at greatly reduced prices. Organized by volunteer members of The MoM Club, shoppers will find a variety...
thenewirmonews.com
Church offers indoor yard sale and free lunch
Grace United Methodist Church will hold their annual indoor yard sale August 6 from 7 am to noon. All proceeds are used to benefit missions locally and globally. There will also be a free Chicken BBQ lunch in conjunction with the Indoor Yard Sale. Meals will be served from about...
coladaily.com
Looking for a job? Maurice’s Piggie Park is hiring
If the irresistible aroma of slow pit-cooked pork isn’t enough to bring you into Maurice’s Piggie Park, the opportunity for a new career might be. The 70-year mainstay of the Columbia restaurant industry is hiring people for nearly every position. “We serve great barbecue every day,” said Lloyd...
coladaily.com
The Flying Biscuit Café holds grand opening in Five Points
Foodies across the Midlands can now head down to Five Points for biscuits with apple butter as The Flying Biscuit Café officially held its grand opening Monday morning. Leaders from the Five Points Association hosted the grand opening with assistance from the City of Columbia’s Economic Development Office and Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann made welcoming remarks during the ceremony.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College Opens Colorful 11th Season
Irmo, SC - The most colorful seats in town are turning purple, then red-white-and-blue, for Harbison Theatre’s 11th season. Notable performances include the Purple xPeRIeNCE Tribute Show and country music superstar Craig Morgan. Other favorite national and local musicians, dancers, comedians and thespians round out the 2022-2023 season. Harbison...
metro-magazine.com
The COMET Names New Director, Operations
Columbia, S.C.’s Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) named Jackie Bowers as its new director, operations. In this position, Bowers will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the prime contractor to ensure service is being delivered every day and she will continue to direct the customer experience department. She will report to LeRoy DesChamps, Chief Operating Officer.
Boozy ice cream now being sold at Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods
This ice cream is for adults only.
thenewirmonews.com
Lexington County approves road improvement plan
The congested roads and stalled traffic throughout Lexington County are in for a fix. Lexington County Council gave final approval at the July 26 meeting to a penny sales tax proposal that would fund millions in road improvements throughout Lexington County. It was a unanimous vote that clears the way...
The Post and Courier
Audit finds $3.3M in assets missing from Columbia-area town where mayor left amid scandal
SWANSEA — A recent audit of Swansea's budget for the 2021 fiscal year shows more than $3 million in missing assets, creating turmoil as the town, where a former official already faces embezzlement charges, attempts to pass its 2023 budget. The audit report, which the Swansea Town Council received...
Sinkhole opens in Aiken parking lot
A sinkhole has opened up in Aiken. The sinkhole is located in front of American Freight, a furniture store, which is located in a shopping center off of Richland Avenue. Caution tape surrounded the sinkhole on Monday morning. Other tenants of the shopping center that are nearby the sinkhole include...
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part I
We will be taking a look at the best gas station restaurants in SC, starting with Roy's GrilleDestination BBQ website. If you are from down south, odds are you have eaten a meal from a gas station restaurant at some point in your life. There is nothing like going to fill up your tank with gas, then getting a hot and delicious meal afterward. Or, you can simply just go and enjoy a hot meal.
WIS-TV
Earthquake shakes up town of Elgin
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - The US Geological Survey (USGS) reports that another earthquake has happened in the town of Elgin. The earthquake was reported at a magnitude of 1.8. on August 3 around 9:44 a.m. So far there have been over 60 reported earthquakes in the area. Last week, a...
coladaily.com
City of West Columbia’s Council District Three Councilperson resigns
The City of West Columbia announced Monday afternoon that District Three Councilperson Casey Hallman has resigned effective immediately. Her term expires Nov. 2025 and according to officials, she is moving outside the city limits and will no longer be able to stay in the position. The Cayce native has been...
Zookeepers working hard to keep animals cool during the dog days of summer
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Zookeepers at Riverbanks Zoo are working hard to keep their animals cooled off as summer temperatures continue to remain in the 90s. John Davis is the Director of Animal Care at Riverbanks Zoo and says there are many steps to getting the animals ready for the summer and some processes that start as early as March.
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
There is no doubt that Americans love a good steak and luckily there are plenty of places where you can eat excellent steaks. While it is true that you can easily prepare one at home and enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends, we all like to go out from time to time and treat ourselves at a nice restaurant. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good steak.
wach.com
Crash on Sunset Blvd has an outbound lane closed
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A collision on Sunset Blvd./US-378 near Mineral Springs Road has an outbound lane closed according to Lexington Police. Please drive alert as first responders are on scene and working in the roadway.
swlexledger.com
Social media post that is affecting the Newberry College community
Newberry, S.C. 08/04/22 - Recently, the College has been made aware of a social media post that is affecting the Newberry College community. The situation is under investigation. Due to matters of privacy, we are limited about what we can say regarding the circumstances. However, Newberry College and Newberry College Athletics would like to be absolutely clear that the College does not condone or support bullying by, or against, Newberry College students.
