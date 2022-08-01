1 seriously hurt in shooting in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Monday morning in west Charlotte.
MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that a patient was taken to the hospital “with life-threatening injuries” after a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m.
The shooting happened on Tuckaseegee Road near Ashley Drive.
It’s not clear what led to the shooting. We’ve asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department if any suspects are in custody.
We’ll update this article when we learn more.
