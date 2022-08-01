ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul's Harry Blackmun wrote the majority opinion on Roe

By Paul Nelson
MinnPost
MinnPost
 3 days ago
Frey, western metro mayors endorse Samuels for Congress

Ryan Faircloth at the Star Tribune is reporting Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has endorsed Democrat Don Samuels' primary election bid to unseat Rep. Ilhan Omar. In addition to Frey, Samuels' campaign announced endorsements from the mayors of St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, Edina and New Hope.
Frey signs order protecting reproductive rights in Minneapolis

KSTP-TV reports, "Wednesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed an executive order seeking to protect those pursuing reproductive health care services, including abortion services, in the city. The order is the first Frey has signed after voters approved the new 'strong mayor' governmental structure last November, giving the mayor the ability to issue executive orders 'to provide direction, clarity, or instruction within the City administration.' Executive Order 2022-01 prohibits city of Minneapolis staff and departments 'from working with, or providing information to, other states or jurisdictions that provide less freedom than Minnesota does and are pursuing legal action against individuals seeking reproductive health care or entities providing reproductive health care in Minneapolis.'"
During pandemic, number of adverse events rose at hospitals

In the Star Tribune, Jeremy Olson says, "Fatal or disabling falls of hospitalized patients increased during the pandemic, and severe bedsores appeared in unexpected places as COVID patients were rotated from their backs to their bellies for days to support their failing lungs." Olson also reports that "Nurses in stalled contract talks sought to increase public pressure on Twin Cities area hospitals Tuesday, warning that burned-out colleagues are poised to leave bedside care if they don't get incentives to stay. Negotiations have produced little progress on wages and how to compensate nurses after two-plus years of the pandemic. Nurses, working under prior contracts that expired two months ago, accused the hospitals of exploiting their good will to work last-minute shifts and take extra patients to get through the pandemic's peaks."
And now, a choice serving from Bret Stephens

The New York Times columnist considers the 2022 Arizona U.S. Senate contest. Bret Stephens occupies the moderate (non-Trump) Republican seat on the New York Times editorial page, which led to this hilarious comment in the latest transcripted exchange with liberal Gail Collins for the ongoing op-ed series called "The Conversation."
Prior Lake man charged in fatal Apple River stabbing, claims he acted in self-defense

In the Star Tribune, Paul Walsh writes: "A Prior Lake man was charged Monday with fatally stabbing a 17-year-old Stillwater boy and wounding four others during a weekend confrontation between a group of people floating the Apple River, a popular tubing destination in western Wisconsin. … The case leans heavily on a video recorded Saturday afternoon by a man in a group of tubers, some of whom shoved [Nicolae] Miu and accused him of looking for girls, according to the charges. … Questioned by law enforcement after his arrest, Miu said he acted in self-defense as several people came at him while he was looking for a cellphone that was lost by a friend."
AG Ellison won't appeal ruling expected to ease access to abortion in Minnesota

For the Forum News Service, Dana Ferguson writes: "Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Thursday announced that he would not appeal a judge's ruling deeming several state restrictions on abortion unconstitutional. Ellison's decision comes two weeks after Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan blocked a mandatory 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that both parents be notified before a minor can get an abortion. He also eliminated a rule that only physicians can perform abortions, a move expected to eventually ease access to abortion in the state, which has become an island of legal access in the Upper Midwest after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down its 1973 Roe v. Wade precedent late last month."
'There's always been a dedication and appreciation for them': Exhibit at All My Relations explores the role of aunties in Indigenous culture

An exhibition currently on view at All My Relations Gallery in Minneapolis takes on the role of Indigenous aunties. "Noojimo (She Heals)," curated by Hillary Kempenich, showcases the important role aunties play in Indigenous culture: as protectors, caretakers, leaders, mentors and more.
Michael Rainville's troubling comments, and Linea Palmisano's harmful silence

On July 8, Minneapolis City Council Member Michael Rainville held a public safety meeting for his Ward 3 constituents at which he made several troubling generalizations about recent crime downtown. Notably, he said he was "going over to a mosque in Northeast to meet with Somali elders and tell them their children can no longer have that kind of behavior." He went to the Dar Al-Qalam Islamic Center that afternoon.
Why driving is bad for America

Walking along Dale Street in St. Paul 8 years ago, I paused to watch an old man slowly climb into a pickup truck stopped temporarily in the right lane. Within seconds, a driver came up behind the truck, and honked their horn repeatedly as this poor guy struggled with his cane, climbing into the vehicle. This went on for a long while; it seemed like more than a minute, and was excruciating. I could only imagine how horrible the old man must have felt.
