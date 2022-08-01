St. Paul’s Harry Blackmun wrote the majority opinion on Roe

In the Star Tribune, Jeremy Olson says, “Fatal or disabling falls of hospitalized patients increased during the pandemic, and severe bedsores appeared in unexpected places as COVID patients were rotated from their backs to their bellies for days to support their failing lungs.” Olson also reports that “Nurses in stalled contract talks sought to increase public pressure on Twin Cities area hospitals Tuesday, warning that burned-out colleagues are poised to leave bedside care if they don’t get incentives to stay. Negotiations have produced little progress on wages and how to compensate nurses after two-plus years of the pandemic. Nurses, working under prior contracts that expired two months ago, accused the hospitals of exploiting their good will to work last-minute shifts and take extra patients to get through the pandemic’s peaks.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO