St. Paul’s Harry Blackmun wrote the majority opinion on Roe

www.minnpost.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
Frey, western metro mayors endorse Samuels for Congress
Ryan Faircloth at the Star Tribune is reporting Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has endorsed Democrat Don Samuels’ primary election bid to unseat Rep. Ilhan Omar. In addition to Frey, Samuels’ campaign announced endorsements from the mayors of St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, Edina and New Hope. FOX 9...
Frey signs order protecting reproductive rights in Minneapolis
KSTP-TV reports, “Wednesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed an executive order seeking to protect those pursuing reproductive health care services, including abortion services, in the city. The order is the first Frey has signed after voters approved the new ‘strong mayor’ governmental structure last November, giving the mayor the ability to issue executive orders ‘to provide direction, clarity, or instruction within the City administration.’ Executive Order 2022-01 prohibits city of Minneapolis staff and departments ‘from working with, or providing information to, other states or jurisdictions that provide less freedom than Minnesota does and are pursuing legal action against individuals seeking reproductive health care or entities providing reproductive health care in Minneapolis.'”
Walz, Jensen share stage at Farmfest, spar over pandemic and more
The first face-to-face between Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and his GOP challenger Scott Jensen was completely lacking in sports metaphors, a surprise given that the two are prone to posing with footballs the way other politicians pose with babies. But a toss-off question at the end of the exchange in...
Minnesota Democrats in Congress split over support of Biden in 2024
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has become a target of Democratic anxieties over the upcoming midterm elections, but not all Minnesota Democrats agree with Reps. Dean Phillips and Angie Craig who say the party needs a “new generation” of leadership in 2024. “Senator (Tina) Smith supports President...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
During pandemic, number of adverse events rose at hospitals
In the Star Tribune, Jeremy Olson says, “Fatal or disabling falls of hospitalized patients increased during the pandemic, and severe bedsores appeared in unexpected places as COVID patients were rotated from their backs to their bellies for days to support their failing lungs.” Olson also reports that “Nurses in stalled contract talks sought to increase public pressure on Twin Cities area hospitals Tuesday, warning that burned-out colleagues are poised to leave bedside care if they don’t get incentives to stay. Negotiations have produced little progress on wages and how to compensate nurses after two-plus years of the pandemic. Nurses, working under prior contracts that expired two months ago, accused the hospitals of exploiting their good will to work last-minute shifts and take extra patients to get through the pandemic’s peaks.”
A court ruling struck down most of Minnesota’s abortion restrictions this month. What abortion laws are on the books?
Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization removed the federal right to an abortion and left decisions about whether and how to allow the procedure up to states. Leading up to and after the ruling, some states have moved to restrict abortion. But...
Future prospects for legal sports betting in Minnesota rests with tribes, horse tracks
State Rep. Zack Stephenson was optimistic as he unveiled a bill to bring sports betting to Minnesota. In the four years since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for states to offer such gambling, he’d managed to move a majority of the state’s federally recognized tribal governments from ‘heck no’ to ‘maybe yes.’
And now, a choice serving from Bret Stephens
The New York Times columnist considers the 2022 Arizona U.S. Senate contest. Bret Stephens occupies the moderate (non-Trump) Republican seat on the New York Times editorial page, which led to this hilarious comment in the latest transcripted exchange with liberal Gail Collins for the ongoing op-ed series called “The Conversation.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Dornink says ‘frivolous’ filing challenging residency should be tossed
Republican state Sen. Gene Dornink on Monday asked the Minnesota Supreme Court to throw out a petition challenging his residency in southern Minnesota’s Senate District 23, saying through an attorney that the filing was “wholly frivolous” and not submitted at the proper time. In a legal filing,...
Congress should focus on voter concerns, not an anti-innovation vendetta
Sen. Amy Klobuchar says in a recent MinnPost news story that her American Innovation and Choice Online Act (AICOA) puts “common sense rules of the road in place to lower costs for consumers and help small businesses compete.”. The truth is that S.2992 would have negative real-world consequences for...
Historic Palace Theater is one of quiet downtown St. Paul’s bright spots
For years, I’ve heard people joke about how “downtown St. Paul is dead,” by which they mean it’s devoid of street life, with stores closing before 8 p.m. I’ve often pushed back, pointing to the thousands of people who live in downtown St. Paul and the thousands more who come downtown for work or events.
Prior Lake man charged in fatal Apple River stabbing, claims he acted in self-defense
In the Star Tribune, Paul Walsh writes: “A Prior Lake man was charged Monday with fatally stabbing a 17-year-old Stillwater boy and wounding four others during a weekend confrontation between a group of people floating the Apple River, a popular tubing destination in western Wisconsin. … The case leans heavily on a video recorded Saturday afternoon by a man in a group of tubers, some of whom shoved [Nicolae] Miu and accused him of looking for girls, according to the charges. … Questioned by law enforcement after his arrest, Miu said he acted in self-defense as several people came at him while he was looking for a cellphone that was lost by a friend.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Campaign finance reports show candidate raising, spending as Hennepin County attorney, sheriff races heat up
Last week, candidates running for Hennepin County offices were required to file pre-primary campaign finance reports. The reports — the first look at campaign finance since the campaigns for Hennepin County attorney and sheriff got seriously underway — cover the campaign cycle through July 25. While not all...
AG Ellison won’t appeal ruling expected to ease access to abortion in Minnesota
For the Forum News Service, Dana Ferguson writes: “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Thursday announced that he would not appeal a judge’s ruling deeming several state restrictions on abortion unconstitutional. Ellison’s decision comes two weeks after Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan blocked a mandatory 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that both parents be notified before a minor can get an abortion. He also eliminated a rule that only physicians can perform abortions, a move expected to eventually ease access to abortion in the state, which has become an island of legal access in the Upper Midwest after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down its 1973 Roe v. Wade precedent late last month.”
‘There’s always been a dedication and appreciation for them’: Exhibit at All My Relations explores the role of aunties in Indigenous culture
An exhibition currently on view at All My Relations Gallery in Minneapolis takes on the role of Indigenous aunties. “Noojimo (She Heals),” curated by Hillary Kempenich, showcases the important role aunties play in Indigenous culture: as protectors, caretakers, leaders, mentors and more. “In Indigenous communities, we take on...
Michael Rainville’s troubling comments, and Linea Palmisano’s harmful silence
On July 8, Minneapolis City Council Member Michael Rainville held a public safety meeting for his Ward 3 constituents at which he made several troubling generalizations about recent crime downtown. Notably, he said he was “going over to a mosque in Northeast to meet with Somali elders and tell them their children can no longer have that kind of behavior.” He went to the Dar Al-Qalam Islamic Center that afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Klobuchar and Walz for president? New Washington Post list has them as possible candidates
The Washington Post op-ed page compiled (and published on Friday morning) a list of possible candidates for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination and two Minnesotans made the list: U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Gov. Tim Walz. Klobuchar, of course, ran in 2020, although didn’t come particularly close to the nomination....
Most, but not all, 1st District voters will vote twice on Aug. 9 to decide who will represent them in Congress
WASHINGTON – When they go to the polls on Aug. 9, most voters in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District may be handed one of the more confusing ballots they’ll ever be asked to fill out. Most will receive a ballot that gives voters – on its second page...
Chalking tires, video surveillance in dispute over residency in GOP-held Senate district
Republican state Sen. Gene Dornink had to move from his home in Hayfield to a residence in Brownsdale after the borders of his southern Minnesota district were changed following the 2020 Census. But Keith Haskell — owner of an auto detailing business with a criminal background who recently was the...
Why driving is bad for America
Walking along Dale Street in St. Paul 8 years ago, I paused to watch an old man slowly climb into a pickup truck stopped temporarily in the right lane. Within seconds, a driver came up behind the truck, and honked their horn repeatedly as this poor guy struggled with his cane, climbing into the vehicle. This went on for a long while; it seemed like more than a minute, and was excruciating. I could only imagine how horrible the old man must have felt.
MinnPost
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
916K+
Views
ABOUT
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.http://MinnPost.org
Comments / 0