www.lafourchegazette.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lafourchegazette.com
ALICE GUIDROZ
Alice Ann Guidroz, 59, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home, in Lockport, on Thursday, August 4th from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will continue on Friday, August 5th from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Holy Savior, Little Church, on Friday, at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
lafourchegazette.com
TRAN QUOC KHAI
Trần Quốc Khải, 72, passed away on Monday, August 1st, 2022. Khải is survived by his wife, Tuyet Nguyen Tran; children, Thai Tran and wife Tram Vo, Thuan Tran, Trinh Tran, Trang Tran and husband Phi Tran, Tran Tran, and Viet Tran; grandchildren, Nhi Tran and husband Thinh Tran, Ha Tran, Ngan Tran, Eli Tran, and Sam Tran; great-grandchildren, Ethan Tran, Ryan Tran, Benjamin Do, and Cayden Do and Godson, Hiep Tran.
lafourchegazette.com
JAMES POWELL
James “J.W.” Powell, 79, a native of Purvis, MS and a resident of Lockport, LA, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022 at St. Hilary Catholic Church, Raceland, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery.
lafourchegazette.com
SANDRA GASPARD
Sandra G. Gaspard, 69, a native and resident of Golden Meadow, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 4th at 11 a.m. in Cheramie Cemetery. Sandra is survived by her husband of 52 years, Wilbert J. Gaspard; sons, Wesley Gaspard (Brandi) and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log: August 3, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on August 3, 2022.
lafourchegazette.com
Local State Farm agent says home is at the heart of her business
With Lafourche still putting the pieces together nearly a year after Hurricane Ida, a local insurance agents wants our people to know that she’s here to help and isn’t going anywhere. State Farm Agent Ashley Barrios has been with the company 36 years with 16 as an agent...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Schools rank among Louisiana's best in 2022, despite Ida's damages
COVID changed the word ‘normal’ and turned it upside down for local schools, closing campuses to parents, changing routines and altering greatly how education in our area was done. Hurricane Ida then took that so-called ‘new normal’ and blew the roof off it, doing billions in damages across...
lafourchegazette.com
State Bank Business Spotlight: Grand Isle restaurant eager to serve its customers post-Ida
Hurricane Ida ravished Grand Isle with billions in damages — devastation that still isn’t fully repaired today, almost a full year later. But one of the first island-based businesses to re-open after Ida says that it’s not going anywhere any time soon. Yum by Gladys is an...
Comments / 0