Weather Forecast 80-Percent Favorable for SpaceX Rocket Launch Set for Tuesday at Cape Canaveral

spacecoastdaily.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spacecoastdaily.com
Two Rocket Launches by SpaceX, ULA Set for Tomorrow in Cape Canaveral
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – Thursday will be a busy day in Cape Canaveral as United Launch Alliance and SpaceX will launch two rockets. ULA will be the first rocket launch of the day. A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 421 rocket will be launching...
spacecoastdaily.com
GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Mostly Sunny Skies, High Near 91 for Brevard On Wednesday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Tuesday in Brevard County calls for a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon, sunny skies, with a high near 91. The Heat index values will be as high as 103 with south winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Zoo Offering Two Special Deals for Florida Residents Aug. 13-28
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Brevard Zoo is offering two special deals for Florida residents in the coming weeks. Adult Florida residents will enjoy 50% off Zoo admission from Aug. 13-28. These special tickets can be purchased online or in person. All adults using this discount must...
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida Tech Students Win First Place at the Annual University Airport Design Competition
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Two teams of Florida Tech students from Debbie Carstens’ spring Human Performance 1 graduate course were recognized for their entries at the annual University Design Competition for Addressing Airport Needs from the Transportation Research Board’s Airport Cooperative Research Program. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH LIVE: Brevard County Commission Holds Zoning Meeting in Viera on Thursday
ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County Commission is set to meet on Thursday at 5 p.m. to have a zoning meeting. C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – Commissioner Curt Smith, District 4. F. CONSENT AGENDA (The entire Consent Agenda will be passed in one motion to. include everything under Section F.) Development...
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida Tech Names John G. Harris as New Dean at College of Engineering and Science
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – John G. Harris, Ph.D., a distinguished scholar and accomplished leader who oversaw dramatic increases in faculty and research funding as chair of the University of Florida’s electrical and computer engineering department, is the new dean of Florida Tech’s College of Engineering and Science.
spacecoastdaily.com
Grand Opening Ceremony for New Arby’s Restaurant on Palm Bay Road Set Aug. 9
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – KBP Brands, one of the largest and fastest growing QSR franchisees in the country, announced its new Arby’s restaurant located at 748 Palm Bay Road will open on August 9 with a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting and grand opening event.
spacecoastdaily.com
City of Palm Bay Seeks Public Input During Upcoming Comprehensive Plan Workshop on Aug. 25
SIGN UP FOR SPACE COAST DAILY NEWS TEXT ALERTS HERE:. BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – The City of Palm Bay is seeking public input on updates to the Comprehensive Plan. As part of the Palm Bay Comprehensive Plan Update, the City will be hosting two public...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spacecoastdaily.com
OBITUARY: Virginia M. (Rasinowich) Hartselle, 91, of Rockledge Passed Away Aug. 2
BREVARD COUNTY • ROCKLEDGE, FLORIDA – Our beautiful mother, Virginia M. (Rasinowich) Hartselle, 91, of Rockledge Florida passed away on August 2, 2022. She was born April 22, 1931, in Calumet, Michigan to Joseph and Marion (Renaldi) Rasinowich. She was united in marriage to Ted Hartselle, of Hartselle, Alabama, on February 7, 1953, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Calumet, Michigan, spending 53 loving years together until his death on December 24, 2006.
spacecoastdaily.com
Studios of Cocoa Beach to Exhibit Viera High School’s CBAA Scholarship Winner Carley Fernandez’s Artwork
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Each spring the Central Brevard Art Association awards a scholarship to a deserving Central Brevard County high school senior. Its 18th annual Student Scholarship recipient is Carley Fernandez from Viera High School. The Studios of Cocoa Beach and Ridley’s Custom Framing...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: August 4, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Zoo Seeking Artists to Participate in Surfboard Art Exhibition, Submission Deadline Aug. 19
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard Zoo is seeking artists to participate in a Surfboard Art exhibition that will be on display from Nov. 19, 2022, to Apr. 28, 2023, at the Zoo. Surfboards are an iconic part of the Florida landscape along the East Coast. The exhibition asks artists...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis Holds Press Conference in Rockledge to Announce New Opioid Recovery Program in Florida
ABOVE VIDEO: Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by Florida health officials to announce the expansion of a new, piloted substance abuse and recovery network to disrupt the opioid epidemic. BREVARD COUNTY • ROCKLEDGE, FLORIDA – Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by Florida health officials to announce the expansion of a...
spacecoastdaily.com
POLICE: 41-Year-Old Bicyclist Dies After Traffic Crash on North Atlantic Avenue in Cocoa Beach
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Erica Dildine, 41, a bicyclist who was involved in a traffic crash on Monday, died of her injuries Wednesday, according to Cocoa Beach Sergeant and Public Information Officer Jacki Hughes. According to Sgt. Hughes, the crash took place on the 4000...
spacecoastdaily.com
U.S. Term Limits Slams Brevard County Commissioner Curt Smith’s ‘Sneak Attack’ on Term Limits
WATCH: Governor Ron DeSantis weighed in on term limits by expressing his support for 8-year term limits over 12 years and writing “no elected office, whether federal or local, is ever better off when run by career politicians.”. BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – U.S. Term Limits, the nation’s...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: ClinCloud Offers Great Experience, Positive Results in State-of-the-Art Clinical Trials in Viera
ABOVE VIDEO: Space Coast Daily’s Karina Connor reports from ClinCloud Research Headquarters in Viera, which specializes in memory care and gastrointestinal programs. In the above video, Rod and Linda talk about the great experience and the positive results they have had with the ClinCloud medical professionals. Dr. Rosemary Laird...
spacecoastdaily.com
Jess Parrish Medical Foundation Awards Titusville Fire Department with a Grant for LUCAS/CPR Device
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Titusville Fire Department was awarded a grant by the Jess Parrish Medical Foundation for the purchase of a LUCAS Device. Once delivered, the Titusville Fire Department will have two of these in service. This device is utilized on patients who require CPR....
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida Tech Professor Felipa Chavez Wins Grant to Train Clinicians in Parent Child Interaction Therapy
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Felipa Chavez, assistant professor of clinical psychology and director of Building Blocks: PCIT at Florida Tech, was awarded a $25,000 grant to train Philadelphia-based Black and Latino behavioral health clinicians in culturally sensitive Parent-Child Interaction Therapy. The goal of training these clinicians...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Meet Renee Torpy, Candidate for Brevard County Court Judge Group 4, Endorsed by Sheriff Wayne Ivey
ABOVE VIDEO: Meet Renee Torpy, Candidate for Brevard County Court Judge Group 4, Endorsed by Sheriff Wayne Ivey. ABOVE VIDEO: Meet Renee Torpy, Candidate for Brevard County Court Judge Group 4, Endorsed by Sheriff Wayne Ivey. WATCH: Meet Renee Torpy, candidate for Brevard County Court Judge Group 4. Paid political...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Commissioner Curt Smith Wants To Extend County Commission Term Limits To Twelve Years
WATCH REPLAY: The Brevard County Commission held a meeting in Viera on Tuesday. During the last few minutes of Tuesday evening’s Brevard County Commission meeting, District 4 Commissioner Curt Smith made his wishes known to extend Brevard County Commission member term limits from eight to 12 years. BREVARD COUNTY...
Comments / 0