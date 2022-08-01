ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Weather Forecast 80-Percent Favorable for SpaceX Rocket Launch Set for Tuesday at Cape Canaveral

spacecoastdaily.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
spacecoastdaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spacecoastdaily.com

GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Mostly Sunny Skies, High Near 91 for Brevard On Wednesday

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Tuesday in Brevard County calls for a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon, sunny skies, with a high near 91. The Heat index values will be as high as 103 with south winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard Zoo Offering Two Special Deals for Florida Residents Aug. 13-28

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Brevard Zoo is offering two special deals for Florida residents in the coming weeks. Adult Florida residents will enjoy 50% off Zoo admission from Aug. 13-28. These special tickets can be purchased online or in person. All adults using this discount must...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
Cape Canaveral, FL
Business
Cape Canaveral, FL
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Space Exploration#Falcon#Weather Squadron#Space Coast Daily Tv
spacecoastdaily.com

OBITUARY: Virginia M. (Rasinowich) Hartselle, 91, of Rockledge Passed Away Aug. 2

BREVARD COUNTY • ROCKLEDGE, FLORIDA – Our beautiful mother, Virginia M. (Rasinowich) Hartselle, 91, of Rockledge Florida passed away on August 2, 2022. She was born April 22, 1931, in Calumet, Michigan to Joseph and Marion (Renaldi) Rasinowich. She was united in marriage to Ted Hartselle, of Hartselle, Alabama, on February 7, 1953, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Calumet, Michigan, spending 53 loving years together until his death on December 24, 2006.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: August 4, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
spacecoastdaily.com

Florida Tech Professor Felipa Chavez Wins Grant to Train Clinicians in Parent Child Interaction Therapy

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Felipa Chavez, assistant professor of clinical psychology and director of Building Blocks: PCIT at Florida Tech, was awarded a $25,000 grant to train Philadelphia-based Black and Latino behavioral health clinicians in culturally sensitive Parent-Child Interaction Therapy. The goal of training these clinicians...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy